ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Purcell woman killed in crash in McClain County

PURCELL (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a woman dead in Purcell. Officials say 62-year-old Cherie Hudson of Purcell was killed after crashing into another driver at the intersection of Green Ave and Main Street. Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
PURCELL, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police officer killed in off duty crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One Oklahoma City police officer was killed after a crash on I-44 Thursday morning. Officials say the officer was off duty at the time. Investigators say a car was heading westbound on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City when the driver went across the median and onto the eastbound lanes before colliding into the car the Oklahoma City police officer was driving.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

11-year-old killed in crash in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Friday that left an 11-year-old dead near Southard. Officials say 47-year-old Jennifer Lee Hughes Bailey of Wetumka was driving with an 11-year-old passenger when she crashed. The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Bailey was taken to...
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Yukon, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Yukon, OK
Crime & Safety
okcfox.com

Two Carnegie teens killed in one-car crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — Two teenagers from Carnegie were killed in a one-car accident on Wednesday night in Caddo County. The accident happened just after 7 p.m. on County Road 1320, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb. The Toyota Highlander involved in the crash was...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD issues final call for Sgt. Meagan Burke

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police issued the final call for Sgt. Meagan Burke, who was killed off-duty in a car accident on Thursday morning. Meagan Burke answered her final call on Sept. 29, 2022 after she was driving home from her shift. Police say Sgt. Burke was driving NB on I-44 near SW 44th St. when a vehicle traveling southbound propelled over the center median and struck her head-on. Sgt. Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police#New Yorkers
okcfox.com

Classic cars cruise for a cause in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - The Old School Cruisers hosted their third annual car show benefitting the Firefighters of Oklahoma and Homeless Alliance. The Firefighters of Oklahoma held a bottled water drive for the fire department while the Homeless Alliance collected boots and athletic shoes for the homeless. The Cruisers' motto...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
okcfox.com

Former Seeworth Academy director facing embezzlement charges

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Janet Grigg, the former director of the Judge Alma Wilson Seeworth Academy, is now facing charges of embezzlement of public dollars. The school, an alternative option for youth involved with the justice system, closed its door in 2019. The charges came after a 2021...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Thousands attend Oklahoma Czech Festival in Yukon

YUKON (KOKH) - The first weekend in October marks the 56th Anniversary of the Oklahoma Czech Festival, a Yukon tradition celebrating the town’s rich Czech heritage. The day-long festival officially kicked off on Saturday with thousands lining Main Street for one of Oklahoma’s largest parades. Following the parade,...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On? In the Metro and Beyond

You don't have to wait till the weekend to have fun. We've got you covered on what's going on!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information visit grandresortok.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO HOTEL AND RESORT.
SHAWNEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy