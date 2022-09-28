Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
N.C. Highway 12 remains open with flooding reported; Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect
Minor to moderate flooding and standing water were reported on multiple sections of N.C. Highway 12 with Friday morning’s heavy rains and approximate 11:00 a.m. high tide, although the highway remained open and passable as of 11:30 a.m. “NC12 is open, but conditions are difficult,” stated the NCDOT in...
WITN
US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road. The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high. Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School. Do...
wcti12.com
Coastal flooding from Ian impacting areas of Carteret County
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — As Ian came ashore in South Carolina, rainfall impacted areas of Eastern North Carolina also. Carteret County had some areas of coastal flooding in Morehead City and Atlantic Beach. Water was making its way through coastal neighborhoods, overtaking docks and yards.
WITN
8:00 A.M. Tropical Update: Ian moving off Florida coast; Winds holding at 65 mph
Ian will likely make another landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday. TROPICAL STORM WARNING A tropical storm warning will be in effect for Carteret county and coastal Onslow county from Thursday evening through Friday. Winds within the warned area are likely to gust from 40-50 mph at times. Isolated power outages will be possible with some of the stronger wind gusts. Coastal flooding will be possible as well as the strong winds drive waters levels 1-3 feet above normal from the southern Pamlico Sound, as well as the Neuse and Pamlico river basins.
WITN
National Park Service says no ocean swimming this weekend
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service is urging people not to swim in the ocean this weekend due to Hurricane Ian, as well as giving other updates and recommendations due to the storm. Cape Hatteras National Seashore says visitors should avoid swimming in the ocean due to high...
WTKR
Emergency responders in our region watch Hurricane Ian's movements, prepare for storm
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Right now emergency responders in our region are watching the movements of Hurricane Ian. News 3 traveled to the Outer Banks on Tuesday to talk to people about storm preparation. There is currently a beach nourishment project happening in Kitty Hawk. According to the Dare County...
publicradioeast.org
Carteret County Emergency Management warns of possible downed power lines and floodwaters as Ian hazards
The Carteret County Emergency Services Director says his team is on standby and ready to act as Hurricane Ian approaches the North Carolina coast. One hazard Stephen Rae warns about is downed power lines during and after the storm. “They need to be careful if there is any downed power...
wcti12.com
North Carolina Seafood Festival to continue despite potential inclement weather
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — According to a press release from the North Carolina Seafood Festival, as of Tuesday, September 27th, the festival will proceed despite the potential for inclement weather. The press release stated that the Board of Directors are working alongside the Town of Morehead City and...
outerbanksvoice.com
Here’s how much rain Ian dumped in 24 hours
These rainfall totals just released by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City cover just the recent 24-hour period from Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 30 at 2:30. More than a half a foot in Frisco, almost four inches in Southern Shores!
thecoastlandtimes.com
New health practice coming to Roanoke Island
A new health center is coming to Roanoke Island. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Sept. 13, 2022, meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo. The two existing...
outerbanksthisweek.com
Bringing the Candy Bomber Back to the Outer Banks
Karin Edmond of Manteo made a promise to Colonel Gail Halvorsen, aka The Candy Bomber, over the phone as he lay dying at age 101 on February 16, 2022. “I promised him that I would keep the legend of The Candy Bomber going in Dare County as long as I am alive,” she says. “I will keep it up in his name. He will always be with us in spirit.”
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head Planning Board approves site plans for trade center, public services site project
The Nags Head Planning Board unanimously voted to approve the site plans for a trade center and for the redesign and construction at the public services facility at its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting. Vice Chair Kristi Wright was not in attendance. Michael Strader, P.E., of Quible & Associates, P.C., submitted...
