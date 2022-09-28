Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Man charged with Fargo murder
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in Cass County. Thirty-year-old Joshua Brooks was arrested Tuesday September 27 for failure to pay a fine. He was later charged with felony intentional murder and criminal conspiracy. KVRR reached out to Fargo Police Department Public Information...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE)-- One man is in critical condition after a shooting on Friday in downtown Fargo. Authorities were called to the 600 block of Main Ave., near Rhombus Guys, around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Suspect arrested after chase and standoff in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A standoff with a suspect came to an end Friday afternoon in Moorhead, with the suspect surrendering and taken into custody. Authorities say it all began just before 11:00 in the morning, when 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher, from Moose Lake, Minnesota, was involved in a "disturbance". Officers responded in the area of 15 Avenue North and 11 Street North. After officers arrived, they say Butcher drove away in a car. Officers attempted to stop Butcher, but he refused to pull over. Eventually, a Clay County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks on 15 Avenue North. The car came to a stop in the 5000 block of Highway 75 North.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Special Hazards unit, firefighters on scene of West Fargo vehicle fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- Multiple fire crews and a Special Hazards crew are on the scene of a vehicle lot in West Fargo. First responders are on the scene of a used car lot located on 2000 Main Avenue East in West Fargo. Traffic is limited to one lane near the incident Eye witnesses say a cloud of black smoke were visible in multiple locations throughout the city.
kvrr.com
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
EXPLAINER: Why Shannon Brandt is charged with murder of Cayler Ellingson
MCHENRY, ND (KXNET) — A Glenfield man has now been charged with murder after allegedly running over another person at a street dance in McHenry on September 18. 41-year-old Shannon Brandt was initially charged with vehicular homicide in the incident. However, according to the Foster County State’s Attorney, based on additional information collected by the […]
kvrr.com
Arrest after pursuit leads to a standoff
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A man is arrested after a pursuit with Moorhead Police leads to a brief standoff. Authorities say 38-year-old Tad Butcher, of Moose Lake, Minnesota, faces a variety of charges. Moorhead Police say they went to a disturbance near the intersection of 15 Avenue and 11...
kfgo.com
Bottineau woman dies in single-vehicle rollover crash
BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman who died in a single-vehicle rollover north of Bottineau Sunday morning. The Highway Patrol said Triniti Soland, 18 of Bottineau, was traveling south on a gravel road one mile north of town around 8:45 a.m. when she left the road, overcorrected, and rolled.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man arrested for child neglect during traffic stop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While on patrol in the 2900 block of 7th St. N. Wednesday night, Fargo Police Officer Vegel observed an idling vehicle near a building that was known to be involved in previous incidents related to criminal activity. Inside the vehicle was one passenger and, as the driver entered the vehicle, Officer Vegel made a decision to verify the license plates through an in-car computer system. This process found the plates and the description of the registered car did not match— which led to a traffic stop based on the fictitious registration.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Law enforcement activity blocks HWY 75 in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A section of Highway 75 in Moorhead is blocked because of law enforcement activity. Moorhead Police officers and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Department are at the scene, just south of County Road 20. Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident involved a pursuit, with a suspect now...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: One arrested in police pursuit that ended in a standoff
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say one man has been arrested in a police pursuit turned into a standoff. 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher from Moose Lake, MN is said to be facing a variety of criminal charges. The report states officers were sent to a disturbance near...
One injured in motorcycle crash near Valley City
He ended up losing control of the motorcycle and having to lay it down on its side, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Stealthy, black North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle harder for drivers to spot on Fargo area highways
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is using a new, stealthy patrol vehicle on Fargo area highways that is harder for drivers to see. "We'll see what kind of reaction we get from the public, how well we do when it comes to enforcement on these aggressive driving behaviors out there, the distracted drivers, if it is making a difference for us," said Captain Bryan Niewind.
kfgo.com
Bismarck police investigate death of woman killed by train
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The Bismarck Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a train early Monday morning. Police said a BNSF employee called them around 3:45 a.m. to report their train had struck a woman who was sitting on the tracks. When officers arrived, they found Jessica Solorzano, 40 of Bakersfield, Calif., dead on the tracks.
kvrr.com
Man Hit & Killed By Train In Downtown Fargo Identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators told them a person was hit on the tracks.
Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
wdayradionow.com
Deadly Oilfield Rig explosion still under investigation
(Williston, ND) -- A deadly oilfield rig explosion in western North Dakota is still under investigation. Oscar Gandara died September 15th, nearly two weeks after the explosion near Ross, about 60 miles northeast of Williston. Ramiro Contreras Lopez and Jose Gonzalez were also injured and are at a burn center...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo truck driver may miss award ceremony due to hurricane
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo truck driver may miss an award ceremony in his honor because of Hurricane Ian. Mike Hill is set to be honored by Spartan Nash for their circle of excellence award. Hill has driven nearly four million miles during his career and has delivered 250 million pounds of food. Hill hasn't had a single accident during his nearly 40 years with the company. He was supposed to fly out to Orlando to receive the award tomorrow, but now those plans may be on hold.
Man found dead in Mandan, homicide suspected
UPDATE- 9/27: 3:30 P.M. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The autopsy conducted on Kevin Greybull today indicated that he died of stabbing and cutting injuries caused by a sharp object. According to the Mandan Police Department, they are still investigating the situation along with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation. […]
