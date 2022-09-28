Read full article on original website
Upcoming Doylestown Restaurant Approved for Liquor License by Township
A new restaurant in the Doylestown area was just approved for their liquor license, a major update in the eatery’s upcoming opening. Jeff Werner wrote about the update for the Doylestown Patch. Terrain, a popular restaurant chain known for their cafe-garden center hybrid, is opening three latest location in...
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the State
While New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing delis serving up subs of massive proportions there's one, in particular, that's known for their gigantic sandwiches so big, they don't even fit on the plate.
Doylestown Jewish Deli, Restaurant Continues Operations to Create Namesake Dish for Recent Religious Holiday
The Doylestown eatery made a signature dish to celebrate the Jewish holiday.Image via iStock. A Bucks County delicatessen and restaurant recently continued operations to create a signature dish for a major Jewish holiday.
Retiring Bryn Mawr Condo Owners Sell, Seek to Stay Close to ‘The Most Beautiful Place We’ve Ever Lived’
The main floor of this Bryn Mawr condo includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and powder room. As a college administrator, Terry Shepard led a nomadic existence. He and wife Debra Thomas have lived in California, Texas, and Maryland. But while he was at Bryn Mawr College they nestled into a community that Shepard called “…the most beautiful place we’ve ever lived.” As Shepherd now prepares to retire, the condo is up for sale. But the couple intends to stay local, according to Paul Jablow of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Jose Garces to continue chef in residency program at Volvér with new lineup of local talent
James Beard Award winner Jose Garces has announced the lineup of local chefs that will take over the menu at his Kimmel Cultural Campus restaurant Volvér over the next few months. Garces is hosting his chefs in residency program for the second time, allowing up-and-coming talent to showcase their...
These Philly women took DNA tests to trace their roots. The results altered their lives.
DNA testing kits that can reveal ancestry have been growing in popularity over the years. But what do people do when they find out life-changing information?
Yardley Distillery Begins Renovations on New Morrisville Restaurant
Taking over the space formerly occupied by Friendly’s marks a return to form for owner Nicole Rabena, who worked at the classic diner in her youth.
Week of highs and lows for Elkins Park bakery, business gets featured by CNN then burglarized not long after
Jewish families celebrated Rosh Hashanah on Sunday, marking the start of the new year in the Hebrew calendar and beginning the High Holy Days that will culminate Tuesday with Yom Kippur. Roling's Bakery has supplied the Philadelphia region's Jewish community with traditional challah bread during the holidays for 51 years....
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars
In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations
A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
The 1980s Philly sweepstakes charlatan who swindled folks out of $2 million in prizes
The thrill of winning something for nothing has powerful pull. It drives state lotteries, powers casinos, and was responsible for fueling a huge sweepstakes boom in 1980s America. One Philadelphia man, Charles “Chuck” Seidman, took advantage of that trend by setting up a company to run those contests. But instead...
The 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show is back inside and has a ‘shocking’ new theme
After its first-ever foray outdoors in 2021 and 2022, the 2023 Philadelphia Flower is headed back to its home nest inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center next March with a theme of “The Garden Electric.”. Show officials from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced that theme at a press conference today,...
Where to Eat Around Temple’s Campus
With its celebrated food trucks and storied neighborhood restaurants, there’s something for everyone to eat by Temple. Temple’s campus is ever-changing: buildings rise, fall and shape-shift every few years (and sometimes months). But the dining options — long-standing trucks, shacks and unassuming-looking spots with deep ties to the community — have endured. Who knew some of the best kabob, coco bread, and fried chicken sandwiches in the city were on the way to chem lab? Read the guide, plan your next meal, and you’ll understand.
7 Philly-Area Residents Rank on Forbes 400 List of America's Richest People
The Philadelphia region's wealthiest residents continued to get richer over the last year, but the same isn't true across the country, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Seven local residents rank on the latest Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, up from six last year. Susquehanna International Group CEO and...
5 Best Diners in Pennsylvania
- There are many excellent vintage diners in Pennsylvania. These diners are usually pre-1980 and have their own backstories, personalities, and local fan bases. These diners are true slices of American history and culture. The best part is that they offer a taste of the local area. The food served at these diners is always fresh and made with local ingredients.
Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People
Campbell's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.Image via Campbell Soup Co. Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out
Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office
Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
Co-founder of first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia dies at 97
Doctor Audrey Evans helped open the first Ronald McDonald House in 1974 to provide affordable lodging for families of gravely ill children.
