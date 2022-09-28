Cave Spring Learning Center seeks donations to stay open, FCS prepares for student influx at Alto Park

Students who attend the Cave Spring Learning Center issue a plea for help. Cave Spring Learning Center

Because of a lack of private funding, the Cave Spring Learning Center is seeking donations to help cover expenses for September and remain open, at least until December.

Meanwhile, Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said there is enough room at Alto Park for the students if the CSLC does have to close its doors.

The Cave Spring Community Coalition opened the center on Aug. 1, following the closure of Cave Spring Elementary School. The CSLC currently serves more than 60 students and the annual budget is $650,000.

Instruction is offered via a partnership with the Georgia Cyber Academy.

The CSLC has launched a fundraising campaign but needs to raise nearly $50,000 by this Friday. Donations will go directly to the Coalition account at First National Community Bank in Rome. A Give and Go account has been set up for online donations or checks can be written for the Cave Spring Community Coalition.

According to CSLC President Judy Taylor, they are also considering budget cuts, a tuition fee and a scholarship campaign to support students whose families can’t afford tuition.

The long-term goal is to open a state-funded, public charter school in fall 2024.

“The CSLC is a great, temporary option that keeps our students enrolled in public education in their community and will increase our chance of receiving state funding for a charter school,” said parent Jessica Jones.

CSLC Director Gola Burton would like for students to be able to finish the semester at the center.

The Floyd County school system will have registrars at Cave Spring City Hall on Thursday and Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. on both days, to sign up students.

Parents need to bring one valid form of proof of residency with them.

“We want to keep the children in school,” White said. “We want to get them as soon as we can because we do not want them to miss any instructional time.”

According to White, if the CSLC has to close Friday and children are registered, they can begin classes at Alto Park on Monday.