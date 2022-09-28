Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
dayton.com
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in Butler and Warren counties
Several new restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other hotspots with an array of cuisines have opened across the region this month after a few longtime restaurants have decided to close their doors. A few of the dining establishments have re-emphasized their purpose, such as Kitty Brew Café and J&E Rootbeer...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Commissioners OKs $1.3M for revolving loan fund
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners authorized the contribution of $1.3 million to the Miami County Community Improvement Corporation/Land Reutilization Corporation for the Workforce Development Initiatives and Seed County Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund. A total of $200,000 will be utilized for the commencement and completion of the countywide...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East-MVCTC FFA October Member of the Month
CASSTOWN — The October 2022 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Ty Roeth. Roeth is a junior and third year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. His parents are Mark and Paula Roeth of Troy. Roeth was selected because he had a very good start to...
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
dayton.com
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The stores include 900 N. Broad St....
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County health inspections
Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Sunset Meat Market, 1125 Covington Ave., Piqua: Standard/process review/variance inspection. At time of inspection, determined an additional handwashing sink will be necessary for the convenient use of employees in the meat cutting area. Install additional handwashing sink. Corrected during inspection; critical; At...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Compassion Network celebrates 15 years
PIQUA – The Piqua Compassion Network celebrated their 15th anniversary at their open house on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at its new location at 325 W. Ash St. The Piqua Compassion Network began in 2007 at the Bethany Center building. A board of trustees was created. The organization has grown during their 15 years and provides numerous programs and assistance.
hometownstations.com
Structural damage study closes down Thayer Road Bridge in Lima
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Structural damage has caused the Allen County Engineer to close the Thayer Road bridge for the time being. According to the engineer's office, during their annual inspection of the location, they noticed the bridge sustained damage to its overall structure, which has caused them to close the roads between State Route 81 and Sandusky road as they assess the extent of the damage.
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week seven
Here are the scores from around Darke County for week seven.
Sewer project to close Washington Township road
Crews will be extending a sanitary sewer for a new residential home. While this project is privately funded through a contractor, the work cannot be safely completed with the roadway open to traffic.
consistentlycurious.com
The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati
We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top public high schools (including 1 ranked best in Ohio)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, Indian Hill is ranked among the best public high schools in the nation, the best in the state of Ohio and it sits atop the ratings for Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best public high schools, which...
miamivalleytoday.com
THS senior percussionist selected for OMEA All-State Band
TROY — Nathan Weidner began his band career following in older sister Shana’s footsteps. Now, however, the Troy High School senior is going where few before him have. Weidner, a senior percussionist with the Troy High School band, recently learned he has been selected to be a part of the prestigious Ohio Music Education Association All-State Band.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
oxfordobserver.org
Local restaurants receive critical health violations
Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: Ye Olde Trail Tavern was made for fall weather
Last year a New York Times headline ran saying, “October isn’t just a month anymore, it’s a whole season.”. I love October and when I read it I couldn’t agree more. It’s a month that ushers in the cool, crisp air that makes you want to nestle and get cozy at night. It brings the savory pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavors and the bonfires to melt smores by. It brings the leaves on trees to their knees screaming uncle until they fall creating a bed on the ground and it brings creepy, ghouly ghosts before it passes the baton to November.
miamivalleytoday.com
Bicycle drive underway
PIQUA — Mark’s Toys for Tots Bike Drive for 2022 for Christmas is officially underway in Miami County. This is the 9th year for the program. Organizer Mark Reedy announced the event is coming back to Miami County to provide bicycles for children for Christmas. The first bike drive was held in Piqua in 2014 and it is moved around between Miami, Shelby and Darke Counties from year to year. The last time it was in Miami County was in 2020; last year, it was held in Shelby County.
tippnews.com
Sweet Spots in Miami County
Looking for that one specific candy? Whether it’s for nostalgia or something entirely new, check out these candy shops in Miami County to find that perfect treat!. Feel like a kid again at Grandpa Joe’s candy shop in Downtown Troy! Home to the world famous Candy Buffet and housing over 250 different candy bars from all over the world, Grandpa Joes is filled wall to wall with candies, toys, and sodas for you to enjoy.
