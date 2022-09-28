Read full article on original website
FDA approves ALS drug based on 1 phase 2 trial
Months after an FDA panel voted against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug, a second panel reversed the decision in a surprise vote before the agency approved the controversial ALS treatment Sept. 29. In late March, an FDA advisory committee voted 6-4 against Amylyx's treatment, which is now named Relyvrio,...
'Fully vaccinated' term may get a rebrand with omicron boosters
The CDC revised its "up to date" COVID-19 vaccination term Sept. 30 to include the primary series and the recently authorized omicron-targeting booster. The decision could update the "fully vaccinated" term that experts have urged regulators to update. After omicron subvariant BA.5 dominated infections in summer 2022, the FDA and...
FDA rolls out new guidelines for how it will oversee health tech
The FDA released a final guidance Sept. 28 on what kinds of decision support software it intends to regulate. The FDA spelled out four criteria that determine whether things like artificial intelligence software that flags medical conditions for physicians are considered diagnostic devices that must be reviewed by the agency.
The 5 most pressing drug shortages in the US
As pharmacies and hospitals struggle with the nationwide dearth of Adderall generics, drug shortage expert Erin Fox, PharmD, spoke with Becker's on Sept. 28 about frustrations with ongoing shortages, how the issue bleeds into staffing shortages and the "silver lining" to running low on older treatments. Here's what Dr. Fox,...
Duke LifePoint hospital under CMS review for alleged EMTALA violations
CMS regulators are reviewing the results of an investigation into potential violations of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act at Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, part of the Duke LifePoint network, The News & Observer reported September 30. The scrutiny follows Wilson Medical Center's brush with CMS this past summer,...
COVID-19 admissions at lowest level since May: 8 CDC findings
The rate of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations all fell last week, with the nation's daily average hospital admissions reaching the lowest figure seen in more than four months, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Sept. 30. Eight findings:. Cases:. 1. As of Sept. 28,...
Obama: US has 'more of a disease care system than a healthcare system'
Precision medicine research is advancing, but the U.S. healthcare system is not nimble in its implementation of new technologies, according to former President Barack Obama. President Obama on Sept. 28 discussed progress on his 2015 Precision Medicine Initiative at the Illumina Genomics Forum in San Diego. "To the extent that...
Pharmacist group, Prescryptive Health partner to promote AI-optimized pricing tool
The National Community Pharmacists Association is teaming up with Prescryptive Health, a Redmond, Wash.-based healthcare tech company and pharmacy benefit manager, to promote Prescryptive's MyRx AI Pricing system. The NCPA said the device can enhance independent pharmacies' prowess "by giving them access to cash pricing optimization driven by artificial intelligence."
4 potential indicators of a fall COVID-19 surge
While COVID-19 metrics are still down nationwide, there are early signs that the U.S. may be headed for a fall surge. On Sept. 28, the seven-day average for new cases was 48,806, marking a 22 percent decrease over the past two weeks, according to HHS data compiled by The New York Times. Hospitalizations and deaths are also down.
Viewpoint: Nursing shortage solutions begin with valuing nurses more
Addressing the nursing shortage, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19, begins with acknowledging how much nurses have been undervalued, Leana Wen, MD, wrote for The Washington Post Sept. 28. "The nursing shortage is not primarily a pipeline problem," Patricia Pittman, PhD, professor of health workforce equity at the Milken Institute...
Minnesota health officials concerned by increase in measles cases, outbreak potential
The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating 13 cases of measles that occurred from June through September. According to a Sept. 29 news release, the cases occurred among several families with unvaccinated children. Additionally, most of the children had a history of traveling to a country where measles is common and circulating. The most recent case did not have a reported travel history, and investigators are working to determine how transmission occurred.
Epic developing new software for rare diseases
Epic is working to develop a new software application that aims to help physicians treat patients with rare diseases, WisBusiness reported Sept. 28. Jackie Gerhart, MD, vice president for clinical informatics at Epic, said the software will search databases containing health information from more than 163 million people, allowing physicians to match their current patient with others who may have the same disease to gain insights.
Senate passes continuing resolution that extends rural Medicare programs
The U.S. Senate voted 75-25 to pass and send to the House of Representatives a continuing resolution that would extend current federal funding levels for healthcare and other programs, according to a Sept. 29 report from the American Hospital Association. Current government funding expires at midnight on Sept. 30. The...
Microsoft uses AI to predict missed medical appointments
Microsoft says it has an artificial intelligence tool that can predict missed healthcare appointments. As part of its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, the tech giant employs AI and machine learning to analyze data including demographics, historic patterns, social determinants, and appointment types and times of day to predict the probability a patient won't show up.
CDC issues health alert on severe monkeypox illness: 5 updates
In a health alert published Sept. 29, the CDC said "severe manifestations" of monkeypox have been reported in the nation's current outbreak, and urged providers to look out for risk factors for severe disease. People with HIV or other immunocompromising conditions are at a higher risk for severe manifestations of...
Study links painkiller and behavioral issues
Acetaminophen, also known as Tylenol, is one of the most popular pain reliever drugs used during pregnancy. It also might be linked to more attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders among children, a new study found. In research published Sept. 28 in the journal PLOS ONE, 3-year-olds who were exposed to the painkiller in...
VA working with Oracle Cerner on investigations into EHR outages
The Department of Veterans Affairs is working with Oracle Cerner to conduct investigations into a flaw with the EHR system that caused thousands of orders for specialty care, lab work and other services, and claims to an undisclosed location, FedScoop reported Sept. 28. The VA did not disclose if the...
Medical org presidents to Congress: Pass healthcare worker violence protection bill
Association of American Medical Colleges President and CEO David Skorton, MD, and National Academy of Medicine President Victor Dzau, MD, are urging more action to address violence against healthcare workers. Healthcare workers play a key role in keeping communities safe and healthy, but there is increased violence and intensified inflammatory...
5 health systems' biggest patient safety win this year
From creating safety culture tools to collaborating with other systems, hospitals and health systems are consistently working to improve patient safety. Becker's asked five clinical leaders what their biggest patient safety win has been in 2022. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. David Williams, MD. Senior...
Finvi expands healthcare functionality to better support post-acute healthcare providers
Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payments process, announced today expanded functionality of its Artiva HCx solution to better support post-acute care providers including home health, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care hospitals. Editor's Note: The article originally appeared...
