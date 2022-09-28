ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eldorado Gold#Gold Mining#Gold Prices#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#New Gold#Treasury#The Bank Of England
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally on safe-haven buying, bullish outside markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. trading...
MARKETS
AFP

Stocks waver, pound wobbles on mixed data

Stock markets advanced and the pound seesawed on Friday as investors tracked fresh growth and inflation data at the end of another turbulent week. London stocks ended the day with a small gain.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Oncoming gold stock bull

As the proper macro fundamentals for gold mining grind into place…. The real price of gold, as represented on the chart below by gold in relation to commodities, is constructive to have bottomed. As inflation expectations continue to fade with the Fed still in hawk mode this should continue, in order to confirm a bottom.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy if You're Afraid to Buy Stocks

Vertex Pharmaceuticals continues to be a big winner with its cystic fibrosis drugs and promising pipeline. Dollar General thrives in both good and bad economic conditions. UnitedHealth Group is a healthcare giant that's recession-resistant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy