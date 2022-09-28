Every once in a while, I walk into a home for sale that feels like mine. That happened last Thursday when I went to visit the adorable craftsman bungalow at 321 West Figueroa Street. Let me be more specific: This adorable home feels like what my house could be if mine had a little more charm and a few other details. Like, say, another bedroom or two. But the bones and style are all mine.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO