Retiring Bryn Mawr Condo Owners Sell, Seek to Stay Close to ‘The Most Beautiful Place We’ve Ever Lived’

The main floor of this Bryn Mawr condo includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and powder room. As a college administrator, Terry Shepard led a nomadic existence. He and wife Debra Thomas have lived in California, Texas, and Maryland. But while he was at Bryn Mawr College they nestled into a community that Shepard called “…the most beautiful place we’ve ever lived.” As Shepherd now prepares to retire, the condo is up for sale. But the couple intends to stay local, according to Paul Jablow of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala

Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars

In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
Where to Eat Around Temple’s Campus

With its celebrated food trucks and storied neighborhood restaurants, there’s something for everyone to eat by Temple. Temple’s campus is ever-changing: buildings rise, fall and shape-shift every few years (and sometimes months). But the dining options — long-standing trucks, shacks and unassuming-looking spots with deep ties to the community — have endured. Who knew some of the best kabob, coco bread, and fried chicken sandwiches in the city were on the way to chem lab? Read the guide, plan your next meal, and you’ll understand.
7 Philly-Area Residents Rank on Forbes 400 List of America's Richest People

The Philadelphia region's wealthiest residents continued to get richer over the last year, but the same isn't true across the country, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Seven local residents rank on the latest Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, up from six last year. Susquehanna International Group CEO and...
5 Best Diners in Pennsylvania

- There are many excellent vintage diners in Pennsylvania. These diners are usually pre-1980 and have their own backstories, personalities, and local fan bases. These diners are true slices of American history and culture. The best part is that they offer a taste of the local area. The food served at these diners is always fresh and made with local ingredients.
Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out

Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office

Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
