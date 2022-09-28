Read full article on original website
DeSantis slammed for not mentioning that the Biden Administration paid for the $1,000 bonus checks for first responders
Florida's Governor DeSantis has been slammed for not highlighting that the federal government funded the money used for the first responders' bonus checks. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
DeSantis, quick to suspend Democrats, finally gives Miami-Dade’s Joe Martinez equal treatment | Editorial
In an appeal to DeSantis’ hunger for political clashes, Martinez tried to frame his arrest as a hit job by a Democrat, Herald Editorial Board writes.
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
On September 2 Florida's Senator Rick Scott chose to air his views on Twitter about the national address that President Biden made from Philadelphia - a speech in which he accused MAGA Republicans of "Eroding the soul of America".
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that illegal immigration is a "problem" because it's been "made into a brown people issue" and argued that the U.S. doesn't have a "problem" when other people "overstay their time." "Seeking asylum in the United States once you have reached our shores...
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Bodies exposed at Florida cemetery in Hurricane Ian aftermath: 'It's hard to believe'
Bodies buried at Oakland Cemetery near Orlando were exposed after Hurricane Ian caused major destruction across Florida, including damaging winds and severe flooding.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Hey, ‘Gov. Florida Man,’ Martha’s Vineyard is far more than your tired, old stereotype | Opinion
Almost 7.5% of Vineyarders live in poverty; in Edgartown, Donald Trump captured almost 30% of the vote in 2016.
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder claims DeSantis would 'kill his political opponents'
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt forcefully responded to news that Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered the relocation of illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, claiming the move proves that the governor would kill "his political opponents" if he was "given the chance." Fox News Digital...
Donald Trump Is Reportedly So Mad About Ron DeSantis 'Stealing His Thunder' With Immigration Stunt
Donald Trump is reportedly furious with Ron DeSantis, as he claimed that the Florida Governor stole his thunder – and also his idea – when he made the decision to relocate 48 illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. DeSantis...
2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker
Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said he wouldn't be surprised if some migrants stayed on the island.
Kamala Harris ripped for claiming government's Hurricane Ian relief will prioritize ‘communities of color’
Twitter users hounded Vice President Kamala Harris after she claimed that federal hurricane relief will be provided based on "equity," prioritizing "communities of color."
Why Donald Trump Is Riding Out Hurricane Ian at Mar-a-Lago
The former president remained in Florida as the powerful storm was due to hit the state on Wednesday.
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
Texas Sheriff Getting Threats After Saying He’d Investigate DeSantis for Migrant Plane Stunt
A Texas sheriff announced Monday that he would investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration flying Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. And now, his office says, it’s received “numerous threats.”. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, where the flight last week originated,...
Whoopi Goldberg says 'there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden' as 'The View' hosts list potential 2024 picks
"The View" hosts discussed President Biden's comments from his "60 Minutes" interview about not fully committing to running for re-election on Tuesday, and co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that "there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden." "The second you announce a run, you’re ahead of yourself. You're focused on everything else....
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
As the U.S. faces a border crisis, former President Clinton says "there is a limit" to how many migrants any society can accept without there being disruption
Hillary Clinton says Martha's Vineyard situation is 'literally human trafficking,' no one wants open borders
On Friday, Hillary Clinton agreed with an MSNBC host's assessment that the sending of 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard was "literally human trafficking" and claimed no one wants "open borders." Joining "Morning Joe," Clinton concurred with host Joe Scarborough's sharply critical remarks about the move by Republican Florida Gov. Ron...
As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own
“America this is quite serious. America this is the impression I get from looking in the television set. America is this correct?” — “America” By Allen Ginsberg It’s fitting that the Statue of Liberty has her back turned to Martha’s Vineyard. Or maybe it’s just as fitting that the metal where her eyes should […] The post As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview
Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
