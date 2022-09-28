ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

seguintoday.com

Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival

(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
SEGUIN, TX
rhsrumbler.com

Dogs, Cats, and a Crisis

Walking into Williamson County’s Regional animal shelter, people are met with warm greetings, and a clean, fresh facility. But if they took the time to look a bit closer, they would be met with a much more polarizing, harsh reality. Surrounded by the uncertainty of a confined space, there are scared, cautious dogs glimpsing through the rows of metal bars, desperately waiting to be adopted.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
cohaitungchi.com

Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.

If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Texas Hospitality Pros Are Bringing Their Casual San Marcos Restaurant to East Austin

San Marcos counter-service restaurant Industry is heading to East Austin this fall. Industry East will open at 1211 East Fifth Street, Suite 150 in mid-October. Industry’s menu includes all-day fare like brisket tacos, smoked beet Reubens, chile relleno, burgers, queso, and brunch on Sundays. The meats and vegetables are smoked in-house. The restaurant has a full bar with whiskies, frozen cocktails, draft cocktails, beer, and wine. Scope out the full menu below.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

Austin man dies after being hit by drunk driver in Round Rock

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Austin died after being hit by a drunk driver in Round Rock on Sunday. The Round Rock Police Department responded to the auto-pedestrian collision on the northbound I-35 frontage road near Old Settlers Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. First responders performed life-saving efforts...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Man robbed outside Round Rock poker club; police looking for suspects

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals suspected in an aggravated robbery. RRPD says a man was leaving the Lodge Poker Club on Sept. 23 when he was approached by the suspects and robbed of his backpack, which contained cash and personal items.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Narcity USA

You Can Get Lost In A Massive Corn Maze And Sunflower Field In Central Texas This Fall

While your bucket list for the falling leaves season may already be filled to the brim, you better squeeze in another activity because we found another spot for you to visit. Barton Hill Farms near Austin is throwing a fall festival this season with a massive corn maze to explore and probably get lost in. Food, drinks, and plenty of activities await you in this autumn wonderland.
BASTROP, TX

