Ohioans aren’t close to getting all the answers, despite court ruling that Cleveland must refund some income taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Although a judge last week ordered the city of Cleveland to refund income taxes for a doctor working remotely during the pandemic, the ruling has left many Ohioans -- who also worked from home in 2020 -- wondering what it means for them. Cuyahoga County Common...
Cleveland loses fight to settle lawsuit with hand-picked panels
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a judge just ruled against the City of Cleveland, saying a $100 million class-action lawsuit will go to trial.
newsnet5
Summit County Court Psychotherapist files federal lawsuit claiming deputies made unfair arrest
AKRON, Ohio — Dr. Curtis Williams II said he's still dealing with emotional trauma and nightmares after he was arrested at the Summit County Courthouse by a half dozen sheriff's deputies during a September, 2020 incident. Williams, and his attorney Peter Pattakos, have now filed a 39-page federal lawsuit...
Cuyahoga Councilwoman Meredith Turner condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ jail food, wrestles with new jail debate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
Cuyahoga County corrections officer terminated for time theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail was terminated after he was accused of getting paid for work that he didn’t do. Ogunseye Brewer, 46, was dismissed in August on several grounds, including leaving his work area without permission and falsifying sheriff’s records. Authorities estimated that Brewer stole between 30 and 40 hours of time from the county.
Northeast Ohio man and president of radiology services company sentenced to 15 years in prison following healthcare fraud scheme
CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio man who was part of a $2 million health care scheme was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 58-year-old Thomas O'Lear of...
cleveland19.com
Bedford car dealership employee accused of shooting customer pleads not guilty
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He also has a bond of $100,000 and a temporary restraining order to stay far away. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of...
Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation
While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
Norwalk students charged with hazing; 1 faces felony
Three Norwalk High School students charged with misdemeanors in an August hazing incident — one of whom is also facing a felony charge — could face time in a juvenile detention center, a Huron County juvenile court official said.
Cleveland police commander faces discipline for hiding his work with private security companies, failing to pay taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police Commander Michael Butler faces a slew of accusations involving his work for private security companies, including that he hid from city officials his work for the businesses during a time he led the city’s efforts at staffing both officers and security firms for major events, according to an internal disciplinary letter released Wednesday.
Cleveland removes hurdle for code violations as part of efforts to better fight blight
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In one of what’s expected to be many changes aimed at improving how the city of Cleveland fights blight, City Council this week approved a cost-saving measure that’s intended to make it easier to prosecute code violations. The ordinance, backed by Mayor Justin Bibb...
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally
So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
Man pleads guilty in Ohio insurance fraud case
Juan Rodriguez, aka Johnny Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of insurance fraud and a fifth-degree felony charge of forgery in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.
Businesses beware: Fake check scams on the rise
When the owner of a Mentor-based business was mailed a cashier's check for $9,800 for his services, he said he knew something wasn't right. It was a fake check scam, according to a news release from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland — a type of scam that's "skyrocketing" now. Though they often target consumers, businesses aren't immune, the bureau said.
Cuyahoga County executive candidates ask council to stop jail planning, lay out concerns, alternatives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County Council moves forward with plans to buy land to build a new jail, the decision is likely to be undone by the next executive. Executive candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart issued letters this week calling for council to pause jail planning, suggesting there are better options than the proposed $750-million, 1,900-bed facility at a potentially toxic site. Both have also said they will not put a jail at 2700 Transport Road, even if council votes to buy it.
Ohio woman sentenced to life in prison for killing Cleveland officer
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a young woman heading to prison for life after a crime spree, including the murder of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.
clevelandurbannews.com
Nineteen-year-old Black woman sentenced for murdering a White Cleveland cop by Judge John O'Donnell, the Michael Brelo judge....Tamara McLoyd shot and killed officer Shane Bartek on New Years Eve in 2021....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 19-year old Black Cleveland area woman convicted earlier this year in connection with the 2021 New Year's Eve carjacking and shooting death of off-duty...
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
cleveland19.com
Summit County police chief warns of new opioids ‘40X stronger than fentanyl’
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are new drugs on the streets of Ohio and it’s killing people at an alarming rate, said officials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said nitazens, a group of dangerous synthetic opioids, can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl. “This is...
