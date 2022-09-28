ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

UW, Food For Thought build 2 new geodesic dome greenhouses in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Two retired Casper-area public school buildings were each joined with a new geodesic dome greenhouse in preparation for their upcoming reinventions. The greenhouses were built earlier this month with designs and expert involvement by the University of Wyoming, with funding provided by the University of Wyoming’s Department of Agriculture Season Extension Grant that’s funded by the USDA.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Armijo; Stadtfeld; Minsaas

Isaiah Elieso Armijo, age 35, was born January 6, 1987, in Rawlins, Wyoming. He passed away September 16, 2022, in Rawlins of health problems. Isaiah is survived by his loving parents David and Frieda Armijo, daughter Aspen, son Zaydiah Armijo, brother Matthew Armijo, stepson Mateo Armijo, and nieces Lola and Reina Armijo. He is also survived by his grandmother Carmen Baldonado; great-aunt Marcella Archuleta; aunts and uncles Annie and Bobby Martinez, George and Genieve Herrera, Carmella and Jose Fernandez, Mercy Herrera, Irene and Arthur Martinez, Alfred and LaRae Herrera, Michelle Herrera, May Herrera, Sandy and Roger Martinez, and Darlene Lovato; and numerous cousins.
RAWLINS, WY
oilcity.news

Playwright to read ‘A Sissy in Wyoming’ at Casper College

CASPER, Wyo. — Playwright Gregory Hinton will be reading his play “A Sissy in Wyoming” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre in Wyoming. The play initially debuted as part of the Nicolaysen Art Museum’s 2021 exhibit “The Fabric of His Life – The Story of Larry ‘Sissy’ Goodwin.” Hinton’s reading of the play is free and open to the public and is being organized by the Casper College Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Visit Casper chooses Iowa sports and events director as new CEO

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board announced that Tyler Daugherty will join Visit Casper as its new president and CEO. Daugherty was previously vice president of community relations with Travel Dubuque, and has coached track and basketball for Indiana University East. “We are thrilled that...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper Mountain trees light up for 2022 fall season

CASPER, Wyo. — Some areas of Casper Mountain were reaching peak colors on Thursday. Shorter days and cooler temperatures cause many varieties of trees to stop the photosynthesis process, which uses green-hued chlorophyll, according to the Smithsonian Institution. The leaves already have the yellow and red pigments, which are covered up by chlorophyll during the summer months.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Police Department announces new public information officer

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region

CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
CODY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (9/25/22–9/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Meet Shawn Johnson: Candidate for Natrona County Commissioner

My name is Shawn Johnson, and I am from Casper. I work full-time as a legal assistant while going to law school part-time. I spent 13 years as a Deputy Sheriff in Natrona County, 21 years as an Army Combat Medic, was deployed to combat in 2003, and I served as a Casper City Councilman from 2014 to 2022.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Big turnout for Pumpkin Fest

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The leaves are changing color, temperatures are dropping and Halloween decorations are beginning to crop up, all signs that fall is here. Another tell-tale sign of the times is today’s Pumpkin Fest, which saw local residents turn out in droves to enjoy some seasonal fun while supporting local nonprofit Mimi’s House.
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Mustang football players mentoring kids at Boys & Girls Clubs in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Members of the Natrona County High School football team spent time with kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Main Club on Thursday. The NCHS football players offer mentoring and homework help to kids every Thursday during their season as part of the “Mustang Buds” program, according to BGCCW.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Fire-EMS announces promotions of Stuart, Hieb, O’Neal, and Adams

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS announced the promotions of four department personnel in an agency release on Wednesday, Sept. 28. New Fire Chief Jake Black, also formally recognized in the role at the city hall ceremony on Wednesday, congratulated the department vets on their overall service and their dedication to personal and professional development in a department announcement.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Yellowstone: Beartooth Highway to close Friday morning ahead of ‘heavy’ weekend snow

CASPER, Wyo. — A section of the Beartooth Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 212, will close at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to Yellowstone National Park. “This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend,” Yellowstone said on Thursday. “The highway will reopen as conditions allow.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper College hosting ‘Fall Collage Concert’ on Friday evening

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper College will be hosting the annual “Fall Collage Concert” at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 in the Wheeler Concert Hall in the Casper College Music Building, 1451 Lisco Drive. The concert will be free and anyone can attend. It will feature performances from...
CASPER, WY

