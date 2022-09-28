Read full article on original website
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Texas governor’s debate: Fact checking Abbott, O’Rourke
Before you cast your ballot, here are some comments made that needed more context, or were inaccurate.
Debate analysis: Political experts dig into Abbott, O’Rourke answers on immigration, abortion
KXAN gathered political experts to discuss the crucial moments during the debate and how the candidates fared overall.
Man to be released on bond, DNA evidence used in 2012 conviction inconclusive
A man convicted and jailed for a February 2011 aggravated assault could be released on bond after it was found DNA evidence used in the case was inconclusive.
Texas governor’s debate: Abbott, O’Rourke split on abortion, power grid, guns
Who will be Texas' governor in 2023?
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
4 Texas governor’s debate moments everyone will be talking about
The top two candidates for Texas governor volleyed in their first debate Friday night over questions about some of the most pressing issues for the state, with Gov. Greg Abbott aiming to maintain his polling lead and challenger Beto O'Rourke striving to shake up the race.
KXAN
Abbott-O’Rourke debate: These 4 issues divided voters
DALLAS (NEXSTAR) – Throughout Friday’s one-hour Texas Governor’s Debate, we polled voters and tracked their live reaction to what was said by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D). As you might imagine, some of the more controversial issues stood out as moments that...
Texas political parties react to Governor candidate debate
Democrats and Republicans had different hopes for the outcome of Friday night's governor candidate debate. One side hoping to mobilize the youth vote, the other banking on the economy to bring in ballots.
Austin seeks overhaul to 1978 cemetery rules; Save Austin Cemeteries founder concerned with changes
After a decades-long process, the City of Austin may update its cemetery rules early next year for the first time in 45 years.
KXAN
5 former JBHS students file lawsuit against theater director and AISD, alleging abuse
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District and James Bowie High School theatre director, Diane Elizabeth “Betsy” Cornwell, are facing a lawsuit from five former female students who said Cornwell was sexually inappropriate, emotionally abusive and provided drugs to a student, according to court documents. Cornwell,...
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
Man dies in custody at Travis County Correctional Complex
Andres Villareal-Salguero was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m. after he was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer. Resuscitation efforts were performed but unsuccessful.
Poll: Who won the Texas Governor’s Debate?
Now that you’ve heard the two candidates for governor in Texas debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know you who think had the best showing.
Travis County juvenile probation officers have to work corrections shifts amid staffing issues
A staffing shortage in juvenile corrections has forced probation officers in Travis County to take shifts working security and supervision on the juvenile detention floor.
State of Texas: Abbott or O’Rourke? Debate helps some undecided voters choose
Polling released earlier in the week by Emerson College Polling and The Hill showed Abbott with an 8-point lead over O'Rourke. The challenger faces the challenge of winning over a shrinking pool of undecided voters.
Director of Austin Police Oversight Farah Muscadin resigns
According to a memo, while on leave after giving birth in January, Muscadin made the decision to focus on growing her family and care for her parents, who live out of state.
KXAN
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
Dialing into undecided voters in Abbott-O’Rourke debate
DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke face off in Friday night’s debate, a panel of potentially undecided voters will gauge their reactions for viewers to see. Nexstar Media Group is hosting the debate at 7 p.m. on Friday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and […]
SWAT response in north Austin related to ‘family violence incident’
Officers are responding to a SWAT callout near the 500 block of Delmar Avenue.
APD: No shots fired near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital
Austin Police said there wasn't an active shooter incident, and no shots were fired near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital Friday afternoon.
