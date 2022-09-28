ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Veteran Career Fair To Be Hosted In Santa Clarita For Local Veterans

A career fair catered towards veterans is set to be hosted by the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, (SCVSC) to provide job resources to local veterans and their families. The event by the SCVSC and with Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions is set to be open to all Santa Clarita veterans and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

City Council Hears SoCal Edison Update, Awards Several Recognitions

The Santa Clarita City Council heard from Southern California Edison on its wildfire mitigation plan, as well as acknowledged German-American and Hispanic Heritage Month. At the regular meeting on Tuesday, SoCal Edison representatives presented to the city council an update on its wildfire mitigation plan for grid-hardening. “We recognize how...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Years Later, Santa Clarita Haunted Jailhouse Is Back!

After two years, SCV Sheriff’s Station is bringing back the Haunted Jailhouse experience to delight Santa Clarita residents. Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. come out for a day of fun, filled with live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For October 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row

New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – October 2022: La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered with the finest restaurants and other select Santa Clarita Businesses.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Missing Santa Clarita Teen, Girlfriend, Found Safe

A missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and disappeared with his girlfriend last week has been found, officials said. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas, of Saugus, and 15-year-old Madelynne Lucia Lovett, of Lancaster, were reported missing persons by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, last seen on Sept. 22.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Listed By Mina Kuper – Mortgage Rates With Amy Valdivia – September 29, 2022

Listed By Mina Kuper – Mortgage Rates With Amy Valdivia – September 29, 2022. On this episode of the “Listed by Mina Kuper” radio show, Mina welcomes special guest Amy Valdivia is a Certified Mortgage Advisor with American Financial Network. As a specialist in divorce among other areas, Amy can help to asses in mortgages and when to buy and sell homes during that process.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Free disposal day at Lancaster Landfill Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents of unincorporated communities will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture...
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

‘Glowing Eyes And A Dark Figure’ — Woman Shares Tense Moments In Mountain Lion Attack On 7-Year-Old

A Santa Clarita woman is sharing her experience of the tense moments when a mountain lion attacked a 7-year-old child at Pico Canyon Park Monday evening. Lindsey Pond and her husband were casually exercising on the stairs at Pico Canyon Park Monday, when they encountered a mountain lion, one of California’s predators that will make them think twice about being at the park when it is dark.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

