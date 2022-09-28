ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

venicegov.com

The boil water notice has been rescinded for the island of Venice. Island residents may now use the water for consumption.

------------------- UPDATE: Sarasota County and its partners are experiencing supply issues for the Neighborhood Points of Distribution. Please be as patient as possible, we will inform the public of the distribution sites opening as soon as possible. -------------------- Due to delays in the shipment of supplies and changing traffic conditions,...
venicegov.com

Pickup of City trash and recycling carts is set to resume Monday, Oct. 3. Debris pickup is set to start Wednesday, Oct. 5. Please separate materials into piles at the curb.

The below City of Venice communities have been cleared. There is damage (to include possible debris and downed power lines) in each community, however no resident injuries have been reported. 1. Country Club Estates. 2. Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park. 3. Ridgewood Mobile Home Park. 4. Colonial Manor Mobile Park.
newsy.com

Sarasota County Working To Get Power And Water Restored For Residents

Sarasota doesn't usually get much hurricane action. That's why some residents weren't as ready as they could have been. "The level of our preparedness going into the storm was pretty pretty much nonexistent. So that's a horrible thing to say," said resident Samantha Bott. Longtime Florida residents Samantha and Blaine...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Siesta Key reopens; boil water notice in effect until Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Siesta Key has been reopened, although a boil water notice is in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday, the city announced Thursday afternoon. Water and sewer services had been cut off because possible flooding from Hurricane Ian could have contaminated the system. The John Ringling Causeway and...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

U.S. 41 closed in both directions across Charlotte Harbor

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River will be closed in both directions as of 3 p.m. All U.S. 41 lanes north- and southbound will be closed from Kings Highway to Marion Avenue until further notice. The closure is a precautionary measure due to...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water

Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

