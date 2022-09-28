Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
A former Alamo Heights mayor and his wife have put their Mid-Atlantic Colonial-meets-German-style home back on the market, again under the guidance of local luxury brokerage Phyllis Browning Co. Louis and Susanne Cooper found a buyer last year for their 1927 home in the exclusive north-of-downtown enclave, but the deal...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County commissioner forfeits cattle, which will be sold at auction
The 79 head of cattle recently seized from Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall will be sold at auction in Mason on Monday, Oct. 3, Lampasas on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and San Saba on Thursday, Oct. 6. An agreed motion to forfeit Wall’s herd to Burnet County was signed...
Lupe Tortilla Mexican Restaurant opens first New Braunfels restaurant
The Tex-Mex restaurant opened earlier this month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
Bee Cave gas leak prompts evacuations of nearby buildings
A gas leak in Bee Cave is prompting nearby buildings to be evacuated, according to Lake Travis Fire Rescue.
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
KTSA
New Braunfels hospital delivers triplets twice within 24 hours
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Medical data shows triplets occur once in about 10,000 pregnancies, but they arrived twice within one day at a hospital in New Braunfels. Resolute Health Hospital reports the two sets of triplets arrived within 24 hours of each other, and all of the babies are doing well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXAN
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
Firefighters battling large brush fire in Bandera County
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — Bandera County authorities briefly facilitated voluntary evacuations Wednesday afternoon after a large brush fire broke out in the area. The local sheriff's office said around 4:40 p.m. that residents were able to return to their homes, though firefighters were still on the scene at that time.
Woman shot and killed in back of SUV after argument at east-side bar
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman who was riding in the back of an SUV after an argument at an east-side bar. Police responded to the 800 block of Hammond Avenue off S. New Braunfels around 12:17 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting in progress, saying they had a hard time locating the victim.
KTSA
Dripping Springs woman with ‘disabled’ husband convicted of defrauding feds
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs woman was convicted Tuesday of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda overstated the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 to August 2017. Perez-Gorda’s now-deceased...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal jury has convicted a Dripping Springs woman for defrauding the Veteran’s Administration and the Social Security Administration of over $300,000. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, defrauded the VA and SSA by overstating the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011...
‘So much anger’: Parent speaks about Wimberley ISD teacher charged with assault
Wimberley ISD parents are feeling frustrated and upset after police arrested a teacher for two counts of assault - offensive contact.
KSAT 12
Live Oak man arrested in stabbing that left victim’s intestines ‘exposed,’ records show
SAN ANTONIO – A Live Oak man has been arrested following an altercation and stabbing that left the victim’s intestines “exposed,” according to court records. Phillip Andrew Montez, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman identified who was found dead in drainage ditch in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch off Judson Road on Monday. 50-year-old Laura Cavazos Briseno of Schertz had been missing since September 13th. Police are actively searching for the man last seen with her, 52-year-old Keith...
KSAT 12
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
Comments / 0