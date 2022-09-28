ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Parma, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Parma, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County corrections officer terminated for time theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail was terminated after he was accused of getting paid for work that he didn’t do. Ogunseye Brewer, 46, was dismissed in August on several grounds, including leaving his work area without permission and falsifying sheriff’s records. Authorities estimated that Brewer stole between 30 and 40 hours of time from the county.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
93.1 WZAK

Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation

While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Novak
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police commander faces discipline for hiding his work with private security companies, failing to pay taxes

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police Commander Michael Butler faces a slew of accusations involving his work for private security companies, including that he hid from city officials his work for the businesses during a time he led the city’s efforts at staffing both officers and security firms for major events, according to an internal disciplinary letter released Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Freedom Of Speech#Plaintiffs#Parodist#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Institute For Justice#The Supreme Court#The 6th Circuit
Cleveland.com

Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally

So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Businesses beware: Fake check scams on the rise

When the owner of a Mentor-based business was mailed a cashier's check for $9,800 for his services, he said he knew something wasn't right. It was a fake check scam, according to a news release from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland — a type of scam that's "skyrocketing" now. Though they often target consumers, businesses aren't immune, the bureau said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County executive candidates ask council to stop jail planning, lay out concerns, alternatives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County Council moves forward with plans to buy land to build a new jail, the decision is likely to be undone by the next executive. Executive candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart issued letters this week calling for council to pause jail planning, suggesting there are better options than the proposed $750-million, 1,900-bed facility at a potentially toxic site. Both have also said they will not put a jail at 2700 Transport Road, even if council votes to buy it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
clevelandurbannews.com

Nineteen-year-old Black woman sentenced for murdering a White Cleveland cop by Judge John O'Donnell, the Michael Brelo judge....Tamara McLoyd shot and killed officer Shane Bartek on New Years Eve in 2021....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 19-year old Black Cleveland area woman convicted earlier this year in connection with the 2021 New Year's Eve carjacking and shooting death of off-duty...
CLEVELAND, OH
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy