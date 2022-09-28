ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

NBC Sports

Wiseman, Baldwin headline Warriors preseason storylines

SAN FRANCISCO -- From stars to training camp invitees, veterans to rookies, the Warriors sent 20 players to Japan for their two-game preseason trip with the Washington Wizards. And all 20 will see playing time at some point. Though the trip of course is another way for the Warriors and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Ime Udoka investigation: Boston Celtics coach used crude language toward female staff member, per report

An investigation by an independent law firm commissioned by the Boston Celtics found that head coach Ime Udoka used crude language toward a female subordinate before starting his alleged inappropriate workplace relationship with her, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was recently suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season over what the team officially called "violations of team policies."
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics waiving Denzel Valentine

The Boston Celtics are making adjustments to their roster ahead of Sunday's preseason opener. According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss and Shams Charania, the C's are waiving guard Denzel Valentine. The 28-year-old had signed a training camp deal with Boston on Aug. 22. Forsberg: Can Blake Griffin actually help the...
BOSTON, MA
AOL Corp

Report: Celtics' investigation found Ime Udoka used crude language with subordinate before starting relationship

A little more detail has been revealed in why the Boston Celtics opted to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for an entire season over an alleged workplace relationship. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the independent law firm hired by the Celtics to investigate Udoka found the coach used crude language while speaking with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the same woman.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip

As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
NBA
Yardbarker

A Rockets Duo Is Hoping To Be Even Better This Season

No one can deny that the Houston Rockets had a rough season last year. They ended as the 15th team in the West with a record of just 20-62. Sadly, things likely won’t be a lot better this year because the team lost one of its biggest stars, Christian Wood, in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

Former ESPN Reporter Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime Basketball

Former ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols has been hired by Showtime. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nichols is joining Showtime Basketball, where she will serve as host and producer for multiple programs. “I’ve been so fortunate to live my dream job alongside some of the best journalists in the business for...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC Sports

Klay hilariously thrilled to 'humble' JP in 3-point contest

It seems unfair to pair up Warriors superstars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in a 3-point contest. But that's what happened at the 2022 NBA Japan Games late Friday night, as the Splash Brothers defeated a combination of Moses Moody and Jordan Poole in a star-studded display of outside shooting.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AdWeek

Longtime NBA Journalist, Broadcaster Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former ESPN NBA journalist and sportscaster Rachel Nichols is joining the Showtime Sports in a multi-platform role, the network announced Friday. “We...
NFL
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay hilariously take on legendary sumo wrestler

There’s no question that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are two legends on the basketball court. But when it comes to sumo wrestling? Not so much. The pair of Warriors stars were put to the ultimate test on Thursday in Japan when they squared up opposite renowned yokozuna Hakuhō Shō, who owns five world records in the sport of sumo wrestling.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games

There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
NBA
NBC Sports

KG explains how 'dark times' will impact Celtics locker room

Kevin Garnett knows a thing or two about leading a locker room through rough patches. The Boston Celtics legend went through his fair share of ups and downs over the course of his 21-year NBA career. So with the C's currently dealing with adversity in the form of head coach...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics, Griffin agree to fully guaranteed one-year contract

The Boston Celtics are adding a former No. 1 overall draft pick to their roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that the Celtics and free agent Blake Griffin have agreed to a one-year contract that is fully guaranteed. Griffin averaged 6.4 points, 4.1...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay

The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tatum shades Grant Williams while assessing C's frontcourt options

Boston Celtics basketball isn't officially back until somebody makes fun of Grant Williams. The fourth-year forward is one of a few healthy Celtics big men who could see increased roles early in the season with Robert Williams sidelined for eight to 12 weeks and Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely with a torn ACL.
BOSTON, MA

