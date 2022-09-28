Read full article on original website
Related
Solution to the sticky bug poop on cars? More bugs.
Fed up with the aphid excrement glazed over your car? Well, at least one couple living in Austin decided to take the issue into their own hands — or the hands of nearly 50,000 ladybugs, that is.
Relocating so workers can find affordable housing: One way Austin companies are competing for talent
Leaders in the manufacturing industry met this week to discuss their biggest challenges at the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association 2022 State of Manufacturing Conference & Expo.
Electric vehicle rental company opens in Austin
UFO Drive, an all-electric car rental company, is launching in Austin next week.
Self-driving Lyft rides are now available in Austin
If a Ford AV is available, customers will be able to select the option on the Lyft mobile app. When the vehicle arrives, the rider can unlock the doors via the app to begin their ride.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXAN
Things you didn’t know you could check out at the library
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Libraries generally make you think of books, maybe even DVDs, but did you know there are other items available to check out from the library?. The Austin Public Library system allows people to check out equipment from its Tool Library, as well. Available checkout items include:
Taylor residents to pay more for water, wastewater services
Wood says this increase in rates will help the city upgrade "outdated" water systems. This in anticipation of a growing population, a trend already seen in communities surrounding Austin.
AFD at fire in abandoned north Austin apartment complex
Austin Fire crews are fighting a fire at what they describe as an abandoned apartment complex in north Austin.
Austin seeks overhaul to 1978 cemetery rules; Save Austin Cemeteries founder concerned with changes
After a decades-long process, the City of Austin may update its cemetery rules early next year for the first time in 45 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14 nonprofits to split $20M in Project Connect anti-displacement funding
Austin City Council approved Thursday awarding 14 Central Texas nonprofits with funding to support Project Connect's anti-displacement efforts.
Austin airport braces for busy October
Tons of travelers pouring in and out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport — that’s what airport officials expect in October, with many major events taking place in Austin.
Bee Cave gas leak prompts evacuations of nearby buildings
A gas leak in Bee Cave is prompting nearby buildings to be evacuated, according to Lake Travis Fire Rescue.
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SWAT callout in north Austin, avoid area
Officers are responding to a SWAT callout near the 500 block of Delmar Avenue.
Road back open after fire in Bluff Springs
BLUFF SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies briefly shut down a portion of Bluff Springs Road early Friday morning after a report of a fire. TCSO said Bluff Springs reopened between Slaughter Lane and Nuckols Crossing Road — just southeast of Onion Creek. The Austin and Travis County Fire incident […]
KXAN
Austin man arrested after attempted food truck robbery, stabbing
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman who worked at a food truck during an attempted robbery. According to court documents, the owner of Anojito Chovita food truck called police around 9 p.m. Monday after that incident. The owner and woman who had been stabbed both followed the suspect while talking to dispatchers.
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
SWAT response in north Austin related to ‘family violence incident’
Officers are responding to a SWAT callout near the 500 block of Delmar Avenue.
APD: No shots fired near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital
Austin Police said there wasn't an active shooter incident, and no shots were fired near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital Friday afternoon.
Austin City Council District 9 candidates on affordable housing
One of the most crowded races this November will be District 9, which covers large chunks of downtown Austin including the University of Texas at Austin.
3 teens arrested in string of September robberies, carjackings in Austin
Three teenagers were arrested related to six Austin robberies that occurred this month, some of which happened at gas stations and grocery stores. In most cases, police said the teens assaulted their victims, pointed guns at and carjacked them.
Comments / 0