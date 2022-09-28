ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Things you didn’t know you could check out at the library

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Libraries generally make you think of books, maybe even DVDs, but did you know there are other items available to check out from the library?. The Austin Public Library system allows people to check out equipment from its Tool Library, as well. Available checkout items include:
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uhd Tv#Affordable Housing#Amazon Fire#Humanity Restore#Humanity Restores#Austin Habitat Restores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
KXAN

Road back open after fire in Bluff Springs

BLUFF SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies briefly shut down a portion of Bluff Springs Road early Friday morning after a report of a fire. TCSO said Bluff Springs reopened between Slaughter Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road — just southeast of Onion Creek. The Austin and Travis County Fire incident […]
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Austin man arrested after attempted food truck robbery, stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman who worked at a food truck during an attempted robbery. According to court documents, the owner of Anojito Chovita food truck called police around 9 p.m. Monday after that incident. The owner and woman who had been stabbed both followed the suspect while talking to dispatchers.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy