SCSO: arrest man for possessing firearm

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence in Clifton Park on September 24. During the investigation, police found Michael J. Scensny, 32, had a rifle.

Police report that the Scensny did not use the firearm in the dispute but Scensny is prohibited from having a firearm dude to a prior felony conviction. Scensny allegedly had a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Charges

  • Third degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device

According to police, Scensny was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court by Town Justice Fodera, and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Clifton Park Town Court at a later date.

