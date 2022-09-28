ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 2

Related
Noozhawk

State Criticizes City of Goleta’s Draft Housing Element Document as Too ‘Generic’

Goleta is known as the Goodland, but its draft housing element isn't living up to the hype. The State of California sent a harsh letter to the City of Goleta about its draft proposal, letting the city know that it needs to make a more serious effort to comply with mandates for state housing. The element lacks analysis and data, and parts of the document are "generic," the letter sent Tuesday states.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 30, 2022

Regarding Noozhawk’s Sept. 28 story, “Santa Barbara City Council Slams Door on Controversial Vacation Rental Proposal,” as a longtime Noozhawk subscriber and 35-year homeowner whose family goes back 250 years here, I wonder if you are interested in an interview about this council meeting that would address the misinformation in the meeting about short-term rentals?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dreamy Downtown Cottage

Every once in a while, I walk into a home for sale that feels like mine. That happened last Thursday when I went to visit the adorable craftsman bungalow at 321 West Figueroa Street. Let me be more specific: This adorable home feels like what my house could be if mine had a little more charm and a few other details. Like, say, another bedroom or two. But the bones and style are all mine.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Vacation Rentals#City Planners#The Rentals#Housing Authority#Construction Maintenance#City Planning#The City Council#The Planning Commission
Noozhawk

Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates Joins Cottage Health

Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates in Solvang has joined Cottage Health, which welcomes Dr. Roger Lane and Physician Assistant Pablo Rojas. The practice will be renamed Cottage Primary Care — Santa Ynez Valley. Cottage Primary Care — Santa Ynez Valley has been providing high-quality medical care to patients in...
SOLVANG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Ventura County Reporter

37th Annual Best of Ventura County

Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
santamariavalley.com

The Great Outdoors in Santa Maria Valley

Here in the Santa Maria Valley, our mild year-round-weather, wide-open spaces and diverse coastal ecosystem combine to offer virtually unlimited outdoor adventures, from birdwatching to beach walking, golfing to bicycling. Here are some favorite local options for a family getaway to the great outdoors in the Santa Maria Valley:. Stunning...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Winners Selected in Goleta’s First Creek Week Art Contest

The city of Goleta has named the winners of the city’s first Creek Week Art Contest, hosted by the Goleta Valley Library. First-place winners were: Tanner Moritz, children category; Elizabeth Squires, teen category; and Polly Baldwin, adult category. In all, 38 community members from across three different age categories...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria Earns Level II Trauma Center Verification

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria has been verified as a Level II Trauma Center, meaning it can care for the most critically injured patients. “This does allow us to take care of more severely injured patients than we may have been able to in the past,” said Dr. Terrance McGovern, assistant medical director for the medical center’s Emergency Department. “We know with trauma, it’s time sensitive. We know there’s plenty of research showing that the sooner we get patients to definitive care at the local trauma center, the better they will do.”
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy