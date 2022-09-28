Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
V.S. Central senior picked for Columbia Law program
Valley Stream Central High School senior Solomon Akaeze has been selected to take part in Columbia Law School’s High School Law Institute for the fall semester. For the next few months, Solomon will spend his Saturdays learning the basics of law from law school students at the Ivy League institution. But it’s more than simply learning the ropes of criminal and constitutional law. The program helps students build confidence, refine their public speaking skills, and sharpen their logical thinking and legal reasoning.
Herald Community Newspapers
“The Friendly Schools” welcomes two new teachers
Two new teachers to the Valley Stream District 30 School District took center stage during the district’s regular board of education meeting on Sept. 20. Director of Human Resources Marcela Moran, along with fellow administrators and board of education trustees, welcomed Jennifer Aviles, who will be a teaching assistant at Shaw Avenue School, and Michel Cabral-Martin, who will serve as a speech teacher. Aviles holds a master’s degree in early childhood education from Grand Canyon University and recently was the coordinator of professional development at the Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County.
Hempstead Health Center to bring services to nearly 12,000 patients a year
A new health care center is on its way to the village of Hempstead.
Boiler explodes at North Shore University Hospital building
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- A boiler exploded Friday inside a building on the North Shore University Hospital campus in Manhasset. A door appeared to be blown out and at least one injury was reported. We're told no patients were inside the building, which is on Community Drive.
Schools Chancellor unveils new admissions policy for NYC middle and high schools
Banks' announcement marks the first time he is wading into one of the biggest controversies for the nation's largest school district.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra changes COVID-19 isolation policy
In light of the new isolation policy, students stated that they were uninformed of the changes and believe that the new policy is unsafe.. // Photo courtesy of Ahjané Forbss. Hofstra University residential students have expressed concerns after a new isolation policy was put into effect on Monday, Sept. 12, when signs were placed on bathroom doors in the towers without prior notice.
midislandtimes.com
Northside Elementary students name their new ducks
Two feathered friends are new members of the Northside Elementary School family in the Levittown Public School District this year. The ducks, Tater and Tot, who live in the school’s courtyard, were named by students on Sept. 16. Tater and Tot offer the opportunity for students to learn about...
New York’s private schools are gaming vaccine exemptions in ‘obvious’ fraud
After rarely crossing the 1 percent mark, some private schools suddenly reported 5, 10 or 20 percent of students claiming medical exceptions.
syossetadvance.com
Syosset doctor elected president of medical society
The Town of Oyster Bay recently recognized Dr. Paul Pipia, of Syosset, for recently being elected President-Elect of the Medical Society of the State of New York- the State’s primary professional organization for physicians. “Dr. Pipia has continually gone above and beyond the call of duty throughout his career...
Police: Teacher finds bullet in middle school hallway
New Rochelle police and the district say the teacher spotted the bullet Thursday afternoon.
Herald Community Newspapers
Meeting provides no answers on Elmont HS principal
When the popular principal of Elmont Memorial High School, Kevin Dougherty, was placed on leave days before school began, parents and students organized protests demanding answers. However, after a Sept. 20 school board meeting, parents and students still did not receive any answers about why he was on a leave...
Herald Community Newspapers
State education oversight angers Five Towns officials
The gathering of a few Republican candidates, rabbis and yeshivas officials outside the Hebrew Academy of Long Beach in Woodmere on Sept. 22 was part GOP rally and part bashing the State Education Department for its approval of updating oversight of private schools. A majority of the criticism was aimed...
fordham.edu
COVID-19 Update | Changes in CDC Recommendations
I am writing to give you an update on University COVID-19 protocols. I hope your fall semester is going well. I’m sure you are busy, so I will make this as brief as possible. Vaccinations. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), individuals 12 and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Polio declared imminent threat to public health in New York
New York state health officials on Wednesday declared polio an imminent threat to public health as part of an effort to bolster the response to the outbreak by local health officials, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced. The move comes on top of state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett previously declaring a...
Herald Community Newspapers
Graffiti discovered on school grounds
Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside resident now Chair of Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union Board of Directors
Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union (OFFCU) announced the appointment of Lisa C. McGuinness as Chair of its Board of Directors, the first woman to hold the position. McGuinness has served as a member of the Board of Directors for approximately seven years, first as a Volunteer for the Supervisory Committee then as a board director starting in 2019.
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state's $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday.
The Jewish Press
Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore
The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of October 1, 2022 - October 8, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Saturday, October 8, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
