2.4 mills Beavercreek Police funding heading to November ballot
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Voters in Beavercreek are considering more funding for the city’s police department, with a 2.4 mills police levy on the November ballot.CSU students react to active shooter alerts
If the levy is approved, property taxes will go up, but more officers will be on the streets. In addition, a new police headquarters building would be constructed using the funding.
Location and response time has become a growing issue for Beavercreek police officers. The levy would allow for a quicker and easier access to nearby interstates and highways, according to police.
If approved, the levy would also be used to hire 5 additional police officers.
Starting in 2023, the levy would raise property taxes by $87.50 per $100,000 of appraised value.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 2