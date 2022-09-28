Read full article on original website
Robert C. Byrd girls blank Martinsburg; WVU women rally for tie
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles ran their record to 8-4-3 with a 4-0 shutout win over the Martinsburg Bulldogs on Friday evening. Carleigh Curotz opened scoring before halftime, then Brookelyn Washington doubled the lead in the second half.
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — One moment the North Marion players were running onto the field to…
David Molisee Jr.
MASONTOWN — David “Davy” Molisee Jr., 77, of Masontown, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Masontown, WV, on December 27, 1944, a son of the late David Marion Molisee and Arlene Virginia (Casseday) Molisee.
Clarksburg (West Virginia) VAMC employee recognized as National HeRO Award winner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honored an employee of Clarksburg's Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center as a Veterans Health Administration National HeRO Awardee. Marie Fazzini earned the honor for her contributions to VHA’s Journey to High Reliability.
Clarksburg-Harrison Library celebrates its new mobile library
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg-Harrison Public library will celebrate the facility's new mobile library in an event Oct. 7. A ribbon cutting will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library’s entrance plaza. The event also will feature tours of the mobile library, games and activities, and arts and crafts.
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a first time for everything, but not at South Harrison…
Salem Apple Butter Festival returning for first time since 2019 starting Thursday in Salem, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Salem Apple Butter Festival will return Oct. 6-9 after two years off due to COVID-19 concerns. Christy Howell, the Apple Butter Festival’s new chairperson, believes that everything is finally in order and the festival should go off without a hitch.
Moore leads Lincoln past Lewis County, 21-20
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County and Lincoln met in a matchup between a pair of 2-2 teams, and in the end the outcome was decided by a single point, as the Cougars killed off a late drive from the Minutemen and picked up the 21-20 victory on homecoming night.
Liberty starts fast, hangs on for win over Braxton County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a tale of two halves for the Liberty High School football team here Friday. In the first half, it could do little wrong. In the second half, the Mountaineers had to fight off a late Braxton County surge en route to a 31-23 victory.
Huggins: West Virginia basketball schedule full of tough opponents
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Make no doubt that it didn’t take long for Bob Huggins, upon gathering his new West Virginia basketball team around him for their first meeting, emphasized one point that should be the driving force to bring them together and push them through what will be another demanding preseason camp.
First-half barrage leads East Fairmont girls over Keyser
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont girls soccer got its business done early Saturday, scoring all of its goals before halftime in a 5-0 victory over visiting Keyser at East-West Stadium. Kiersten Maxey’s two goals led the way for the Bees (9-2-5). Chances were few and far between...
Elkins gets first win of the season over Grafton, 16-0
GRAFTON, W. Va. (WV News) — Isaiah Sigley kicked three field goals and the defense was solid all evening as Elkins got its first win in over a year and a half with a 16-0 shutout of Grafton in Big 10 Conference football action Friday night at McKinney Field.
Braydon Christopher scores twice as Bees top Golden Tornado
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In helping end a three-game losing streak, East Fairmont coach Eric Wright praised Braydon Christopher’s efforts. “It’s been a work in progress,” Wright said. “We’ve had some tough games, but you could see it coming together. At times, we play really strong. The big thing for us is communication, making sure we know what we’re doing off of the ball.
Stonehill wins in its NEC debut, 24-20 over Duquesne
EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Ashur Carraha threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Corbett on the first play of the fourth quarter and Stonehill made its Northeast Conference game a success with a 24-20 win on Saturday over Duquesne. The game was first in the NEC for the Skyhawks...
Burnside rushes for 207 yards and 3 TDs in Hawks' win over Lumberjacks
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a first time for everything, but not at South Harrison on Friday night. Noah Burnside rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns and Aiden Moreno rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in South Harrison’s 36-14 win over Valley (Wetzel) on Friday at Gary Barnette Field.
