Man arrested for making terroristic threats, assaulting EMS in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making terroristic threats toward EMS workers.

According to a criminal complaint, a Huntington Police officer contacted 911 dispatch to transport a man requesting to be transported to the VA hospital for health problems.

The officer pat searched the man for weapons while waiting for EMS and found a can of bear mace and a shovel/knife combination tool on his person. The complaint says that both items were gathered and given to EMS when they arrived.

Shortly after, EMS requested HPD’s response because the man allegedly began making threats about an explosive device inside his person and hidden in his bag. He was removed from the ambulance.

Mark Allen Hill was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats. He also received three charges of assault on EMS and one charge of failure to process.

Allen is being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $53,400 bond.

