Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter creates 'preventing euthanasia' list for dogs needing new homes
GEORGETOWN, Texas — This week, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter took in 20 dogs in a single day. "To put that in perspective, one of our adoption rooms has 12 kennels," said Misty Valenta, who runs the shelter. "So, in one day, we got in more dogs than that could fill one of our adoption rooms."
Austin Pets Alive! introduces 'Pet of the Week' Dustin
Dustin was recently the "Mascot of the Match" at Austin FC's recent home game. Suzie Chase has details about him.
Austin seeks overhaul to 1978 cemetery rules; Save Austin Cemeteries founder concerned with changes
After a decades-long process, the City of Austin may update its cemetery rules early next year for the first time in 45 years.
Solution to the sticky bug poop on cars? More bugs.
Fed up with the aphid excrement glazed over your car? Well, at least one couple living in Austin decided to take the issue into their own hands — or the hands of nearly 50,000 ladybugs, that is.
Southeast Austin house fire displaces adult, 2 kids
AFD said the fire destroyed an outbuilding and damaged a two-story home.
Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival
(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
Dogs, Cats, and a Crisis
Walking into Williamson County’s Regional animal shelter, people are met with warm greetings, and a clean, fresh facility. But if they took the time to look a bit closer, they would be met with a much more polarizing, harsh reality. Surrounded by the uncertainty of a confined space, there are scared, cautious dogs glimpsing through the rows of metal bars, desperately waiting to be adopted.
AFD at fire in abandoned north Austin apartment complex
Austin Fire crews are fighting a fire at what they describe as an abandoned apartment complex in north Austin.
Take a hike. No, really. 10 of Austin’s best hiking trails to take in the beauty of the Hill Country.
If the only walks you take in Austin are to score margaritas at happy hour, you’re missing out. Austin is a city known for its outdoor spaces and swaths of green, but there’s so much to explore it can be hard to know where to start — and easy to return over and again to the places we know and love. For anyone looking to dig a little deeper into the city’s natural beauty, here are 10 hikes you’ll want to put on your list.
Texas Hospitality Pros Are Bringing Their Casual San Marcos Restaurant to East Austin
San Marcos counter-service restaurant Industry is heading to East Austin this fall. Industry East will open at 1211 East Fifth Street, Suite 150 in mid-October. Industry’s menu includes all-day fare like brisket tacos, smoked beet Reubens, chile relleno, burgers, queso, and brunch on Sundays. The meats and vegetables are smoked in-house. The restaurant has a full bar with whiskies, frozen cocktails, draft cocktails, beer, and wine. Scope out the full menu below.
Austin man dies after being hit by drunk driver in Round Rock
AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Austin died after being hit by a drunk driver in Round Rock on Sunday. The Round Rock Police Department responded to the auto-pedestrian collision on the northbound I-35 frontage road near Old Settlers Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. First responders performed life-saving efforts...
Cedar Park, Leander residents remain under emergency water restrictions with BCRUA pipe repair underway
During the BCRUA water intake pipeline repair, Leander residents are under strict restrictions as the city aims to get water usage below a threshold the city’s local water treatment plant is capable of handling. (Community Impact file photo) Before and during the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility...
Double Set of Triplets Born Less Than 24 Hours Apart at Resolute Hospital
A double set of triplets arrived at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels this week, born less than 24 hours apart. Triplets might be rare but hospital CEO Mark Bernard said New Braunfels’ baby business is brisk. Deliveries were at an all-time high in August. More than 120 babies...
One injured after being pistol-whipped during shooting in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was left with a head injury after being pistol-whipped during an overnight disturbance that escalated into a shooting at a North Austin apartment complex. Austin police said officers responded to a shoot-stab disturbance call at the Avalon Palms Apartments located at 9300 Northgate Boulevard...
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
Man robbed outside Round Rock poker club; police looking for suspects
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals suspected in an aggravated robbery. RRPD says a man was leaving the Lodge Poker Club on Sept. 23 when he was approached by the suspects and robbed of his backpack, which contained cash and personal items.
You Can Get Lost In A Massive Corn Maze And Sunflower Field In Central Texas This Fall
While your bucket list for the falling leaves season may already be filled to the brim, you better squeeze in another activity because we found another spot for you to visit. Barton Hill Farms near Austin is throwing a fall festival this season with a massive corn maze to explore and probably get lost in. Food, drinks, and plenty of activities await you in this autumn wonderland.
H-E-B customers can try 'Fast Scan' pilot program at a San Antonio-area store
It's a new limited, futuristic program.
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-35 service road in north Austin
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of N. I-35 service road northbound. That's between W. Canyon Ridge Drive and W. Parmer Lane.
Need a quick bite to eat? Texas taco restaurant ranked among best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the best of things around Texas, the country, and even the world there are only a few publications that truly do it right, and when we’re talking about something to eat in Texas is among the best, you know it’s legit.
