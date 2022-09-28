Read full article on original website
Still Protecting Our Newport Assembles for Annual Meeting
On Saturday, Sept. 24, longtime citizen “watch group” Still Protecting Our Newport (SPON) held its annual meeting with community stakeholders at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach who were gathered in support of SPON’s mission to preserve the charm and beauty of Newport Beach. SPON regularly...
Council Candidates Address Plans to Work with Business Community at Chamber of Commerce Forum
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Lakewood’s race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan gets top honors
The League of California Cities has awarded the City of Lakewood with its “Helen Putnam Award for Excellence” for Lakewood’s community-wide race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the City of Lakewood initiated a Community Dialogue designed to listen to...
Cypress City Council issues second censure of Councilmember Frances Marquez
At the regular meeting of the Cypress City Council on Monday, September 26, 2022, the Council approved a resolution censuring Councilmember Frances Marquez (pdf) for the second time. Councilmember Marquez, who was elected in 2020, was previously censured at the June 27, 2022 City Council meeting for violating the City’s...
San Clemente High Student Publishes Children’s Book to Promote Self-Acceptance
Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 2
City Council censures Council Member Frances Marquez for violations of City Code of Ethics and Policies
The Cypress City Council has censured Council Member Frances Marquez for violations of the City of Cypress Code of Ethics and the City’s Civility, Conduct and Governance Policy. The 4-1 vote comes in response to weeks of complaints from Cypress High School students, parents and residents. According to multiple...
O.C. Goodwill opens a new Training Center for Success in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, CALIF. – September 28, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County has opened its all-new Training Center for Success, a customized work simulation environment designed to provide hands-on, process-based training, retraining and upskill training to individuals facing barriers to employment. The 665 square-foot Training Center, located inside...
OCTA celebrates 50th anniversary of bus service
The Orange County Transportation Authority commemorated 50 years of public bus service in Orange County on Monday with an event attended by former board members and staff, including the first general manager of the bus system. The gathering at the OCTA headquarters in Orange included a vintage 1972 bus with...
Gov. Newsom signed a bill to fund an O.C. Veterans Cemetery
Santa Ana, Calif. (September 27, 2022) – The Orange County Board of Supervisors expressed their gratitude today after the announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1595 into law. “This is an historic day in Orange County for our Orange County veterans, their families and their loved...
The OC Public Libraries present Teen Fest 2022 featuring author Dana Schwartz
SANTA ANA, Calif. (September 30, 2022) – During the month of October, OC Public Libraries will celebrate TeenFest, an annual series of library events celebrating teens! TeenFest aligns with the American Library Association’s TeenTober, a nationwide celebration hosted by libraries every October. The events aim to celebrate teens, promote year-round teen services and the innovative ways teen services helps teens learn new skills, and fuel their passions in and outside the library.
Edison Elementary substitute teacher arrested for molesting a 10-year-old
Santa Ana Police arrested Joseph Frances Deluca, a 47-year-old resident of Irvine, for sexual assault of a minor. Deluca was working as a substitute teacher at Edison Elementary School when a 10-year-old female student alleged that Deluca had touched her inappropriately in the classroom the day before. School officers reported...
South Bay Media Company, Local Anchor, Teams with The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to Launch Kindness Card Initiative
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Local Anchor joins the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the annual “Season for Sharing” campaign. Local Anchor will mobilize the South Bay Los Angeles communities with a Kindness Cards initiative to bring a personal touch to food delivery around Thanksgiving time.
NOTES: Tough PCL race, Saints and Eagles collide, Fence Post update and unique homecoming
Northwood players (from left) Muhammad Wahby, Jonathan Kang, Eugene Miyata and Adam Harper represent the Timberwolves at a coin toss. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Most teams in the eight-team Pacific Coast Conference have byes this week and are gearing up for the start of league play in a couple weeks.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 1, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 1, 2022:. Patchy drizzle and fog before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a...
Chef Masters Culinary Event in Laguna Beach Benefits Senior and Special Needs Dogs
The Chef Masters culinary event in Laguna Beach is going to the dogs—and that’s a good thing!. Senior and special needs dogs are the most at-risk companion dog population, and are the most likely to get euthanized at shelters. And it’s a shame because they are some of the happiest and most loving companions!
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 29, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 29, 2022:. Patchy dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a...
OCTA encourages people to drive less during Rideshare Week October 3-7
The Orange County Transportation Authority is encouraging commuters to give up the solo drive and save time and money by sharing the ride, trying an alternate form of transportation, or working from home, during Rideshare Week 2022, Oct. 3 to 7. During Rideshare Week, OCTA would like to see commuters...
Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the 2022-2023 Jazz Series with Samara Joy on Saturday, October 1, 2022
Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents rising jazz vocalist Samara Joy, in two performances, 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Samueli Theater, as part of their Jazz series for the 2022/2023 season. With her Verve Records debut, Linger Awhile, 22-year-old Samara Joy makes her...
California Wine Festival returns to Huntington Beach November 11-12, 2022
California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to Huntington Beach for two days of oceanfront tasting events on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Guests will be able to sample offerings from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet food selections from many of Orange County’s fine dining restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive coastal views amid Surf City USA’s award-winning beaches.
