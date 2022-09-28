ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatteras, NC

wcti12.com

Coastal flooding from Ian impacting areas of Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — As Ian came ashore in South Carolina, rainfall impacted areas of Eastern North Carolina also. Carteret County had some areas of coastal flooding in Morehead City and Atlantic Beach. Water was making its way through coastal neighborhoods, overtaking docks and yards.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

8:00 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian moving off Florida coast; Winds holding at 65 mph

Ian will likely make another landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday. TROPICAL STORM WARNING A tropical storm warning will be in effect for Carteret county and coastal Onslow county from Thursday evening through Friday. Winds within the warned area are likely to gust from 40-50 mph at times. Isolated power outages will be possible with some of the stronger wind gusts. Coastal flooding will be possible as well as the strong winds drive waters levels 1-3 feet above normal from the southern Pamlico Sound, as well as the Neuse and Pamlico river basins.
FLORIDA STATE
outerbanksvoice.com

Here’s how much rain Ian dumped in 24 hours

These rainfall totals just released by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City cover just the recent 24-hour period from Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 30 at 2:30. More than a half a foot in Frisco, almost four inches in Southern Shores!
NEWPORT, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New health practice coming to Roanoke Island

A new health center is coming to Roanoke Island. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Sept. 13, 2022, meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo. The two existing...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksthisweek.com

Bringing the Candy Bomber Back to the Outer Banks

Karin Edmond of Manteo made a promise to Colonel Gail Halvorsen, aka The Candy Bomber, over the phone as he lay dying at age 101 on February 16, 2022. “I promised him that I would keep the legend of The Candy Bomber going in Dare County as long as I am alive,” she says. “I will keep it up in his name. He will always be with us in spirit.”
DARE COUNTY, NC

