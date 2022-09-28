ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Man arrested for making terroristic threats, assaulting EMS in Huntington

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fiVbL_0iE8Bshf00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making terroristic threats toward EMS workers.

According to a criminal complaint, a Huntington Police officer contacted 911 dispatch to transport a man requesting to be transported to the VA hospital for health problems.

Man charged after standoff with police in Huntington

The officer pat searched the man for weapons while waiting for EMS and found a can of bear mace and a shovel/knife combination tool on his person. The complaint says that both items were gathered and given to EMS when they arrived.

Shortly after, EMS requested HPD’s response because the man allegedly began making threats about an explosive device inside his person and hidden in his bag. He was removed from the ambulance.

Mark Allen Hill was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats. He also received three charges of assault on EMS and one charge of failure to process.

Allen is being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $53,400 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAP

Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ)- POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ)- The Pomeroy Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say Dwayne Qualls died from a gunshot. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators arrested Wayne Leib in connection with the death...
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Bond set for man accused in excavator fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information into an excavator fire ruled as arson earlier this month. The fire happened Sept. 14, 2022 in the 800 block of Stover Road near Institute and Dunbar. The Institute Volunteer Fire Department responded and put out the blaze, ruling the fire […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Charleston man sought for shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police have a warrant for a man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in broad daylight Friday. According to Police, Rachel Hall, 28, of Charleston was shot in the chest while walking with her dog along Charleston’s 7th Avenue around noon Friday. The dog was also shot and wounded. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Family sues Dunbar police after man dies following arrest

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County father says his son was fatally injured and denied medical care during a July arrest by the Dunbar police. According to a complaint filed Thursday, Michael A. Scott Jr., 34, died two days after a Dunbar officer slammed his head into the pavement. Scott’s death is also under […]
DUNBAR, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in connection to excavator fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a case of arson involving an excavator. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspect in the fire, Bryan Ramella, is now in custody. He was wanted in connection to the incident that was discovered on Sept. 14, 2022. Emergency crews responded […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Lengthy drug, gun and stolen property investigation by Charleston police nets six arrests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police made six arrests after a search warrant execution on the city's West Side Thursday morning in an area known as "Slater Alley." The arrests in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue came following a lengthy investigation by the agency's Special Enforcement Unit that started in August. Police said citizen complaints prompted the investigation.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mark Allen#Violent Crime#Ems#Huntington Police#Hpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man charged after standoff with police in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself at a Huntington home on Tuesday has been charged. Huntington PD says 50-year-old Dwayne Howard was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and was also arrested on a warrant for violating home confinement. On Tuesday, a home confinement officer noticed Howard inside the McDonald’s on 1st St. and […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

6 arrested, 3 wanted in Charleston after search warrant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several people were arrested in Charleston after authorities executed a search warrant on Thursday, and three more are wanted by authorities. According to the Charleston Police Department, the search warrant was executed by the CPD Special Enforcement Division in two locations along the 1800 1/2 block of 7th Avenue, known as […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wchstv.com

Woman wanted for malicious wounding after shooting on West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a warrant has been issued for a suspect they believe was involved in a shooting on Wednesday. Talekia N. Stroud, 35, of Charleston is wanted for malicious wounding, police said. Police said Stroud shot Cavasa Hunt, 30, of Charleston about 5:30 p.m....
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

K-9 Unit deployed on man attempting to break in, steal from homes

CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested earlier this month in Kanawha County after attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man later identified as Jacob Harrison, 33 of Cross Lanes, had attempted to enter a Sun Valley residence through an outside crawl space.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy