Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Kathryn Hubbard
CBS 17
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency for North Carolina on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian’s remnants moving through the state.

Gov. Cooper declared the emergency to waive transportation rules to help transport fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and to protect consumers from rising prices.

“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” Gov. Cooper said. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with 150 mph winds

North Carolinians can expect heavy rainfall and possible flooding along with tornadoes on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

The State of Emergency Response Team will activate at the State Emergency Operation center in Raleigh on Thursday. The Center will move to 24-hour operations on Friday.

The Governor has also activated about 80 members of the National Guard to assist if needed.

North Carolina is expected to see two to five inches of rain later this week, but five to seven inches or more is possible near the coast and the Blue Ridge Escarpment. Rainfall totals can lead to flash flooding, landslides in the mountains and river rises.

Winds, isolated tornadoes, minor coastal flooding and hazardous marine conditions are also possible toward the end of the week as Ian moves through the state.

Gov. Cooper and state officials advise residents to take these tips into consideration:

  • Have multiple ways to receive emergency information, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on a cell phone and download a weather app.
  • Have an emergency plan.
  • Gather some emergency supplies or refresh an emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.
  • If people live at the coast, be aware if you live in a coastal evacuation zone. Visit KnowYourZone.nc.gov to see if you are located in a pre-determined evacuation zone. Learn your zone and listen for it if evacuations are ordered by local governments.

For additional information on weather preparation and power outages, click here . For current travel conditions, visit DriveNC.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
BOGUE, NC
WRAL

10,000 Duke Energy crews works to restore power on NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek served as the staging area for Duke Energy utility crews. A spokesperson said a total of 10,000 crews assisting in the Carolinas, with workers coming from New England, Pennsylvania, Midwest and Georgia. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
GARNER, NC
WCNC

State of Emergency declared for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
chapelboro.com

Orange County Under Tropical Storm Warning; Schools Cancel Friday Classes

After making an intense landfall in Cuba, battering Florida and moving through South Carolina, Tropical Storm Ian will soon reach North Carolina. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the state on Thursday, with Orange County included in the alert. The federal agency said high winds and heavy rain can be expected starting Thursday night and through the day on Friday. While rain is expected to continue through the weekend, the tropical storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches in Orange County from Friday through Saturday afternoon. Sustained wind is forecasted, with some gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
RALEIGH, NC
