Pharmacist group, Prescryptive Health partner to promote AI-optimized pricing tool
The National Community Pharmacists Association is teaming up with Prescryptive Health, a Redmond, Wash.-based healthcare tech company and pharmacy benefit manager, to promote Prescryptive's MyRx AI Pricing system. The NCPA said the device can enhance independent pharmacies' prowess "by giving them access to cash pricing optimization driven by artificial intelligence."
Uber Health, ShiftMed partner to provide transportation to healthcare workers
Uber Health has partnered with healthcare workforce platform ShiftMed to provide transportation to nurses and other healthcare workers to help with staffing shortages. ShiftMed's more than 100,000 professionals will be able to access Uber Health rides directly within the ShiftMed app, and "high-performing" clinicians will earn vouchers for meal and grocery delivery with Uber Eats, according to the Sept. 29 ShiftMed news release.
Finvi expands healthcare functionality to better support post-acute healthcare providers
Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payments process, announced today expanded functionality of its Artiva HCx solution to better support post-acute care providers including home health, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care hospitals. Editor's Note: The article originally appeared...
Citing an 'unsustainable' pharmacy contract, Kroger drops Express Scripts
Kroger, a grocery store chain with more than 2,000 pharmacies across the nation, terminated its contract with Express Scripts on Sept. 29 because the pharmacy services provider's "drug pricing model is unsustainable." The Cincinnati-based grocery chain is now seeking a "more equitable contract" for the 238 million prescriptions its staff...
4 reasons health systems pursue revenue cycle partnerships
Eighty-three percent of health systems outsource some revenue cycle components, including 10 percent that use end-to-end partnerships, according to a report from the Health Management Academy. The report, sponsored by R1 RCM, was compiled from 40 quantitative survey responses and eight qualitative in-depth interviews with C-suite executives as well as...
5 health systems' biggest patient safety win this year
From creating safety culture tools to collaborating with other systems, hospitals and health systems are consistently working to improve patient safety. Becker's asked five clinical leaders what their biggest patient safety win has been in 2022. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. David Williams, MD. Senior...
94% of telehealth patients say they would use telehealth services again, study says
Market research firm J.D. Power's new "U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study" showed that 94 percent of telehealth patients would use telehealth services again. The study found that LiveHealth Online ranked first among telehealth users in the direct-to-consumer brand market. Humana ranked the highest in satisfaction among plan-provided telehealth services, according to the Sept. 29 J.D. Power news release.
Rite Aid lost $331M in Q2
Rite Aid reported a loss of nearly $331.3 million in its second fiscal quarter, which is three times more than its loss in its 2021's second quarter. 1. Hundreds of Rite Aid locations have shuttered this year but its overall debt is shrinking. The company's CFO, Matt Schroeder, said he plans to further narrow its debt by closing more stores and increasing prescription volume.
Geisinger, Rush, Oracle Cerner and more partner to share social determinants of health data in EHRs
Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, Boston-based Tufts Medicine, Epic and Oracle Cerner are among the participants in a project to screen for and share patient data on social determinants of health in EHRs, the White House said Sept. 28. The program aims to standardize the way social...
Viewpoint: Nursing shortage solutions begin with valuing nurses more
Addressing the nursing shortage, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19, begins with acknowledging how much nurses have been undervalued, Leana Wen, MD, wrote for The Washington Post Sept. 28. "The nursing shortage is not primarily a pipeline problem," Patricia Pittman, PhD, professor of health workforce equity at the Milken Institute...
Epic's Garden Plot adds new software for medical groups
Epic added two new software solutions to Garden Plot, its software service geared toward independent medical groups with 40 or more providers. The two softwares are 3M M*Modal Fluency Direct and medical necessity solutions, according to a Sept. 29 3M press release. 3M M*Modal is a AI-based software that allows...
How virtual cardiac rehab can improve patient outcomes and loyalty while mitigating staffing shortages
Cardiac rehabilitation improves long-term health outcomes for cardiac patients. However, the number of brick-and-mortar cardiac rehab centers is limited and can only serve about half of the patients who need cardiac rehab. Meanwhile, the number of cardiac patients is steadily rising. In a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by...
The 5 most pressing drug shortages in the US
As pharmacies and hospitals struggle with the nationwide dearth of Adderall generics, drug shortage expert Erin Fox, PharmD, spoke with Becker's on Sept. 28 about frustrations with ongoing shortages, how the issue bleeds into staffing shortages and the "silver lining" to running low on older treatments. Here's what Dr. Fox,...
New Summit Health, CityMD branding connects care
Berkeley Heights, N.J.-based Summit Health and New York-based CityMD unveiled a new brand refresh to highlight their partnership following a 2019 merger. According to a Sept. 29 news release, the shared logo represents the two organizations' commitment to paving the way for a new kind of patient-centered healthcare. The brand...
Sinai Hospital begins $50M ER expansion
Sinai Hospital of Baltimore has broken ground on a $50 million expansion project that will double its emergency department. The expansion will add 36,600 square feet and allow for larger patient rooms and areas for emergency pediatric and behavioral care. A second floor for administrative space, a lab, radiology suite and new ambulance intake wing will also be added.
NewYork-Presbyterian CXO Rick Evans: Improving healthcare access is really about culture change and trust
Last week, I had the opportunity to speak at the Dreamforce Conference in San Francisco. It was a valuable chance to learn about what organizations are doing across the country to improve the experience for their customers. I shared the journey that NewYork-Presbyterian is on to make our organization more customer- and patient-centric and had the chance to hear what other healthcare organizations are doing. A common theme was that, although customer- centric transformation is built on technology, it is still primarily about people. Even more specifically, it is about changing the way we work to better meet the needs of people – both those we serve as well as our own teams.
New California law ensures meal breaks for patient care workers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill guaranteeing breaks for direct patient care workers in the public sector and at the University of California, according to a Sept. 30 news release from National Nurses United. The bill, sponsored by the California Nurses Association — a union that is part...
Northwell Holdings: Key things to know
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has a venture capital arm that invests in innovative early-stage companies, develops and commercializes internal innovations, and brings new products and medical devices to market. Founded in 2013, Northwell Holdings focuses on seed and series A and B funding rounds and investments in customer...
Charity care lacking at Mayo Clinic, other top hospitals, advocates say
Charity care spending at Mayo Clinic is on the lower end compared to other nonprofit hospitals, the Post-Bulletin reported. The Rochester-Minn.- based clinic spent .34 percent of its annual expenses on charity care in 2021. Nonprofit hospitals averaged spending 2.3 percent of their annual expenses providing charity care in 2021.
Oregon Health Authority sued over failure to provide mental health facilities
Three of the largest health systems in Oregon have sued the state over failure to provide adequate care for mentally ill patients, according to a Sept. 28 report from The Oregonian/Oregon Live. The health systems say that by failing to provide adequate care, the state has forced hospitals to house...
