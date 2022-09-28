ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Commissioners OKs $1.3M for revolving loan fund

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners authorized the contribution of $1.3 million to the Miami County Community Improvement Corporation/Land Reutilization Corporation for the Workforce Development Initiatives and Seed County Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund. A total of $200,000 will be utilized for the commencement and completion of the countywide...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami East-MVCTC FFA October Member of the Month

CASSTOWN — The October 2022 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Ty Roeth. Roeth is a junior and third year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. His parents are Mark and Paula Roeth of Troy. Roeth was selected because he had a very good start to...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scores - Week 7

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
DAYTON, OH
Tipp City, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Sunset Meat Market, 1125 Covington Ave., Piqua: Standard/process review/variance inspection. At time of inspection, determined an additional handwashing sink will be necessary for the convenient use of employees in the meat cutting area. Install additional handwashing sink. Corrected during inspection; critical; At...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Compassion Network celebrates 15 years

PIQUA – The Piqua Compassion Network celebrated their 15th anniversary at their open house on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at its new location at 325 W. Ash St. The Piqua Compassion Network began in 2007 at the Bethany Center building. A board of trustees was created. The organization has grown during their 15 years and provides numerous programs and assistance.
PIQUA, OH
hometownstations.com

Structural damage study closes down Thayer Road Bridge in Lima

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Structural damage has caused the Allen County Engineer to close the Thayer Road bridge for the time being. According to the engineer's office, during their annual inspection of the location, they noticed the bridge sustained damage to its overall structure, which has caused them to close the roads between State Route 81 and Sandusky road as they assess the extent of the damage.
LIMA, OH
consistentlycurious.com

The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati

We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

THS senior percussionist selected for OMEA All-State Band

TROY — Nathan Weidner began his band career following in older sister Shana’s footsteps. Now, however, the Troy High School senior is going where few before him have. Weidner, a senior percussionist with the Troy High School band, recently learned he has been selected to be a part of the prestigious Ohio Music Education Association All-State Band.
TROY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Local restaurants receive critical health violations

Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
OXFORD, OH
dayton.com

Patio of the Week: Ye Olde Trail Tavern was made for fall weather

Last year a New York Times headline ran saying, “October isn’t just a month anymore, it’s a whole season.”. I love October and when I read it I couldn’t agree more. It’s a month that ushers in the cool, crisp air that makes you want to nestle and get cozy at night. It brings the savory pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavors and the bonfires to melt smores by. It brings the leaves on trees to their knees screaming uncle until they fall creating a bed on the ground and it brings creepy, ghouly ghosts before it passes the baton to November.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Bicycle drive underway

PIQUA — Mark’s Toys for Tots Bike Drive for 2022 for Christmas is officially underway in Miami County. This is the 9th year for the program. Organizer Mark Reedy announced the event is coming back to Miami County to provide bicycles for children for Christmas. The first bike drive was held in Piqua in 2014 and it is moved around between Miami, Shelby and Darke Counties from year to year. The last time it was in Miami County was in 2020; last year, it was held in Shelby County.
PIQUA, OH
tippnews.com

Sweet Spots in Miami County

Looking for that one specific candy? Whether it’s for nostalgia or something entirely new, check out these candy shops in Miami County to find that perfect treat!. Feel like a kid again at Grandpa Joe’s candy shop in Downtown Troy! Home to the world famous Candy Buffet and housing over 250 different candy bars from all over the world, Grandpa Joes is filled wall to wall with candies, toys, and sodas for you to enjoy.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

