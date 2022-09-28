ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allen High football deals with tragic loss of player fatally shot: ‘There will be an open wound for quite a while’

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
The community holds a vigil Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Stevens Park in Allentown for Treshawn Tracy, an Allen High School sophomore and junior varsity football player who was fatally shot nearby Sunday afternoon. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Mel Thomas said the last time he saw Treshawn Tracy, the 15-year-old Allen High sophomore was excited.

Thomas, Allen’s football coach, said Tracy was set to rejoin the team on Monday after being out for a while with a medical issue.

“He had come into my office and told me was cleared, and I reminded him that he needed a doctor’s note,” Thomas said. “He was looking forward to being back with the team, and we were excited to have him back with us.”

Sadly, Tracy never got to rejoin the Canaries squad. He was killed Sunday at Allentown’s Stevens Park at Sixth and Tilghman streets. Elijah Patterson, 16, has been charged with criminal homicide. Tracy was shot twice in the back and once in the face.

The murder has rocked the city, the school, and the Canaries football team where Tracy was eager to make an impact.

“For this to happen on Sunday was a shock to our kids, and certainly to me,” said Thomas, in his second season as head coach after working as an assistant. “The circumstances are hard for the kids to get over. For these kids to have this as part of their lives is absolutely absurd. There’s no way this should be part of a high school football player’s life. They understand that in our society things like this will happen and do happen. These kids are resilient but they have to endure so much.”

Allen is winless, and Friday’s game against defending District 11 6A champion Freedom figured to be an immense challenge even before Tracy’s death.

“Our kids have so many things to endure whether it’s things in school, or some have difficult home lives and family issues, and now they all have to deal with something of this magnitude,” Thomas said. “But there are still positives going on. We have a group called the black shirts and they are the leaders of our team.”That group includes people like Lawson Vazquez, Adrian Figueroa, Marcus Morales, Nasir Cuadrado, Victor Mora, and Clarence Watkins. Those guys at practice on Tuesday showed great resolve and led us in having a good practice

Thomas, who is also a pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, said that after talking with the coaching staff and the players, the theme is that the team must move forward.

“We have to remember the goodness of Treshawn and move forward understanding that these things should never ever be normal to us,” Thomas said. “We have business to attend to and we will do the very best we can to attend to that business.Our challenge is to keep these young men focused to put their best foot forward on Friday night and compete.”

Allen athletic director Randy Atiyeh said Tracy was a member of the JV team who hadn’t gotten on the field yet,

Atiyeh said Tracy went to Jefferson Elementary School, South Mountain Middle School, and was out of the school district for a short period and returned last spring.

“I’ll never forget that his guidance counselor walked him down to my office and said I needed to see this kid because he was long, lanky, an athletic-looking kid,” Atiyeh recalled. “He had some transportation issues and we needed to help him get from where he lived on 6th Street to the school, and the stadium and to practices. He had planned to attend open gyms and play basketball for us after football. He was really headed in the right direction … in terms of connecting himself to the school and the athletic programs. It’s just unfortunate.”

Atiyeh said the main task for him and everyone involved is to “make sure our kids feel supported, feel loved. When stuff like this happens, we can’t normalize it. We can’t let them think this is OK that this happened. The message must be positiveWe must continue to pump positive thoughts into their heads and make sure they know there are opportunities for them to do things to stay connected to the school, whether it’s in athletics or not.”

Both Thomas and Atiyeh talked about the structure and discipline that kids need, which schools and teams provide for at least part of the day.

“We only have them for so long where we can provide that structure in their lives,” Atiyeh said. “After that, they often return to their neighborhoods and their household and in some cases, that’s a wild card.”

Atiyeh also wanted to let people know that Tracy was a good kid.

“A lot of times people read about an incident like this and they think the victim might have been involved in something they shouldn’t have,” Atiyeh explained. “That’s not the case here. He really was a kid who was really trying to find his way in a big school with a lot of different pockets. It’s heartbreaking because he seemed like he finally found his way; found something to connect to.”Somebody shared with me that his profile picture on his social media page was a picture of him wearing his Allen helmet, his practice gear, and uniform. He identified as being a member of our team. He felt that was a part of who he was. So we want to make sure his family and the football team are supported and want everyone to feel love when kids could be angry, upset or feeling like something this could happen to them.”

Thomas said he understands that his job is not just about coaching football. He wants to win but knows that in this case, it’s not the most important thing. He wants his players to grow as people and just as athletes.

“I have always said that what I do and what other coaches do is bigger than football,” Thomas said. “We are literally raising the next generation of leaders and we’re helping these kids become men. At the end of the day, it’s about much more than wins and losses. I talk all the time about the cost of being an athlete, especially a football player. You have to pay the price every day. You have to have a goal-oriented mindset every day when you wake up. You have to do the simple things like make your bed, and have your clothes ready to go. Be on time. Be available and present in class. The same goes for coming to practice and being a good member of society. Football mirrors life. If you pay the price, and do the right things, you can be successful, and that’s on the football field or in life.”

Tracy was paying the price. Thomas said he was going “going 100 miles per hour” in practice. He was set to contribute as an outside linebacker on defense and a tight end on offense.

Now, there’s a hole on the Allen roster and in many hearts.

“There will be an open wound for the team for quite a while,” Thomas said. “We will heal eventually, and we’ll keep Treshawn in our hearts.”

