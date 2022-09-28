ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
srnnews.com

After Hurricane Ian’s deadly wrath, Florida, Carolinas begin cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) -Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina faced a massive cleanup on Saturday from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed dozens. New images...
FLORIDA STATE
srnnews.com

Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) -Florida, North and South Carolina faced a massive clean-up on Saturday from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20 people.
FLORIDA STATE
srnnews.com

Hurricane Ian takes aim at Carolinas after reports of 21 deaths in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Reuters) -A resurgent Hurricane Ian barreled toward South Carolina on Friday, a day after carving a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, washing away houses, destroying a causeway and stranding thousands along the state’s Gulf Coast. There have been reports of at least 21 deaths...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy