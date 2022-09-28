Read full article on original website
Purcell woman killed in crash in McClain County
PURCELL (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a woman dead in Purcell. Officials say 62-year-old Cherie Hudson of Purcell was killed after crashing into another driver at the intersection of Green Ave and Main Street. Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Oklahoma City police officer killed in off duty crash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One Oklahoma City police officer was killed after a crash on I-44 Thursday morning. Officials say the officer was off duty at the time. Investigators say a car was heading westbound on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City when the driver went across the median and onto the eastbound lanes before colliding into the car the Oklahoma City police officer was driving.
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection to fatal 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week in connection to a fatal shooting in 2020. Police said Patrick Matthews shot his roommate, Johnathan Gonzalez, at a home in the 9700 block of High Noon Road on December 2020. At the time...
11-year-old killed in crash in Blaine County
BLAINE COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Friday that left an 11-year-old dead near Southard. Officials say 47-year-old Jennifer Lee Hughes Bailey of Wetumka was driving with an 11-year-old passenger when she crashed. The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Bailey was taken to...
Two Carnegie teens killed in one-car crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — Two teenagers from Carnegie were killed in a one-car accident on Wednesday night in Caddo County. The accident happened just after 7 p.m. on County Road 1320, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb. The Toyota Highlander involved in the crash was...
OKCPD issues final call for Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police issued the final call for Sgt. Meagan Burke, who was killed off-duty in a car accident on Thursday morning. Meagan Burke answered her final call on Sept. 29, 2022 after she was driving home from her shift. Police say Sgt. Burke was driving NB on I-44 near SW 44th St. when a vehicle traveling southbound propelled over the center median and struck her head-on. Sgt. Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSBI investigating suspicious death of 35-year-old man in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a suspicious death in Lincoln County after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Thursday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police responded to a residence...
Woman says her emotional support dogs were stolen from Carney home
Carney, Okla. (KOKH) — A woman says her two emotional support dogs were stolen from a friend's home in Carney. She says that friend was supposed to be taking care of them while she was away. The woman says her basset hound and her great dane helped her with...
Classic cars cruise for a cause in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - The Old School Cruisers hosted their third annual car show benefitting the Firefighters of Oklahoma and Homeless Alliance. The Firefighters of Oklahoma held a bottled water drive for the fire department while the Homeless Alliance collected boots and athletic shoes for the homeless. The Cruisers' motto...
Squad car set up outside OKCPD's Santa Fe Division in honor of Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department has set out a squad car in front of the Santa Fe Division to honor Sgt. Meagan Burke. Sgt. Burke was killed on Thursday in an off-duty car accident after she was struck head on by an oncoming vehicle while headed home from work.
Woman uses fraudulent credit card, spends $2,000 on products in Best Buy store in Moore
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Moore Police Department (MPD) is looking for a woman who used someone's stolen identification to buy a Best Buy Credit Card. Police say the woman pictured used the fraudulent credit card to buy over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store. If anyone recognizes...
OKC FOP gathering donations for family of fallen officer Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police is taking donations for the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke. Sgt. Burke died in an off-duty car crash on Thursday morning. The past few months have been especially difficult for law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City-area...
Former Justice Alma Wilson Seeworth Academy director Janet Grigg arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The former director of Justice Alma Wilson Seeworth Academy was arrested on Thursday after being charged with three counts of embezzlement and one count of concealing stolen property. The charges came after a 2021 state audit reported that Grigg mishandled $250,000 in school funds. The...
Former Seeworth Academy director facing embezzlement charges
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Janet Grigg, the former director of the Judge Alma Wilson Seeworth Academy, is now facing charges of embezzlement of public dollars. The school, an alternative option for youth involved with the justice system, closed its door in 2019. The charges came after a 2021...
Thousands attend Oklahoma Czech Festival in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - The first weekend in October marks the 56th Anniversary of the Oklahoma Czech Festival, a Yukon tradition celebrating the town’s rich Czech heritage. The day-long festival officially kicked off on Saturday with thousands lining Main Street for one of Oklahoma’s largest parades. Following the parade,...
OKC Animal Welfare looking to find forever home for dog found zipped up in duffle bag
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — World, meet Duff, a sweet boy with a hard past who is in need of his forever home!. The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is looking to get Duff into his forever home after his tragic past. The OKC Animal Welfare posted to their Facebook, saying...
What's Going On? In the Metro and Beyond
You don't have to wait till the weekend to have fun. We've got you covered on what's going on!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information visit grandresortok.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO HOTEL AND RESORT.
Gov. Kevin Stitt gets first-hand look at training being done to secure Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt got a first-hand look at training being done as part of his Mission: Secure Our Schools initiative. Stitt took part in an exercise with authorities at a school this week. Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools directs all state troopers to complete active shooter...
Edmond Electric to increase fuel adjustment cost rate beginning with October bills
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric customers will soon notice an increase in the fuel adjustment cost rate on their monthly bills. The fuel cost adjustment will be set at 2.5 cents per kWh beginning with October's bills. The current rate is 2 cents per kWh. The average customer...
