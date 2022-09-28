Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NWS: 125 MPH Tornado Hit Senior Community, 90 MPH Tornado Hit Wellington
The National Weather Service is providing more information on the tornadoes that tore through Palm Beach County ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival in our state.
Click10.com
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
NBC Miami
Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian
South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
Part of Florida Turnpike in Broward to close Sunday for repairs to overpass
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A section of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County will close during the latter part of the weekend while crews perform maintenance on a section of a bridge that was struck by a truck four days ago, authorities said.The work could prompt traffic gridlock for weekend motorists while the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division performs the necessary work, which is scheduled to start Sunday at 10 a.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m. between Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road, officials said in a written statement.Motorists will be forced to detour to State Road 77 while the work is occurring, according to the statement.Officials said an oversized vehicle collided with the lower part of the Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, which prompted an emergency closure.According to the Sun-Sentinel, a state transportation official concluded that the damage was so severe that a beam for the overpass should be removed and repaired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
National Weather Service completes surveys of tornadoes that moved through Broward
MIAMI - The national weather service completed its surveys Thursday of the two tornadoes that moved through Broward County earlier this week. The first tornado touched down at North Perry Airport Tuesday night just before 7:20 PM. After damaging 20 general aviation aircraft and causing minor damage to a few structures it tracked northwest over Pines Blvd. and University Drive.
Power lines, trees, signs and more knocked down in Wellington
The significant damage could be indicative of straight line winds or even a possible tornado. Most of South Florida is under a tornado warning.
Click10.com
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Coast Guard takes part in rescue operations on Florida’s west coast
SANIBEL, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard is among the agencies taking part in search and rescue operations on Florida’s west coast. The Coast Guard released footage of an aircrew from Air Station Miami rescuing a husband and wife Thursday who were stranded in Sanibel. WATCH VIDEO OF...
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
‘Lion,’ ‘freight train’: Residents describe ‘roar’ of Pembroke Pines tornado
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Residents of the Pasadena Lakes neighborhood of Pembroke Pines spent their Wednesday morning cleaning up damage from one of several tornadoes that hit Broward County Tuesday night, spawned by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Ian. In interviews with Local 10 News, they recounted the...
WPTV
EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington, Loxahatchee with 90 mph winds, National Weather Service says
WELLINGTON, Fla. — An EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph tore through Wellington and parts of Loxahatchee on Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. Officials said Thursday that the storm, which was 150 yards wide, cut an 8.3-mile path through Palm Beach County. At about 9:27 pm,...
Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'
MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?" Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga. He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter. "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
cbs12.com
EF-2 tornado with 125 mph winds ripped through parts of Delray Beach, NWS says
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of Delray Beach and Boca Raton damaging many businesses and homes in the area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The tornado touched down at around 9:15 p.m. at Kings Point community on Tuesday, according to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlrn.org
Tornado tears through Pembroke Pines neighborhood, damaging planes and uprooting trees
Pasadena Lakes, a neighborhood in east Pembroke Pines, saw the worst of the tornados that touched down in Broward County on Tuesday night. Wednesday afternoon, several landscaping crews were working to remove trees and tree limbs that had been blown off. Almost every street in the neighborhood had a worker in a tree with a chainsaw, working to clear limbs that had been blown loose.
Click10.com
South Florida law enforcement, fire rescue deploy crews to southwest Florida
DAVIE, Fla. – Law enforcement and fire rescue crews in South Florida are doing what they can to help those most affected by Hurricane Ian. A quick response team from the Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade’s Urban Search and Rescue Team headed to the west coast of Florida Thursday morning to assist in any way they can.
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
WPTV
Kings Point condominium complex damaged by possible tornado; 2 people hospitalized
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people were evacuated and two others were taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after a possible tornado caused by Hurricane Ian damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Kings Point apartment complex about 9:15...
Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County
Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured
POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
Click10.com
Floridians forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian are being welcomed in South Florida hotels
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, a Miami Beach hotel group announced that they are taking in hurricane evacuees for a discounted rate on Tuesday. As a result of the devastation of the catastrophic storm, South Beach Group Hotels is making rooms for...
Comments / 1