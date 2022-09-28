Read full article on original website
Robert Horry says Ime Udoka's infidelity scandal isn't comparable to Phil Jackson-Jeanie Buss relationship
Ime Udoka's infidelity scandal isn't comparable to when Phil Jackson was in a relationship with Jeanie Buss, says former Laker Robert Horry.
Nick Young Talks Ime Udoka, Says Woman Associated With Wizards Was Fired After Involvement With Young and Teammate
Nick Young weighed in on the situation involving Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended last week for the entire 2022-23 season after engaging in an “intimate” relationship with a woman on the team’s staff. Back in 2016, Iggy Azalea called off her engagement with...
Former 3rd Overall Pick Has Been Traded To The Houston Rockets
On Thursday, Sept 29, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Houston Rockets have acquired Derrick Favors in a multi-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Wiseman, Baldwin headline Warriors preseason storylines
SAN FRANCISCO -- From stars to training camp invitees, veterans to rookies, the Warriors sent 20 players to Japan for their two-game preseason trip with the Washington Wizards. And all 20 will see playing time at some point. Though the trip of course is another way for the Warriors and...
Ime Udoka investigation: Boston Celtics coach used crude language toward female staff member, per report
An investigation by an independent law firm commissioned by the Boston Celtics found that head coach Ime Udoka used crude language toward a female subordinate before starting his alleged inappropriate workplace relationship with her, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was recently suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season over what the team officially called "violations of team policies."
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.
Report: Celtics waiving Denzel Valentine
The Boston Celtics are making adjustments to their roster ahead of Sunday's preseason opener. According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss and Shams Charania, the C's are waiving guard Denzel Valentine. The 28-year-old had signed a training camp deal with Boston on Aug. 22. Forsberg: Can Blake Griffin actually help the...
Report: Celtics' investigation found Ime Udoka used crude language with subordinate before starting relationship
A little more detail has been revealed in why the Boston Celtics opted to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for an entire season over an alleged workplace relationship. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the independent law firm hired by the Celtics to investigate Udoka found the coach used crude language while speaking with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the same woman.
Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip
As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
DeMar DeRozan thought him going to the Lakers was a 'done deal'
Last summer, coming off a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers knew they needed to reload and improve. One of the options they considered was DeMar DeRozan, the talented star wing who, at the time, played for the San Antonio Spurs. The...
A Rockets Duo Is Hoping To Be Even Better This Season
No one can deny that the Houston Rockets had a rough season last year. They ended as the 15th team in the West with a record of just 20-62. Sadly, things likely won’t be a lot better this year because the team lost one of its biggest stars, Christian Wood, in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
Former ESPN Reporter Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime Basketball
Former ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols has been hired by Showtime. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nichols is joining Showtime Basketball, where she will serve as host and producer for multiple programs. “I’ve been so fortunate to live my dream job alongside some of the best journalists in the business for...
Klay hilariously thrilled to 'humble' JP in 3-point contest
It seems unfair to pair up Warriors superstars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in a 3-point contest. But that's what happened at the 2022 NBA Japan Games late Friday night, as the Splash Brothers defeated a combination of Moses Moody and Jordan Poole in a star-studded display of outside shooting.
Longtime NBA Journalist, Broadcaster Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former ESPN NBA journalist and sportscaster Rachel Nichols is joining the Showtime Sports in a multi-platform role, the network announced Friday. “We...
Steph, Klay hilariously take on legendary sumo wrestler
There’s no question that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are two legends on the basketball court. But when it comes to sumo wrestling? Not so much. The pair of Warriors stars were put to the ultimate test on Thursday in Japan when they squared up opposite renowned yokozuna Hakuhō Shō, who owns five world records in the sport of sumo wrestling.
Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games
There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
KG explains how 'dark times' will impact Celtics locker room
Kevin Garnett knows a thing or two about leading a locker room through rough patches. The Boston Celtics legend went through his fair share of ups and downs over the course of his 21-year NBA career. So with the C's currently dealing with adversity in the form of head coach...
Report: Celtics, Griffin agree to fully guaranteed one-year contract
The Boston Celtics are adding a former No. 1 overall draft pick to their roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that the Celtics and free agent Blake Griffin have agreed to a one-year contract that is fully guaranteed. Griffin averaged 6.4 points, 4.1...
Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
Tatum shades Grant Williams while assessing C's frontcourt options
Boston Celtics basketball isn't officially back until somebody makes fun of Grant Williams. The fourth-year forward is one of a few healthy Celtics big men who could see increased roles early in the season with Robert Williams sidelined for eight to 12 weeks and Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely with a torn ACL.
