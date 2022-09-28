Read full article on original website
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
San Clemente's Record Show Has Unique BeginningsAdvenchasSan Clemente, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Still Protecting Our Newport Assembles for Annual Meeting
On Saturday, Sept. 24, longtime citizen “watch group” Still Protecting Our Newport (SPON) held its annual meeting with community stakeholders at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach who were gathered in support of SPON’s mission to preserve the charm and beauty of Newport Beach. SPON regularly...
Hunger Action Month Raises Awareness to Food Insecurity
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Council Candidates Address Plans to Work with Business Community at Chamber of Commerce Forum
OCTA encourages people to drive less during Rideshare Week October 3-7
The Orange County Transportation Authority is encouraging commuters to give up the solo drive and save time and money by sharing the ride, trying an alternate form of transportation, or working from home, during Rideshare Week 2022, Oct. 3 to 7. During Rideshare Week, OCTA would like to see commuters...
OCTA celebrates 50th anniversary of bus service
The Orange County Transportation Authority commemorated 50 years of public bus service in Orange County on Monday with an event attended by former board members and staff, including the first general manager of the bus system. The gathering at the OCTA headquarters in Orange included a vintage 1972 bus with...
Lakewood’s race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan gets top honors
The League of California Cities has awarded the City of Lakewood with its “Helen Putnam Award for Excellence” for Lakewood’s community-wide race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the City of Lakewood initiated a Community Dialogue designed to listen to...
Chef Masters Culinary Event in Laguna Beach Benefits Senior and Special Needs Dogs
The Chef Masters culinary event in Laguna Beach is going to the dogs—and that’s a good thing!. Senior and special needs dogs are the most at-risk companion dog population, and are the most likely to get euthanized at shelters. And it’s a shame because they are some of the happiest and most loving companions!
O.C. Goodwill opens a new Training Center for Success in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, CALIF. – September 28, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County has opened its all-new Training Center for Success, a customized work simulation environment designed to provide hands-on, process-based training, retraining and upskill training to individuals facing barriers to employment. The 665 square-foot Training Center, located inside...
Metrolink Suspends Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
The OC Public Libraries present Teen Fest 2022 featuring author Dana Schwartz
SANTA ANA, Calif. (September 30, 2022) – During the month of October, OC Public Libraries will celebrate TeenFest, an annual series of library events celebrating teens! TeenFest aligns with the American Library Association’s TeenTober, a nationwide celebration hosted by libraries every October. The events aim to celebrate teens, promote year-round teen services and the innovative ways teen services helps teens learn new skills, and fuel their passions in and outside the library.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 1, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 1, 2022:. Patchy drizzle and fog before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a...
South Bay Media Company, Local Anchor, Teams with The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to Launch Kindness Card Initiative
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Local Anchor joins the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the annual “Season for Sharing” campaign. Local Anchor will mobilize the South Bay Los Angeles communities with a Kindness Cards initiative to bring a personal touch to food delivery around Thanksgiving time.
City Council censures Council Member Frances Marquez for violations of City Code of Ethics and Policies
The Cypress City Council has censured Council Member Frances Marquez for violations of the City of Cypress Code of Ethics and the City’s Civility, Conduct and Governance Policy. The 4-1 vote comes in response to weeks of complaints from Cypress High School students, parents and residents. According to multiple...
Newport Beach & Company Appoints Ashley Johnson as Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer
Newport Beach & Company, the global destination marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach, has appointed Ashley Johnson, CDME as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. An award-winning executive, industry veteran and top businesswoman in Orange County, Johnson is tapped to propel Newport Beach & Company’s...
The Garden Grove Police Department has issued over 800 street racing citations this month
Due to the increase of reckless driving across Southern California, the Garden Grove Police Department has taken a zero-tolerance approach by staffing additional officers to conduct high-visibility enforcement of street racing/takeovers. As of September, their efforts have resulted in a total of:. Citations: 823. Citations (Excessive/Loud Exhaust): 273. Impounded/Stored Vehicles:...
Edison Elementary substitute teacher arrested for molesting a 10-year-old
Santa Ana Police arrested Joseph Frances Deluca, a 47-year-old resident of Irvine, for sexual assault of a minor. Deluca was working as a substitute teacher at Edison Elementary School when a 10-year-old female student alleged that Deluca had touched her inappropriately in the classroom the day before. School officers reported...
The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed
Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
Gov. Newsom signed a bill to fund an O.C. Veterans Cemetery
Santa Ana, Calif. (September 27, 2022) – The Orange County Board of Supervisors expressed their gratitude today after the announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1595 into law. “This is an historic day in Orange County for our Orange County veterans, their families and their loved...
Los Alamitos Trunk or Treat returns to spook Little Cottonwood Park on October 22, 2022
You are invited to attend the City of Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department’s 11th Annual MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Trunk or Treat. The free event will be taking place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Little Cottonwood Park (4000 Farquhar Ave).
Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas
Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
