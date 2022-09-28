Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble, Dow Ends Below 30,000, Bond Yields Extend Surge; U.K. Pound In Meltdown
Stocks extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth. Stocks were also hit by the spillover impact of Britain's first budget under new...
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
'Pick-your-poison': Wall Street sell-off resumes
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Investors added another cycle of selling on Thursday as the dollar barely eased its stranglehold on currency markets, recession fears sapped stocks and bonds suffered more interest rate pain.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says he's buying Treasuries amid the worst bond rout in decades
DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeff Gundlach on Tuesday noted a rally in the Treasury market and said he's been purchasing US debt. "I have been a buyer recently," he told his nearly 250,000 followers on Twitter. The 10-year yield fell Tuesday after hitting its highest level in 12 years. The Treasury...
Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the Standard & Poor’s 500 posting its worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now...
Motley Fool
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally on safe-haven buying, bullish outside markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. trading...
Stocks waver, pound wobbles on mixed data
Stock markets advanced and the pound seesawed on Friday as investors tracked fresh growth and inflation data at the end of another turbulent week. London stocks ended the day with a small gain.
kitco.com
Oncoming gold stock bull
As the proper macro fundamentals for gold mining grind into place…. The real price of gold, as represented on the chart below by gold in relation to commodities, is constructive to have bottomed. As inflation expectations continue to fade with the Fed still in hawk mode this should continue, in order to confirm a bottom.
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
Dow jumps 548 points as the Bank of England's intervention calms market panic over the UK's budget plans
US stocks climbed Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its first win in seven sessions. The Bank of England pledged to buy UK debt temporarily to stabilize markets rocked by the government's mini-budget. Oil prices rose and concerns about iPhone 14 demand weighed on Apple's stock. US stocks climbed Wednesday...
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks crater as Apple leads losses in broad market sell-off
U.S. stocks cascaded Thursday — with Apple leading the way down — as renewed recession jitters permeated Wall Street and wiped gains from a fleeting relief bounce in the previous session. The S&P 500 plummeted 2.1% to a fresh 2022 low, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy if You're Afraid to Buy Stocks
Vertex Pharmaceuticals continues to be a big winner with its cystic fibrosis drugs and promising pipeline. Dollar General thrives in both good and bad economic conditions. UnitedHealth Group is a healthcare giant that's recession-resistant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, CarMax, Coinbase, Peloton and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Apple — The big technology stock shed nearly 5% following a rare downgrade by Bank of America. The bank downgraded shares of the iPhone maker to neutral and cut its price target to $160 a share from $185, citing macroeconomic challenges ahead.
Mohamed El-Erian warns the Fed has lost most of its credibility - and says markets are pricing in more 'collateral damage'
Sell-offs after the Fed's recent rate hike shows it has lost credibility, Mohamed El-Erian warned. That increases the risk of economic pain as tightening continues, according to the economist. Markets expect the Fed to "cause more collateral damage" to try to meet its inflation target, he said. The Federal Reserve...
