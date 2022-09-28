Read full article on original website
Related
srnnews.com
After Hurricane Ian’s deadly wrath, Florida, Carolinas begin cleanup
FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) -Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina faced a massive cleanup on Saturday from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed dozens. New images...
srnnews.com
Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) -Florida, North and South Carolina faced a massive clean-up on Saturday from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20 people.
srnnews.com
Hurricane Ian takes aim at Carolinas after reports of 21 deaths in Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (Reuters) -A resurgent Hurricane Ian barreled toward South Carolina on Friday, a day after carving a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, washing away houses, destroying a causeway and stranding thousands along the state’s Gulf Coast. There have been reports of at least 21 deaths...
Comments / 0