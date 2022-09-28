Read full article on original website
Possible Levee Break In Hidden River Community, Residents Encouraged To Evacuate
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – An Everbridge notification was issued just before 3 a.m. indicating a possible levee break in the Hidden River community. The notification was issued countywide which means that all residents throughout Sarasota County who are registered through Everbridge likely received a
City officials recommend North Port residents evacuate as floods rise
North Port residents are NOT under a mandatory evacuation at this time, but city officials are recommending evacuations as floods rise.
venicegov.com
The boil water notice has been rescinded for the island of Venice. Island residents may now use the water for consumption.
------------------- UPDATE: Sarasota County and its partners are experiencing supply issues for the Neighborhood Points of Distribution. Please be as patient as possible, we will inform the public of the distribution sites opening as soon as possible. -------------------- Due to delays in the shipment of supplies and changing traffic conditions,...
venicegov.com
Pickup of City trash and recycling carts is set to resume Monday, Oct. 3. Debris pickup is set to start Wednesday, Oct. 5. Please separate materials into piles at the curb.
The below City of Venice communities have been cleared. There is damage (to include possible debris and downed power lines) in each community, however no resident injuries have been reported. 1. Country Club Estates. 2. Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park. 3. Ridgewood Mobile Home Park. 4. Colonial Manor Mobile Park.
newsy.com
Sarasota County Working To Get Power And Water Restored For Residents
Sarasota doesn't usually get much hurricane action. That's why some residents weren't as ready as they could have been. "The level of our preparedness going into the storm was pretty pretty much nonexistent. So that's a horrible thing to say," said resident Samantha Bott. Longtime Florida residents Samantha and Blaine...
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
venicegov.com
Stay off the roads. Essential travel only. Tactical First-In Teams on the move.
Sarasota County will open the following Neighborhood Points of Distribution (NPODs) to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The NPODs will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:. Hyundai...
I-75 previously closed in both directions from North Port to Englewood reopens
Interstate 75 is closed in both directions from North Port to Englewood due to flooding from the Myakka River.
Potential flooding from Sarasota County levee threatens neighborhood
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
Manatee County: At least $14.5 million in damage; thousands without power
Manatee County officials said there's nearly $15 million in damage already documented and tens of thousands of customers without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
fox13news.com
I-75 closes as waters rise from Myakka River in North Port, delays expected until water recedes
NORTH PORT, Fla. - First responders have shut down I-75 in both direction at Sumter Boulevard in North Port due to flooding. North Port has continued to see flooding impacts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The interstate is closed from Toledo Blade Boulevard to Jacaranda Boulevard, the Florida Department...
10NEWS
Myakka River floods roadways, neighborhoods
River Road in Venice was flooded for miles on Friday. Meanwhile, people at Ramblers Rest RV Resort return home to feet of flooding in their community.
Mysuncoast.com
Siesta Key reopens; boil water notice in effect until Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Siesta Key has been reopened, although a boil water notice is in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday, the city announced Thursday afternoon. Water and sewer services had been cut off because possible flooding from Hurricane Ian could have contaminated the system. The John Ringling Causeway and...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Mysuncoast.com
U.S. 41 closed in both directions across Charlotte Harbor
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River will be closed in both directions as of 3 p.m. All U.S. 41 lanes north- and southbound will be closed from Kings Highway to Marion Avenue until further notice. The closure is a precautionary measure due to...
fox4now.com
Lines for gas extend for blocks, nearly half of stations without gas
The line at one gas station in Venice extended for blocks as many stations in the area are out of fuel. According to GasBuddy, 49.9% of gas stations in the Fort Myers region are out of fuel. That number has risen since Hurricane Ian came on shore Wednesday. By comparison,...
Sarasota begins recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian downs trees, utility lines
SARASOTA, Fla. — Damage caused by Hurricane Ian appears to be limited in Sarasota after numerous people have reported downed trees and utility lines in the middle of roads. The recovery phase to assist people in more than 200 locations with some level of damage is underway, the city of Sarasota said in a news release.
Bay News 9
Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water
Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
fox13news.com
250K without power in Sarasota County
Crews say it will be a while before it's safe enough to get out and repair downed lines. They ask customers to be patient as they wait out the storm.
