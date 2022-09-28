Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
State Criticizes City of Goleta’s Draft Housing Element Document as Too ‘Generic’
Goleta is known as the Goodland, but its draft housing element isn't living up to the hype. The State of California sent a harsh letter to the City of Goleta about its draft proposal, letting the city know that it needs to make a more serious effort to comply with mandates for state housing. The element lacks analysis and data, and parts of the document are "generic," the letter sent Tuesday states.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 30, 2022
Regarding Noozhawk’s Sept. 28 story, “Santa Barbara City Council Slams Door on Controversial Vacation Rental Proposal,” as a longtime Noozhawk subscriber and 35-year homeowner whose family goes back 250 years here, I wonder if you are interested in an interview about this council meeting that would address the misinformation in the meeting about short-term rentals?
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Unified School District sells millions in bonds
The Santa Barbara Unified District sold $53 million in bonds to investors on Wednesday. The post Santa Barbara Unified School District sells millions in bonds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Main Jail reinstates in-person visits
The Santa Barbara Sheriffs' office plans to re-open visits to the Santa Barbara Main Jail, following the COVID-19 pandemic closure. The post Santa Barbara Main Jail reinstates in-person visits appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
A place to call home: 200 Ventura County residents move into needed affordable housing complex
We’re walking up the stairs to David Martinez’s new apartment in Fillmore, and he’s excited to show it off. "Here we go... this is my place right here," said Martinez, as he opened the door. Martinez is one of the 200 people moving into Mountain View, a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Dreamy Downtown Cottage
Every once in a while, I walk into a home for sale that feels like mine. That happened last Thursday when I went to visit the adorable craftsman bungalow at 321 West Figueroa Street. Let me be more specific: This adorable home feels like what my house could be if mine had a little more charm and a few other details. Like, say, another bedroom or two. But the bones and style are all mine.
kclu.org
Work underway on largest ever permanent homeless housing project in Conejo Valley
Work officially kicked off Wednesday on a project to build what will be the largest project in the Conejo Valley to get homeless people into permanent housing. The Quality Inn and Suites on Conejo Boulevard in Thousand Oaks is going to be converted into apartments. The $35 million project in...
Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday
The Santa Barbara Fire Department conducted a rescue to retrieve a man trapped for six hours in a storm drain in the Santa Barbara Harbor parking lot Friday. The post Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Public Works Departments plans to collect hazardous items free of charge for local residents. The post Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates Joins Cottage Health
Santa Ynez Valley Medical Associates in Solvang has joined Cottage Health, which welcomes Dr. Roger Lane and Physician Assistant Pablo Rojas. The practice will be renamed Cottage Primary Care — Santa Ynez Valley. Cottage Primary Care — Santa Ynez Valley has been providing high-quality medical care to patients in...
Ventura County Reporter
37th Annual Best of Ventura County
Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
santamariavalley.com
The Great Outdoors in Santa Maria Valley
Here in the Santa Maria Valley, our mild year-round-weather, wide-open spaces and diverse coastal ecosystem combine to offer virtually unlimited outdoor adventures, from birdwatching to beach walking, golfing to bicycling. Here are some favorite local options for a family getaway to the great outdoors in the Santa Maria Valley:. Stunning...
Noozhawk
Winners Selected in Goleta’s First Creek Week Art Contest
The city of Goleta has named the winners of the city’s first Creek Week Art Contest, hosted by the Goleta Valley Library. First-place winners were: Tanner Moritz, children category; Elizabeth Squires, teen category; and Polly Baldwin, adult category. In all, 38 community members from across three different age categories...
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department to host car show this weekend
The People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. and the Santa Maria Impala’s Car Club are hosting the Downtown Classic Car Show this weekend in downtown Santa Maria.
Man rescued from storm drain in Santa Barbara after being stuck for 6 hours
Santa Barbara police and Santa Barbara fire officials responded to reports of a person stuck in a confined space Friday afternoon.
Noozhawk
COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Continue to Drop in Santa Barbara County
The Public Health Department has been reporting continued declines in new COVID-19 cases since late July, and the downward trend also continues for COVID-19-positive hospitalizations. Santa Barbara County's Community Data Dashboard has case numbers through Monday, and in the most recent week Public Health reported 181 new positive cases. "Over...
Noozhawk
Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria Earns Level II Trauma Center Verification
Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria has been verified as a Level II Trauma Center, meaning it can care for the most critically injured patients. “This does allow us to take care of more severely injured patients than we may have been able to in the past,” said Dr. Terrance McGovern, assistant medical director for the medical center’s Emergency Department. “We know with trauma, it’s time sensitive. We know there’s plenty of research showing that the sooner we get patients to definitive care at the local trauma center, the better they will do.”
