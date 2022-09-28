ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14powers.com

SEC Football Preview: Alabama at Arkansas

Alabama faces Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville. 14Powers.com previews this SEC football game and predicts the final score. QB Byrce Young, LB Will Anderson, DB Jordan Battle, WR Jermaine Burton, DL Justin Eboigbe, OL Emil Ekiyor, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Cameron Latu, LB Jalen Moody, DB Eli Ricks, LB Henry To’o To’o, OL Javion Cohen, PK Will Reichard.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Montgomery, AL
College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Montgomery, AL
Football
AL.com

Nick Saban previews Arkansas game on ‘Hey Coach’

Alabama is on the road for Week 5 for another conference matchup. The No. 2 Tide is a day away from traveling to Arkansas and, as he does every week, head coach Nick Saban previewed the game on his weekly radio show. Here are our updates on Saban’s appearance on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KHBS

Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
collegeandmagnolia.com

Potential Replacements for Bryan Harsin

Yes, I know, it's très gauche to talk about replacing a coach who hasn't been fired yet, but the writing is on the wall here and Harsin probably has, at most, two weeks left as Auburn's football coach. If a home loss to a mediocre LSU team doesn't do him in, getting our skeletons rearranged by the dwags in a couple of weeks certainly will. While the official Auburn media seem unwilling to speculate about the successor to a coach who's still employed (probably the right approach), I'm a random idiot on the internet who isn't beholden to such ethical restrictions, so I'm gonna speculate away. Here are my thoughts on the potential candidates to replace Harsin.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#American Football#College Football
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
riverregionsports.com

THURSDAY PREPS: Tallassee ends losing skid; Marbury falls

ECLECTIC -- The Tallassee defense held Payton Stephenson in check for most of the game as the Tigers rallied for a crucial 5A Area 4 victory over Elmore County on Thursday night at Burt-Haynie Field. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was moved up a day because of...
TALLASSEE, AL
High School Football PRO

Enterprise, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Prattville High School football team will have a game with Enterprise High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ENTERPRISE, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | A warning to the Lee County bigot

My last fist-fight was in 8th grade. Mostly a one-punch, after school event. A classmate who used to pester me by hitting me and running away finally pushed me too far. I caught him with a solid right cross to his jaw. Just like my old man taught me. The...
LEE COUNTY, AL
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy