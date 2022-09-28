(Fargo, ND) -- A standoff with a suspect came to an end Friday afternoon in Moorhead, with the suspect surrendering and taken into custody. Authorities say it all began just before 11:00 in the morning, when 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher, from Moose Lake, Minnesota, was involved in a "disturbance". Officers responded in the area of 15 Avenue North and 11 Street North. After officers arrived, they say Butcher drove away in a car. Officers attempted to stop Butcher, but he refused to pull over. Eventually, a Clay County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks on 15 Avenue North. The car came to a stop in the 5000 block of Highway 75 North.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO