Doug Pederson, Jaguars are a tough matchup for Eagles
The Eagles will have yet another reunion this weekend when they take on Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field.
Week 4 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the attention of the NFL when they shut out the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, but many still questioned if it was a fluke, or if this team is for real. The Jaguars made many naysayers believers last week in thrashing the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10. This week could go...
Eagles injury report: 2 players officially out; Former Jaguars player could see bigger role
When the Eagles defense takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, the team will be doing so without one of their cornerbacks who has been playing well. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Game of the Week: How the Eagles can beat the Jaguars
If, before the 2022 season started, you wanted to place a bet that the Week 4 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars might be the game of the year so far… well, your odds would have been remarkable, and if you did make that bet, you should get to Las Vegas as quickly as possible, because you were seeing things very few people saw.
Eagles finally fill empty roster spot ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars | Who is it and why did it happen?
The Eagles began the season using 52 of their 53 allotted roster spots for the first three weeks of the season, leaving the lone spot vacant. However, after a move made Saturday, the Eagles will finally have a full active roster ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Eagles injury report: A.J. Brown, Boston Scott miss 2nd straight practice; Running backs banged up
PHILADELPHIA – Listening to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” in the background as the Eagles kickoff team was preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ return team, cornerback Darius Slay was working with cornerback James Bradberry and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The three were working on their read steps...
Eagles will be without key defensive back vs. Jaguars
The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday. Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play. Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
Our Eagles vs. Jaguars predictions for Week 4
Reuben Frank (2-1) This is what Doug Pederson does best. He takes on chaos and provides order. He inherits a lost cause and gives them hope. When he arrived in Philly, he took over a team that had fallen to pieces in Chip Kelly’s third season, and within two years there was a parade up Broad Street. This time he’s picking up the pieces of a different college coach, but so far the result is similar. Dramatic improvement. The Jaguars believe in Pederson, and they’ve responded to the culture he’s building. Jacksonville is 2-1 for the first time since 2018, Trevor Lawrence has made a quantum leap in Year 2, and the Jags’ defense has allowed only five touchdowns in three games. All of a sudden, the Jags aren’t a pushover. That said, the Eagles aren’t losing to this team. They’ll need to play closer to 60 minutes than 30 minutes, but the Eagles are rolling right now on both sides of the ball, and they’re not going to let up against their former coach. Tough game. Fascinating matchup.
Eagles-Jaguars Preview: The Return of Dougie P
Coming off a demonstrative victory against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles are set to face the man that guided them to their first and only Super Bowl victory: Doug Pederson and his Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are 2-1 coming off a 38-10 beatdown of the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. The Jalen Hurts hype train just keeps getting bigger every week, but could the vaunted Jaguars defense put it on hold? The Eagles defense has also been rolling, but it’ll be facing former no. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, who’s shown major improvement from his disastrous rookie year under Urban Meyer. This will be the Eagles’ toughest test to date. Sheil and Ben give their game predictions. Will the Eagles remain undefeated? One host has his doubts.
The Eagles’ chance for a top-10 pick in 2023 continues to improve
Not only are the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) looking good on the field, but the team’s front office continues to stack wins off the field. General manager Howie Roseman was lauded over the offseason for pushing all of the right buttons with numerous trades revolving around April’s draft.
Unbeaten Eagles and a possible playoff for Phillies
There are only two unbeaten teams left in the NFL as I write this and the Philadelphia Eagles are one of them. The Miami Dolphins are the other, but let’s focus on the NFC team and the Eagles, right? Hey, I know some of you are probably Giants fans out there, or Cowboys fans, etc. I even know a few loyal Jets fans, which impresses me for their loyalty. There are plenty of Steelers fans in this area too, most likely because of the team’s heyday in the late 70’s and early 80’s, plus 2006 and 2009. No matter what, I love that the NFL season is back in full force, and I especially love that my team is 3-0.
A couple key Eagles return to practice ahead of Jags game
After missing the first practice of the week, starting cornerback Darius Slay (back) and starting left guard Landon Dickerson (foot) returned to practice on Thursday. That’s a good sign about their availability for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Slay was a full participant, while Dickerson was limited. Dickerson...
