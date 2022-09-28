Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Oregon Health Authority sued over failure to provide mental health facilities
Three of the largest health systems in Oregon have sued the state over failure to provide adequate care for mentally ill patients, according to a Sept. 28 report from The Oregonian/Oregon Live. The health systems say that by failing to provide adequate care, the state has forced hospitals to house...
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas approves $21M for EMS scholarships
The Texas Department of State Health Services provided $21 million to fund emergency medical service scholarships to help interested Texans complete education and training to begin careers in the EMS field. According to a Sept. 21 news release, the funds will provide scholarships for students using approved EMS education programs...
beckershospitalreview.com
Minnesota health officials concerned by increase in measles cases, outbreak potential
The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating 13 cases of measles that occurred from June through September. According to a Sept. 29 news release, the cases occurred among several families with unvaccinated children. Additionally, most of the children had a history of traveling to a country where measles is common and circulating. The most recent case did not have a reported travel history, and investigators are working to determine how transmission occurred.
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan health system to make 'several hundred' job cuts
Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System will make "several hundred" job cuts, primarily in leadership and non-patient care roles, the Lansing State Journal reported Sept. 29. The layoffs come after the health system suffered a $90 million loss in the first six months of 2022 and the cost of contracting agency...
beckershospitalreview.com
California governor signs nursing home licensing bill
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Sept. 27 aimed at closing a loophole that allows nursing home operators to run a facility without receiving a license, KPBS reported Sept. 28. Assembly Bill 1502 was drafted after a California nursing home operator was able to run 18 facilities while his...
beckershospitalreview.com
UMMC to fill state burn care gap
As Mississippi's only burn center prepares to shutter, the Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center is stepping up to close the gap. The medical center is enhancing its burn care capabilities by establishing "resources and expertise," it said in a Sept. 29 news release. On Sept. 9, JMS Burn and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hundreds of hospitals at risk of flooding from hurricanes, Harvard study finds
A study published as Hurricane Ian makes its way through Florida found that at least 50 percent of hospitals in 25 metropolitan areas along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts are at risk of flooding from a Category 2 hurricane. The study, from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health...
