mychamplainvalley.com
New York National Guard deploys assets to Florida
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Eleven New York National Guard soldiers have been sent to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The storm made landfall as a category 4. “In this case, the state of Florida National Guard requested heavy lift helicopters and the New York National Guard, again at the direction of the governor— she has to agree to send her assets, is responding,” explained Eric Durr, Director of Public Affairs for NYS Division of Military and Naval Affairs.
mychamplainvalley.com
Live Updates: Ian’s U.S. death toll climbs to 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
mychamplainvalley.com
North Country utilities send workers to Florida
Au Sable Forks, NY — As people in the region prepare to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, one company in the North Country already has boots on the ground in Florida. Northline Utilities LLC focuses on the construction, maintenance, and upgrades to electrical distribution systems, sub-stations, and transmission lines.
mychamplainvalley.com
South Burlington business sends equipment to Florida
South Burlington, VT — A business in South Burlington is pitching in to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. G.W. Savage, a water damage restoration company, sent a tractor-trailer full of drying equipment — 103 dehumidifiers and 400 commercial fans – to Florida. The equipment will help...
mychamplainvalley.com
Limo Safety Task Force report due Saturday
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Next week marks four years since the tragic Schoharie limo crash took the lives of 20 people. To prevent similar tragedies from happening, a New York State Stretch Limousine Safety Task Force was created. That task force is due to issue the report on Saturday. “It...
mychamplainvalley.com
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs.
mychamplainvalley.com
Missing NJ man found driving wrong way on I-89
Williston, VT — An elderly man who was reported missing in New Jersey on Wednesday was located driving the wrong way on Interstate 89. On Thursday night, police responded to calls of someone traveling north in the southbound lane passing Exit 12 in Williston. Responding officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle without incident.
mychamplainvalley.com
Colorado motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adam Lamb was riding his motorcycle near Guanella Pass in central Colorado when he struck a moose. “Between her lower rib cage and her hind legs,” Lamb said of the crash that happened last Saturday. “I ended up ejecting from the motorcycle over her.”
