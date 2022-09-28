ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

UPDATE: Templeton High School students released after no bomb found on campus

By Esther Lo
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsOLr_0iE8DTu200

UPDATE (2:40 p.m.) - Students were released at their normally scheduled time as no bomb or other credible threat was found, a Templeton Unified School District representative said.

Students at Templeton High School found a note around noon stating a bomb had been placed on campus and was scheduled to detonate at 1:15 p.m., according to the press release.

A shelter in place was immediately called and police and first responders were notified, officials said.

Police began a thorough search of the campus. But due to the fact that they would not be able to complete the search before the deadline, law enforcement officers and district
staff decided to evacuate the campus out of an abundance of caution, school district representatives said.

Students have since been released after police found no bomb or other credible threat.

This is an ongoing investigation.
___

(1:53 p.m.) - Students at Templeton High School were evacuated onto the football field Wednesday afternoon due to a bomb threat made against the school, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said.

The threat was made around 12:30 p.m., officials said.

Deputies and K9s are on the scene to conduct a search of the school.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Students evacuated following bomb threat at Templeton High School

Following a bomb threat, Templeton High School staff evacuated students onto the football field on Wednesday while law enforcement searched the school. At about noon, students found a note that threatened a bomb would detonate at 1:15 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the school evacuated students to the football field.
TEMPLETON, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Be Advised: Templeton High School is Sheltered in Place

TEMPLETON — UPDATE 1:31 p.m.: Students are being evacuated from their classrooms to an open area. A second notice has been sent to parents informing them students are being evacuated from Templeton High School. A note with a bomb threat was found indicated a specific time. With that time approaching, and law enforcement’s search incomplete, the evacuation was enacted to ensure the search is completed.
TEMPLETON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Templeton, CA
Education
City
Templeton, CA
Local
California Education
Paso Robles Daily News

Deceased person found in transient camp

Identity being held at this time as next of kin has not been notified. – On Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m., a call was received by the San Luis Obispo Police Department regarding a possible deceased person at a transient camp near Los Osos Valley Road. Officers and San Luis Obispo Fire EMS responded and found an unresponsive male at a camp near the Los Osos Valley Road Highway 101 exit.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Highschool#Templeton High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18

On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver hands SLO officer half-smoked joint, arrested

A San Luis Obispo Police officer arrested a 40-year-old man on Saturday who handed a half-smoked joint to a officer during a traffic stop. Officer Paul Sisemore stopped David Villers for speeding on Los Osos Valley Road and noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Villers then handed the officer a half-smoked joint, leading to a further investigation, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver crashes into a bear in Templeton

A driver crashed into a bear on Highway 46 in the Templeton on Thursday evening injuring both the driver and the bear, according to the CHP. Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver was headed westbound on Highway 46 near Dover Canyon Road when a bear walked in front of the driver’s sedan. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 28-29

Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy