Texarkana, TX

ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police arrest man for vehicle theft, evading, possession

25-year-old Alphonso Taylor was observed driving a stolen GMC Sierra by an officer yesterday on West 4th Street. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Taylor took off across Lake Drive at a high rate of speed. Once the truck had traveled about two blocks, Taylor flipped it into a...
TEXARKANA, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Vehicle Accident Kills 77 Year Old Man

On September 20, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to LA 511(70th St) and E Kings Hwy on reports of a crash involving four vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2020 Toyota RAV4, 2020 Ford Mustang, 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, and 2020 Toyota RAV4. The Shreveport Fire Department...
SHREVEPORT, LA
swark.today

HCSO requests ASP investigation into inmate death

Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton has requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division conduct an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Hempstead County Detention Center Friday. At approximately 4:15 pm Friday, detention officers were notified of an unresponsive inmate. Detention officers responded to the inmate’s location...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
Texarkana, TX
bossierpress.com

Passenger fatally injured in crash named

An elderly area man injured in a motor vehicle collision in southeast Shreveport a week ago has succumbed at a local hospital. Jackie Russell, 77, of Benton, was the passenger in one of several vehicles involved in a collision at East Kings Highway and East 70th Street the afternoon of Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Russell was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with numerous blunt-force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Dogs Seized During Clarksville Warrant Execution

Clarksville Police executing a search warrant targeting a man wanted for probation violation seized ten dogs from the residence. Red River County Deputies and Mt Pleasant PD Animal Control Officers assisted in the operation. It’s unclear if the person authorities were seeking was located.
CLARKSVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Deputy Hits Mother Load

During a routine traffic stop, Cass County Sheriff’s Office discovered over $116,000 in cash. A deputy stopped a car for speeding, and when he approached the vehicle noticed the smell of marijuana. He suspected money laundering because they were in a rental with dark, tinted windows applied from the outside and not knowing exactly where they were coming from or going. He found three backpacks with $2,000 bundled with rubber bands and a counting machine. All three occupants were arrested and charged with money laundering.
CASS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home

The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
REDWATER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Investigation Leads To Gambling Raid

During the week preceding Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, TX. An undercover investigation established probable cause that cash winnings were being paid out to...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Two Columbia County men get 20-year sentences

Ten men were sentenced to do time at the Arkansas Department of Correction by 13th District Judge David Talley Jr. on September 15. Two men received 20-year sentences. Nathan Brady, who was charged with rape, received 20 years in ADC. Jama Scott was sentenced 20 years in the ADC for...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested Alvis Aldana, 28, of Mt. Pleasant, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Terroristic Threat Against A Public Servant, and an Unlawful Possession Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s in the Titus County Jail on a $100,000 bond. DeAnthony Tyrone Williams. Deputies arrested 23-year-old DeAnthony Tyrone...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Red Cross seeking volunteers in Texarkana area

A critical volunteer shortage across the country is hampering efforts by the charity organization to assist with disasters like Hurricane Ian in Florida. The North Texas Region contains 121 counties, and Senior Disaster Program Manager Jeff Cottingham said that 90% of the Red Cross’s work is done through volunteers. Those wishing to sign up can visit the Red Cross’s website here.
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas student detained after allegedly making ‘serious threats to several students’

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) issued a statement Tuesday informing student families that they investigated reports of a serious threat against students. According to the statement, on Monday evening, administration was informed that a serious threat was made to several students. The next morning, the student was searched […]
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

McCurtain County battles third blaze this week

The blaze burned along a stretch of U.S. 98 near Wright City. While much of the fire was along the side of the highway, several homes were threatened, and single-engine air tankers flew in to dump water on the blaze. A house fire this morning in Redwater destroyed the home...
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Closing Statements In NE Texas Capital Murder Trial

Testimony in the Bowie County Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday, and closing arguments start Monday. The state is accusing Parker of murdering Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, who Parker allegedly cut out of Hancock’s womb and kidnapped. She faces the death penalty or life without parole if convicted.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter

The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Woman Missing

Authorities throughout the area are searching for a Cass County woman who’s been missing for more than a week. Sixty-four-year-old Kathleen Spanel was last seen Sept. 18 in Atlanta wearing jeans, a purple shirt and tennis shoes. Officials say she is “very weak and frail.”
CASS COUNTY, TX

