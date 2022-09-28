ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US 103.1

Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Share the road: A look at vehicle-deer crash data in Michigan

Have you been feeling like there are more deer on the road than usual?. That may be because the deer population seems to be growing in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula -- but it’s also because it’s just that time of the year. Michigan officials don’t keep statewide deer...
1051thebounce.com

Major Detroit Road Closures Set for This Weekend

It’s going to be a busy weekend in Detroit, and guests are being asked to plan accordingly. That’s especially true because we metro Detroit will have some major road closures this weekend. Because of all the events set for The District Detroit, guests are encouraged to secure advanced parking online at ParkDistrictDetroit.com.
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ClickOnDetroit.com

Live stream coverage: Hurricane Ian destruction, flooding in Florida

ORLANDO – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane, with more than 2.5 million under evacuation orders. Watch live coverage from our sister station WKMG in Orlando in the video player above. Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded...
Tv20detroit.com

Here's how Hurricane Ian will impact your grocery shopping in the coming months

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Citrus fruits will be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the timeline of when you’ll see these items depleting may surprise you. "We try to prepare the best we can but a lot of times we just have to deal with the shortages that we have," said Cory Shear, produce associate, Holiday Market Royal Oak.
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
