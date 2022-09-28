ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian

South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
Part of Florida Turnpike in Broward to close Sunday for repairs to overpass

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A section of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County will close during the latter part of the weekend while crews perform maintenance on a section of a bridge that was struck by a truck four days ago, authorities said.The work could prompt traffic gridlock for weekend motorists while the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division performs the necessary work, which is scheduled to start Sunday at 10 a.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m. between Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road, officials said in a written statement.Motorists will be forced to detour to State Road 77 while the work is occurring, according to the statement.Officials said an oversized vehicle collided with the lower part of the Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, which prompted an emergency closure.According to the Sun-Sentinel, a state transportation official concluded that the damage was so severe that a beam for the overpass should be removed and repaired.
National Weather Service completes surveys of tornadoes that moved through Broward

MIAMI - The national weather service completed its surveys Thursday of the two tornadoes that moved through Broward County earlier this week. The first tornado touched down at North Perry Airport Tuesday night just before 7:20 PM. After damaging 20 general aviation aircraft and causing minor damage to a few structures it tracked northwest over Pines Blvd. and University Drive.
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'

MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?"  Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga.  He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter.  "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
Tornado tears through Pembroke Pines neighborhood, damaging planes and uprooting trees

Pasadena Lakes, a neighborhood in east Pembroke Pines, saw the worst of the tornados that touched down in Broward County on Tuesday night. Wednesday afternoon, several landscaping crews were working to remove trees and tree limbs that had been blown off. Almost every street in the neighborhood had a worker in a tree with a chainsaw, working to clear limbs that had been blown loose.
Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
Fort Myers Man Killed Walking On I-75 In Broward County

Body “Tumbled And Rolled” After Being Hit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 26-year-old Fort Myers man was killed early this morning after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on I-75. There is no pedestrian walkway on the Interstate. According to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured

POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
