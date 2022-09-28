ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Fredericksburg, TX
Society
Fredericksburg, TX
Government
City
Fredericksburg, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels hospital delivers triplets twice within 24 hours

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Medical data shows triplets occur once in about 10,000 pregnancies, but they arrived twice within one day at a hospital in New Braunfels. Resolute Health Hospital reports the two sets of triplets arrived within 24 hours of each other, and all of the babies are doing well.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Creative Arts#Oktoberfest#Localevent#Pcaa
KTSA

Dripping Springs woman with ‘disabled’ husband convicted of defrauding feds

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs woman was convicted Tuesday of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda overstated the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 to August 2017. Perez-Gorda’s now-deceased...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KWTX

Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal jury has convicted a Dripping Springs woman for defrauding the Veteran’s Administration and the Social Security Administration of over $300,000. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, defrauded the VA and SSA by overstating the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman identified who was found dead in drainage ditch in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch off Judson Road on Monday. 50-year-old Laura Cavazos Briseno of Schertz had been missing since September 13th. Police are actively searching for the man last seen with her, 52-year-old Keith...
LIVE OAK, TX
KSAT 12

High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KERR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy