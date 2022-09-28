Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
ESPN
Why college football's top inside linebacker left Alabama for Arkansas
WHEN DREW SANDERS' name appeared in the transfer portal database on Jan. 11, an Arkansas staff member was quick to run it up the ladder to head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman thought the name sounded familiar, but he had to ask: "Is that No. 20 from Alabama?" A staff member...
What Alabama Reporters Have Written About Hogs This Week
Bama player angry Arkansas has 'audacity' step on field him, Crimson Tide
Arkansas Has Had Good Football Coaches, But Missed On Best
When you think of Arkansas football does their former head coach George Cole come to mind? Not for me either. But he figures in a bit to Razorbacks football history. And, perhaps, into Alabama football history. In 1941, Red Sanders had just completed his second year as Vanderbilt head football...
14powers.com
SEC Football Preview: Alabama at Arkansas
Alabama faces Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville. 14Powers.com previews this SEC football game and predicts the final score. QB Byrce Young, LB Will Anderson, DB Jordan Battle, WR Jermaine Burton, DL Justin Eboigbe, OL Emil Ekiyor, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Cameron Latu, LB Jalen Moody, DB Eli Ricks, LB Henry To’o To’o, OL Javion Cohen, PK Will Reichard.
Nick Saban previews Arkansas game on ‘Hey Coach’
Alabama is on the road for Week 5 for another conference matchup. The No. 2 Tide is a day away from traveling to Arkansas and, as he does every week, head coach Nick Saban previewed the game on his weekly radio show. Here are our updates on Saban’s appearance on...
KHBS
Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
National football writer doesn't think Auburn would be capable of luring a premiere head football coach
Andy Staples of The Athletic is doubtful about the appeal of coaching at Auburn.
collegeandmagnolia.com
Potential Replacements for Bryan Harsin
Yes, I know, it's très gauche to talk about replacing a coach who hasn't been fired yet, but the writing is on the wall here and Harsin probably has, at most, two weeks left as Auburn's football coach. If a home loss to a mediocre LSU team doesn't do him in, getting our skeletons rearranged by the dwags in a couple of weeks certainly will. While the official Auburn media seem unwilling to speculate about the successor to a coach who's still employed (probably the right approach), I'm a random idiot on the internet who isn't beholden to such ethical restrictions, so I'm gonna speculate away. Here are my thoughts on the potential candidates to replace Harsin.
Lane Kiffin taking Auburn football job called potential ‘peak college football’ move
The talk of the town after Lane Kiffin was visibly upset about fans leaving Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for Old Grove during a presser following Ole Miss’ narrow victory over Tulsa is the Rebels head coach leaving for a better-funded program and a more passionate Auburn football fanbase to be Bryan Harsin’s replacement as Tigers head coach.
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
Razorbacks men’s basketball to play game in North Little Rock
The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team will be playing a regular season game at Simmons Bank Arena in December.
riverregionsports.com
THURSDAY PREPS: Tallassee ends losing skid; Marbury falls
ECLECTIC -- The Tallassee defense held Payton Stephenson in check for most of the game as the Tigers rallied for a crucial 5A Area 4 victory over Elmore County on Thursday night at Burt-Haynie Field. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was moved up a day because of...
Alabama prison visitations canceled this weekend as inmates continue to protest conditions
A statement from ADOC says that visitation access was canceled due to the "impact on staff resources" as inmates in most male prisons have refused to work this week. The release says that inmates have been informed of the news already.
Enterprise, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wtvy.com
Abnormally dry conditions across Alabama, drought may soon develop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very wet August the story has been much different here in September. The month started wet, but that switched around to very dry around the 13th. Since September 13th, Montgomery has only recorded rain one time -- back on the 20th. The city has...
alreporter.com
Opinion | A warning to the Lee County bigot
My last fist-fight was in 8th grade. Mostly a one-punch, after school event. A classmate who used to pester me by hitting me and running away finally pushed me too far. I caught him with a solid right cross to his jaw. Just like my old man taught me. The...
KHBS
Huntsville Schools former superintendent, middle school basketball coach, facing misdemeanor charge
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A former Huntsville City School District superintendent and a former middle school basketball coach are facing charges of failing to report accusations of sexual abuse on a district sports team. Audra Kimball, the former superintendent, and Kaleb Houston, the former coach, each face a charge of...
247Sports
