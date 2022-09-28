Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Veteran Career Fair To Be Hosted In Santa Clarita For Local Veterans
A career fair catered towards veterans is set to be hosted by the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, (SCVSC) to provide job resources to local veterans and their families. The event by the SCVSC and with Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions is set to be open to all Santa Clarita veterans and...
Santa Clarita Radio
City Council Hears SoCal Edison Update, Awards Several Recognitions
The Santa Clarita City Council heard from Southern California Edison on its wildfire mitigation plan, as well as acknowledged German-American and Hispanic Heritage Month. At the regular meeting on Tuesday, SoCal Edison representatives presented to the city council an update on its wildfire mitigation plan for grid-hardening. “We recognize how...
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Years Later, Santa Clarita Haunted Jailhouse Is Back!
After two years, SCV Sheriff’s Station is bringing back the Haunted Jailhouse experience to delight Santa Clarita residents. Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. come out for a day of fun, filled with live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
smobserved.com
Santa Monica's Two Main Problems Are Public Safety and Homelessness. Both of Them Have Solutions
Authors note: These are my notes from a phone conversation with Albin Gielicz, candidate for Santa Monica City Council. The political climate for the last few years has not been fully functional, which inhibits solving problems. Our two main problems are how to improve public safety, and how to bring the homeless home.
foxla.com
Chino Hills parents say school ambassadors are pushing a political agenda
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A student presentation during a second period English class has angered some parents at Chino Hills High School, with some even heading to the school to pull their kids out of class. What began with a presentation from student leaders, called Ambassadors, about voting rights, seemingly...
Los Angeles pastor John MacArthur publicly rebukes Gavin Newsom for 'diabolical' policies, invoking Jesus
Pastor John MacArthur of Los Angeles publicly rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for having "twisted" the words of Jesus in a multi-state billboard campaign promoting abortion.
Santa Clarita Radio
New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For October 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row
New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – October 2022: La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered with the finest restaurants and other select Santa Clarita Businesses.
Santa Clarita Radio
16 Hart District Teachers Honored With ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Recognition
Recently, the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board honored Hart District educators with a “Teacher of the Year” recognition for excellence in education. On Wednesday, the Hart District Governing Board awarded 16 District school teachers the 2022-23 title of “Teacher of the Year” due to...
Santa Clarita Radio
Real Estate & Other Stuff –Zillow Gone Wild And Real Estate Lawsuits – September 30, 2022
Real Estate & Other Stuff –Zillow Gone Wild And Real Estate Lawsuits – September 30, 2022. Today on Real Estate & Other Stuff, Phil and Taylor return to the studio to discuss a variety of topics including ‘Zillow Gone Wild’, agent social media posts that have gone sideways, and so much more.
foxla.com
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
footballscoop.com
California school system halts football team carrying police flag, dividing community
School leaders intervening in which flags a high school football team and its players carry onto the field before each game is dividing a California community just north of Los Angeles. Saugus High School, a public school in Santa Clarita, California, just 30 miles from downtown Los Angeles, saw the...
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
L.A. Councilman O'Farrell calls for indigenous land acknowledgment policy
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell is seeking to create an official land acknowledgment policy for Los Angeles, introducing a motion today seeking to increase visibility with native and indigenous communities.
Santa Clarita Radio
Missing Santa Clarita Teen, Girlfriend, Found Safe
A missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and disappeared with his girlfriend last week has been found, officials said. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas, of Saugus, and 15-year-old Madelynne Lucia Lovett, of Lancaster, were reported missing persons by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, last seen on Sept. 22.
Santa Clarita Radio
Listed By Mina Kuper – Mortgage Rates With Amy Valdivia – September 29, 2022
Listed By Mina Kuper – Mortgage Rates With Amy Valdivia – September 29, 2022. On this episode of the “Listed by Mina Kuper” radio show, Mina welcomes special guest Amy Valdivia is a Certified Mortgage Advisor with American Financial Network. As a specialist in divorce among other areas, Amy can help to asses in mortgages and when to buy and sell homes during that process.
Here's what it takes to fly the skies in this year's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
The Pacific Airshow is happening this weekend in Huntington Beach, but before all the excitement and aerobatics, the aircraft has to make its way to Orange County.
theavtimes.com
Free disposal day at Lancaster Landfill Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents of unincorporated communities will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture...
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?
2urbangirls.com
Michelle Obama set to come to Inglewood as part of 6-city book tour for ‘The Light We Carry’
INGLEWOOD- Michelle Obama six-city tour in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Inglewood, Calif. Obama’s “The Light We Carry Tour” will take place at YouTube Theatre Dec. 13 at 8...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Glowing Eyes And A Dark Figure’ — Woman Shares Tense Moments In Mountain Lion Attack On 7-Year-Old
A Santa Clarita woman is sharing her experience of the tense moments when a mountain lion attacked a 7-year-old child at Pico Canyon Park Monday evening. Lindsey Pond and her husband were casually exercising on the stairs at Pico Canyon Park Monday, when they encountered a mountain lion, one of California’s predators that will make them think twice about being at the park when it is dark.
