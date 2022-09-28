ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi’s first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center opens

By Jaylan Wright
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Ambulatory Cardiovascular Center of Mississippi (ACC of MS), which is the state’s first outpatient surgery center for heart patients, opened its doors on September 27 with a ribbon cutting.

The facility, located at 415 South 28 th Avenue in Hattiesburg, is a Cardiac Ambulatory Surgical Facility (ASC), and is a joint partnership of Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic, PA.

This facility will offer a number of procedures which combine the expertise of cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons with the support of Forrest Health, the largest health system in South Mississippi, offering a comprehensive range of heart and vascular services, including cardiac catheterization, percutaneous coronary interview (PCI), and cardiovascular surgery.

A staff of heart and vascular surgeons at the ACC of MS will oversee a number of additional procedures conducted at the Center, which include:

  • Coronary Angioplasty/Stent
  • Peripheral Angiography
  • Peripheral Vascular Interventions
  • Venous Disease Interventions
  • Vascular Access
  • Pacemaker Implantation
  • Defibrillator (AICD) Implantation
  • Loop Recorder Implantation
  • Electrophysiology Studies and Ablation Therapies

“This is very exciting. We’ve been waiting on this for a long time,” said Josh Blair, MD, FACC, medical director for Hattiesburg Clinic Heart and Vascular, noting that plans for the center began in 2018. “A lot of hard work has gone into this. We are the first cardiac ASC in the state, but also in the country – states that are regulated by the Certificate of Need. While it’s an exciting time for us, it’s a great opportunity for our patients for us to be able to offer great cardiac care with cost-effective methods.”

