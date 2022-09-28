ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Stone shares how becoming a nurse made her a better actress

By Dayna Devon, Monica Cooper
Actress Jennifer Stone shared more about her time on “Wizards of Waverly Place” and said that watching the show now gives her a wonderful feeling of nostalgia.

She also spoke about her journey to becoming a nurse and said good time management is the key to balancing acting and nursing. She said her own experience when she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes is what pushed her to become a nurse.

She explained more about her partnership with Medtronic Diabetes and their new InPen system. She talked about what the system does and how it makes it easier for her to manage her diabetes.

For more information about the Medtronic InPen system, visit MedtronicDiabetes.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 28, 2022.

#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Time Management#Medtronic Inpen#Nexstar Media Inc
