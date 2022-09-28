ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell downplays impact of abortion politics on battle for the Senate

By Alexander Bolton
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzpLL_0iE8C43j00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday downplayed the impact of abortion politics on the battle for the Senate majority, predicting that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will play differently in different states.

McConnell has sought to make the 2022 midterm elections a referendum on President Biden by focusing on inflation, the influx of migrants across the southern border and rising crime rates in big cities.

But political handicappers now say that Democrats are favored to keep their Senate majority, in large part because Democrats are more eager to vote in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which struck down the right to abortion.

Asked Wednesday if he had been overly dismissive of the impact of abortion politics on the battle for the Senate, McConnell said: “I think that issue is playing out it in different ways in different states.”

But the GOP leader argued that other issues are doing more to move voters nationwide.

“The three big national issues that we’re going to be addressing here that people are most concerned about, nationally, are the ones that I mentioned: inflation, crime and open borders. That’s clearly where we’re going to be putting the focus,” he said.

On the hot-button issue of abortion rights, McConnell said he’ll leave it to individual Senate candidates to craft their positions.

“I think every one of our candidates may have a different answer to that depending on where they are,” he said.

In May, McConnell defended the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights and predicted the issue would be “a wash” in the November elections.

But some Senate Republican strategists now concede the issue has revved up Democratic voters more than they expected.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19 showed that Republicans’ generic advantage over Democrats has slipped since February.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said they would vote for a Republican candidate in a generic House race, while 46 percent said they would vote for a Democrat. That’s a shift compared to a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted in February that showed respondents favoring Republicans 49 percent to 42 percent.

People surveyed in the poll said by a 3-point margin — 48 percent to 45 percent — that they would prefer Republicans control Congress next year. But the margin was 10 points in February — 50 percent to 40 percent.

The poll showed that Democrats see abortion as the second most important issue heading into the election, trailing only climate change.

The poll also showed that voters trust Democrats more than Republicans by a 17-point margin to handle the abortion issue appropriately. Voters, however, gave Republicans the edge on crime, inflation and the economy.

McConnell in recent weeks has tried to manage expectations about Republicans’ chances of winning back control of the Senate.

He raised eyebrows in August when he said that Republicans are more likely to win control of the House than the Senate and cited “candidate quality,” a comment that was broadly seen as a subtle critique of some of the Senate Republican candidates who are closely aligned with former President Trump.

The GOP leader on Wednesday said “terrific candidates” always make a big difference in Senate races and predicted the battle for the Senate majority would be a toss-up.

“In every election every year, this year, past years, it’s great to have terrific candidates. We’re in a bunch of close races. I think we have a 50-50 shot of getting the Senate back. It’s going to be really, really close either way, in my view,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Family sues Dunbar police after man dies following arrest

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County father says his son was fatally injured and denied medical care during a July arrest by the Dunbar police. According to a complaint filed Thursday, Michael A. Scott Jr., 34, died two days after a Dunbar officer slammed his head into the pavement. Scott’s death is also under […]
DUNBAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

6 arrested, 3 wanted in Charleston after search warrant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several people were arrested in Charleston after authorities executed a search warrant on Thursday, and three more are wanted by authorities. According to the Charleston Police Department, the search warrant was executed by the CPD Special Enforcement Division in two locations along the 1800 1/2 block of 7th Avenue, known as […]
CHARLESTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Biden embraces his election-year fundraising role

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whenever a donor’s unsilenced cellphone goes off at a fundraiser while President Joe Biden is talking, he has the same joke ready to go: It’s Donald Trump on the other line. “If that’s Trump calling me again, tell him I’m busy,” Biden said at an event this past week for the Democratic […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
WOWK 13 News

Ohio police officers dragged by suspect in car

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse. Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman wanted in connection to Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, officers have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding against Talekia Stroud after a woman was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Senate Republican#Politics State#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Gop
WOWK 13 News

Commissioner: Roane County Sheriff submits resignation letter

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Roane County Commission President Randy Whited tells 13 News that commissioners have received a letter of resignation from the county sheriff. According to Commissioner Whited, Sheriff R. Brian Hickman announced his resignation effective October 16, 2022.  Commissioners received the letter Friday. The letter does not say specifically the reason for […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data

WASHINGTON (AP) — A much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease won U.S. approval Thursday, a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals based on results from one small, mid-stage study in […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WOWK 13 News

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 4

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Coming off a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 22, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the New York Jets this Sunday, Oct. 2. The kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be played in Pittsburgh. The Jets have been “waffling” in recent weeks, winning away to the Cleveland Browns […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy