ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police arrest man for vehicle theft, evading, possession
25-year-old Alphonso Taylor was observed driving a stolen GMC Sierra by an officer yesterday on West 4th Street. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Taylor took off across Lake Drive at a high rate of speed. Once the truck had traveled about two blocks, Taylor flipped it into a...
Texarkana Texas Police Arrest Man On Manslaughter Charges
Texarkana Texas Police report they have arrested a young Texarkana man and charged him with Manslaughter. Cole Arendt is now in custody and charged with Manslaughter in the case of the 20-year-old bicyclist who was struck in the Roadrunner parking lot and later died at a local hospital. The report...
swark.today
HCSO requests ASP investigation into inmate death
Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton has requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division conduct an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Hempstead County Detention Center Friday. At approximately 4:15 pm Friday, detention officers were notified of an unresponsive inmate. Detention officers responded to the inmate’s location...
bossierpress.com
Passenger fatally injured in crash named
An elderly area man injured in a motor vehicle collision in southeast Shreveport a week ago has succumbed at a local hospital. Jackie Russell, 77, of Benton, was the passenger in one of several vehicles involved in a collision at East Kings Highway and East 70th Street the afternoon of Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Russell was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with numerous blunt-force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022.
easttexasradio.com
Dogs Seized During Clarksville Warrant Execution
Clarksville Police executing a search warrant targeting a man wanted for probation violation seized ten dogs from the residence. Red River County Deputies and Mt Pleasant PD Animal Control Officers assisted in the operation. It’s unclear if the person authorities were seeking was located.
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Deputy Hits Mother Load
During a routine traffic stop, Cass County Sheriff’s Office discovered over $116,000 in cash. A deputy stopped a car for speeding, and when he approached the vehicle noticed the smell of marijuana. He suspected money laundering because they were in a rental with dark, tinted windows applied from the outside and not knowing exactly where they were coming from or going. He found three backpacks with $2,000 bundled with rubber bands and a counting machine. All three occupants were arrested and charged with money laundering.
ktoy1047.com
House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home
The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
Jury watches Taylor Parker interrogation videos during trial
Taylor Parker told investigators that it was Reagan Hancock's idea to cut her unborn baby out of her own body on the morning of her murder.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Investigation Leads To Gambling Raid
During the week preceding Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, TX. An undercover investigation established probable cause that cash winnings were being paid out to...
magnoliareporter.com
Two Columbia County men get 20-year sentences
Ten men were sentenced to do time at the Arkansas Department of Correction by 13th District Judge David Talley Jr. on September 15. Two men received 20-year sentences. Nathan Brady, who was charged with rape, received 20 years in ADC. Jama Scott was sentenced 20 years in the ADC for...
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested Alvis Aldana, 28, of Mt. Pleasant, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Terroristic Threat Against A Public Servant, and an Unlawful Possession Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s in the Titus County Jail on a $100,000 bond. DeAnthony Tyrone Williams. Deputies arrested 23-year-old DeAnthony Tyrone...
ktoy1047.com
Red Cross seeking volunteers in Texarkana area
A critical volunteer shortage across the country is hampering efforts by the charity organization to assist with disasters like Hurricane Ian in Florida. The North Texas Region contains 121 counties, and Senior Disaster Program Manager Jeff Cottingham said that 90% of the Red Cross’s work is done through volunteers. Those wishing to sign up can visit the Red Cross’s website here.
East Texas student detained after allegedly making ‘serious threats to several students’
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) issued a statement Tuesday informing student families that they investigated reports of a serious threat against students. According to the statement, on Monday evening, administration was informed that a serious threat was made to several students. The next morning, the student was searched […]
KSLA
Gruesome murder trial in New Boston continues with evidence presented from Texas ranger who interviewed defendant
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The murder trial of Taylor Parker continues in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing Hancock’s unborn child from her body. Texas Ranger Joshua Mason spent most of the day Wednesday, Sept. 28 in...
Timeline emerges in Taylor Parker capital murder, fetal abduction trial
Jurors saw evidence Thursday that Parker was not only at the scene of Reagan Hancock’s murder but may have done a trial run the day before.
ktoy1047.com
McCurtain County battles third blaze this week
The blaze burned along a stretch of U.S. 98 near Wright City. While much of the fire was along the side of the highway, several homes were threatened, and single-engine air tankers flew in to dump water on the blaze. A house fire this morning in Redwater destroyed the home...
easttexasradio.com
Closing Statements In NE Texas Capital Murder Trial
Testimony in the Bowie County Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday, and closing arguments start Monday. The state is accusing Parker of murdering Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, who Parker allegedly cut out of Hancock’s womb and kidnapped. She faces the death penalty or life without parole if convicted.
KSLA
Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter
The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
Cass County Woman Missing
Cass County Woman Missing
Authorities throughout the area are searching for a Cass County woman who’s been missing for more than a week. Sixty-four-year-old Kathleen Spanel was last seen Sept. 18 in Atlanta wearing jeans, a purple shirt and tennis shoes. Officials say she is “very weak and frail.”
