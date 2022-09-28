ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Hanks thinks at least 4 of his movies are 'pretty good'

By Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Tom Hanks revealed he thinks at least four of his movies are "pretty good."

Hanks, who recently wrote a book titled "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece," spoke about the book along with the movie-making process in a recent interview.

"Every character in the book does something I've experienced while making a movie, as well as discovered a philosophy or learned an important lesson," he told People magazine. "Even the foolish moments are some kind of stunt I've pulled or mistake I've survived."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aS8i5_0iE8FCDL00
Tom Hanks revealed he thinks four of his movies are "pretty good." (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

TOM HANKS SHARES WHY HE LOVES CRASHING WEDDING PHOTOS: ‘IT’S MY EGO UNCHECKED'

While speaking about where the ideas for movies come from, Hanks noted that he thinks at least "four" of the movies he's made are "pretty good."

"The source for a movie can go back as many years as are in history. A story turns on a single moment in the life of someone, then all the anecdotes of the current day magnify that moment," Hanks explained. "Going back to 1947 makes sense, as would have starting in, say, 1559. Human yearning has proven to be timeless."

"No one knows how a movie is made – though everyone thinks they do," he added."I've made a ton of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think) and I'm still amazed at how films come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image onscreen, the whole process is a miracle."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwt8G_0iE8FCDL00
Tom Hanks spoke about his career while promoting his upcoming book. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The actor did note that movie-making is "the greatest job in the world."

"Movie-making is very hard work over a very long period of time that consists of so many moments of joy slapped up against an equal number of feelings of self-loathing," Hanks said. "It is the greatest job in the world and the most confounding of labors that I know of."

"I hope the book captures as much of 'the accidental judgments and casual slaughter' that go into a motion pictures dictum to hold 'a mirror up to nature' that I have witnessed (and caused) since I joined the Screen Actors Guild."

Hanks currently boasts 94 acting credits on IMDB. He began his career in the 1980s and his most prominent films include "Cast Away," "Saving Private Ryan" and "Forrest Gump."

Hanks' latest endeavor was in the movie "Elvis" along with Austin Butler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFdMA_0iE8FCDL00
Tom Hanks recently starred alongside Austin Butler in "Elvis." (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Tom Hanks
EW.com

Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer

Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
MOVIES
HuffPost

Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 'Pretty Good' Films Over His 40-Year Career

The nightmare-inducing “Polar Express” aside, most movie lovers would agree that Tom Hanks’ presence on screen is more often than not a welcome one. With classic films ranging different genres over the decades (get you an actor who can do both “You’ve Got Mail” and “Saving Private Ryan” in the same year), Hanks is one of Hollywood’s most dependable leading men.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes

Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Motion Pictures#The Movies#Film Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Hocus Pocus 2': Thora Birch 'Dismayed' She Couldn't Return for Sequel Film

The Sanderson sisters may be flying back into Salem this Friday in Hocus Pocus 2, but they won't be seeing many familiar faces when they return from the grave 30 years after the events of the original 1993 film. As Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker grab their brooms and step back into character, Dani Dennison, one of the characters at the heart of the original Hocus Pocus, will not be there trying to fight them off, a scenario that left actress Thora Birch "dismayed."
MOVIES
Fox News

Fox News

828K+
Followers
6K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy