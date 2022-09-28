Read full article on original website
One of the most powerful storms to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, is taking its toll on marijuana operators as well. Logically. So far, more than 100 cannabis businesses in Florida were closed on Thursday, as its operators determined there is a high safety risk for its staff, risk of flooding, destruction, and power outages, reported Marijuana Business Daily.
DriveSavers, the worldwide leader in data recovery, today announced it will provide $1,000 off per data recovery service to residents of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia who have lost critical data as a result of Hurricane Ian and resulting floods. The company is donating time, resources, and years of expertise to provide up to $1,000,000 in data recovery services. This offer includes all digital storage devices including external hard drives, Mac and Windows computers, multi-drive servers, iPhones, Androids, flash drives, and camera cards.
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, and North and South Carolina, its remnants are headed to Virginia, and West Virginia on Saturday. On Wednesday, the storm struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, and on Friday, it thrashed waterfront Georgetown, north of the historic city of Charleston in South Carolina. Early on Saturday,...
Michigan's largest marijuana operators are plotting an offensive to keep competitors from getting into the market as weed prices plummet, reported Crain’s Detroit. At the request of a lobbyist for some of the state's largest growers, the Legislative Service Bureau has drawn up new legislation to prohibit the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency from approving any new grower licenses, according to Crain’s.
Learn how to open a coffee shop in West Virginia from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea! The award-winning coffee roaster, which has helped start over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states, recently published an online coffee shop startup guide for The Mountain State. Columbus, Ohio (PRWEB) October 01, 2022.
Cannabis Taxes & Tax Revenue in CO and WA: A New Report. The Tax Policy Center reported that due to the lack of a standard cannabis tax in the US, governments use three different types of cannabis taxes, based on a percentage-of-price tax, a weight-based tax and a potency-based tax.
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
