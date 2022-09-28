Read full article on original website
Impact of Hurricane Ian could interrupt your weekend forecast in Metro Detroit -- What to expect
DETROIT – As I write this, Hurricane Ian is making its second landfall in two days, with the South Carolina coast bearing the brunt. As the storm progresses up the east coast, we’ll be on the fringe of its moisture shield, so expect our mostly clear skies Friday evening to become partly cloudy on Saturday.
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
Quality testing shows repaired Metro Detroit water main ready to resume operations
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The troubled water transmission main in Metro Detroit is nearly ready to resume normal operations several weeks after a leak was discovered and forced the main to shut down. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Friday that quality testing shows the water flowing through...
Freeze warnings, frost advisories for over half of Lower Michigan
A frost advisory is in effect for Thursday morning for part of southwest Lower Michigan and the northern part of the Saginaw Valley. A freeze warning is in effect for northern Lower Michigan for late tonight and Thursday morning. The map below shows the frost advisory in tan and the...
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Hurricane Ian’s aftermath: Devastation, damage visible in latest photos
The cleanup from Hurricane Ian is continuing, and as is evidenced by the photos coming out of Florida, will likely continue for a while. While floods caused by storm surge are receding, residents are still picking up pieces and beginning the rebuilding process.
Share the road: A look at vehicle-deer crash data in Michigan
Have you been feeling like there are more deer on the road than usual?. That may be because the deer population seems to be growing in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula -- but it’s also because it’s just that time of the year. Michigan officials don’t keep statewide deer...
Major Detroit Road Closures Set for This Weekend
It’s going to be a busy weekend in Detroit, and guests are being asked to plan accordingly. That’s especially true because we metro Detroit will have some major road closures this weekend. Because of all the events set for The District Detroit, guests are encouraged to secure advanced parking online at ParkDistrictDetroit.com.
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
See thousands of Jack O’lanterns on display in West Michigan this October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you’re feeling the Halloween spirit, it’s probably a perfect time to plan a little road trip to West Michigan to see a one-of-a-kind display of Jack O’lanterns. The Jack O’ Lantern World, a touring collection of thousands of fun, creepy and...
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
Live stream coverage: Hurricane Ian destruction, flooding in Florida
ORLANDO – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane, with more than 2.5 million under evacuation orders. Watch live coverage from our sister station WKMG in Orlando in the video player above. Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded...
Morning 4: Here’s how often, where, when motor vehicle-deer crashes happen in Michigan
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Share the road: A look at vehicle-deer crash data in Michigan. Deer are running around and crossing the road more often this time of year,...
Metro Detroit man offers Florida home as shelter to family, friends after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Metro Detroit man with a home he’s selling in Fort Myers, Florida watched through a doorbell camera as Hurricane Ian moved through the area. Aaron Cummings plans on heading to Florida with a chain saw and tools to look at the damage done to the house that he’s trying to sell.
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
Here's how Hurricane Ian will impact your grocery shopping in the coming months
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Citrus fruits will be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the timeline of when you’ll see these items depleting may surprise you. "We try to prepare the best we can but a lot of times we just have to deal with the shortages that we have," said Cory Shear, produce associate, Holiday Market Royal Oak.
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Carbon dioxide production shortage in Mississippi puts pressure on Michigan’s beer industry
Michigan’s craft beer industry might be facing pressure at the taps as a carbon dioxide shortage in Mississippi could greatly impact local production. One of the nation’s largest gas production hubs that produces carbon dioxide has been contaminated. It’s located in Jackson Dome, Mississippi. The president of...
