Read full article on original website
Related
A government funding bill is introduced as Congress races to avoid an Oct. 1 shutdown
The stopgap bill keeps federal agencies funded at current levels through mid-December. But a fight over reforming the permitting process for energy projects is bumping against a Friday deadline.
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
'You Have Utterly Failed.' The Department of Justice Undercounted Nearly 1,000 Deaths in U.S. Prisons
"You have utterly failed," said Sen. Ron Johnson. "I mean, literally, you've utterly failed."
Hundreds of prison and jail deaths go uncounted by the federal government, report finds
The Justice Department is failing to adequately and efficiently collect data about deaths in state prisons and local jails, with at least 990 incidents going uncounted by the federal government in fiscal year 2021 alone, according to a newly released bipartisan Senate report. The report's findings were the focus of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Republicans want to rewrite the Constitution to limit federal power but a former senator says a 'runaway' convention could spell danger for health care, education, and the environment
Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold writes that a constitutional convention could have major impacts on the environment and education.
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
Biden admin finalizes rule to ignore immigrants’ use of SNAP, Medicaid when considering green card requests
The Biden administration on Thursday published its final rule on the forms of government assistance that legal immigrants can receive without disqualifying them from a green card — including food stamps and Medicaid. The rule, which will go into effect in December, will codify guidance put in place during...
Special master ruling shows Trump’s takeover of courts has started to sting
Aileen Cannon, who Trump nominated in 2020, granted his wish over the Mar-a-Lago search – a maverick decision that is the thin end of the wedge
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Uncool: Biden pushes Senate to ratify treaty that would raise cost of air conditioning
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new climate treaty backed by the Biden administration would raise energy costs in America.]. After a hot summer with utility bills rising, reasonable people would think that President Joe Biden would want to keep air conditioning costs low for Americans.
FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is
Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kamala Harris says she 'cannot wait to cast the deciding vote to break the filibuster on voting rights and reproductive rights'
"In our first year in office ... I actually broke John Adams's record of casting the most tiebreaking votes in a single term," Harris said.
Washington Examiner
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
Hillary Clinton to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Don't you want to retire?'
In an interview with Andy Cohen, Clinton said she'd also ask Melania Trump how her summer is going after the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
The Largest-Ever Survey of American Gun Owners Finds That Defensive Use of Firearms Is Common
The largest and most comprehensive survey of American gun owners ever conducted suggests that they use firearms in self-defense about 1.7 million times a year. It also confirms that AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, frequent targets of gun control legislation, are in common use for lawful purposes, which the Supreme Court has said is the test for arms covered by the Second Amendment.
Judge rules that Texas AG who ran away from being served a subpoena won't have to testify in abortion lawsuit
"Top executive officials should not be called to testify absent extraordinary circumstances," the motion from Judge Robert Pitman said, CNN reported.
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 1