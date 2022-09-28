Read full article on original website
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
NJ deli worth $100 million ends in criminal, civil fraud charges
TRENTON – The curious case of a Gloucester County deli that the stock market valued at more than $100 million has ended, perhaps predictably, in a dozen criminal and civil charges, including fraud, against its investor owners. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Monday that it charged three men...
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with trees. It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old. It's pretty awesome to see approximately a tree that...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
bestofnj.com
The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey – 2023 Edition
Most folks dread buying a car, for fear of a negative experience at the dealership. Hidden fees, long waits, and upselling to more expensive models all add up to purchase encounters best left forgotten. Well worry not, because none of these things happen at The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey. Instead, the experience is actually pleasant!
Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
Woodbridge, NJ high-end auto shop owner robbed, pistol whipped
WOODBRIDGE — The owner of a high-end auto repair shop was assaulted and robbed by a man who stole a car from the business on Thursday night. A man wearing a ski mask walked into MP Built on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section just after 10 p.m. and held the owner up at gunpoint.
A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey
TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
Locals ridicule NJ police department over its new squad car
This is why we can't have nice things. Recently, the Winslow Township Police Department shared a photo of one of their new police cars — an all-electric Ford Mustang. People on Facebook did not respond well. Apparently, the love of electric cars is not plentiful in Winslow Township, and...
Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
Wow! Get Your Money! A Look at New Jersey’s Anchor Rebate Program
You do not need me to tell you that things are tough these days, but I will. We have been through a lot with the pandemic and now our economic woes. Inflation and our economy have millions worried and not just around the nation, but right here in New Jersey as well.
Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal
More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant
There is no question that we love our food here in New Jersey, and we are always looking for the next best thing. Sometimes it's great to find an amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and the best one in the Garden State has been revealed. We have the great luxury in New...
Police: 4 men arrested for selling THC gummies at Bellmore store
According to detectives, officers executed a search warrant at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store located at 2825 Merrick Road.
roi-nj.com
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
N.J reports 1,945 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Two counties elevated to high risk category.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties ascended to the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,686 — a 2% decrease from a week...
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
