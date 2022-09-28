UPDATE: Templeton High School students released after no bomb found on campus

UPDATE (2:40 p.m.) - Students were released at their normally scheduled time as no bomb or other credible threat was found, a Templeton Unified School District representative said.

Students at Templeton High School found a note around noon stating a bomb had been placed on campus and was scheduled to detonate at 1:15 p.m., according to the press release.

A shelter in place was immediately called and police and first responders were notified, officials said.

Police began a thorough search of the campus. But due to the fact that they would not be able to complete the search before the deadline, law enforcement officers and district

staff decided to evacuate the campus out of an abundance of caution, school district representatives said.

Students have since been released after police found no bomb or other credible threat.

This is an ongoing investigation.

(1:53 p.m.) - Students at Templeton High School were evacuated onto the football field Wednesday afternoon due to a bomb threat made against the school, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said.

The threat was made around 12:30 p.m., officials said.

Deputies and K9s are on the scene to conduct a search of the school.

This is a developing story.