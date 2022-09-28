ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
State
New Jersey State
bestofnj.com

The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey – 2023 Edition

Most folks dread buying a car, for fear of a negative experience at the dealership. Hidden fees, long waits, and upselling to more expensive models all add up to purchase encounters best left forgotten. Well worry not, because none of these things happen at The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey. Instead, the experience is actually pleasant!
BUYING CARS
#Deli#Father And Son#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Hometown International
The Staten Island Advance

Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NJ.com

Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal

More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
FOOD & DRINKS
roi-nj.com

Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Beach Radio

The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town

A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
TRAVEL

