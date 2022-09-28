Read full article on original website
Related
Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
thecentersquare.com
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
Illinois house speaker defends state's upcoming elimination of cash bail amid harsh skepticism from Republicans
The speaker of the Illinois House said Wednesday his political opponents want to sow fear and spread misinformation. Speaker Chris Welch (D-Hillside) told the City Club of Chicago that the elimination of cash bail, effective Jan. 1, is a good thing.
Former GOP governor endorses only 1 Illinois Republican in statewide contests
Former Gov. Jim Edgar rarely endorses candidates anymore. But he’s making an exception for the Republican lawmaker running for secretary of state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Voters Face ‘Workers Rights Amendment' Question as Early Balloting Begins
Early voting officially began in most Illinois counties on Thursday, and those casting ballots were faced with the question of whether to amend the state’s constitution to include the right to unionize. The Workers’ Rights Amendment would require a 60% approval rate to be added to the state’s constitution,...
fox32chicago.com
Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
advantagenews.com
Pritzker leads Bailey in recent poll
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is leading in a new poll on the race for the top seat in state government. The incumbent Democrat would get 51% of the vote according to the WGN/The Hill/Emerson College Poll of likely voters, with his Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey pulling in 36%. Of those polled, 8% said they were undecided and 5% said they would vote for someone else.
Secret negotiations with Washington state union employees baked into new labor agreement
(The Center Square) – The secrecy surrounding contract talks between the Washington Federation of State Employees and the Governor’s Office that produced a tentative agreement looks to remain a staple of future negotiations. That’s because the tentative agreement – including a $1,000 incentive payment for getting a COVID-19...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Illinois’ 6th Congressional District candidates take sides on abortion
(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, candidates for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District shared their thoughts on abortion. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, spoke at a Planned Parenthood event this week in Aurora to support women’s access to abortion. He said Illinois is an example of what to do regarding abortion care.
wmay.com
As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow
(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
Ministers rally against 'misinformation' on SAFE-T Act; ex-prosecutor says concerns are valid
The SAFE-T Act has been touted as historic criminal justice reform legislation, but has become one of most hotly-debated topics this political season.
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
Gordon picks Allred to serve as Wyoming secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Karl Allred will serve as Wyoming's interim secretary of state, Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Thursday. Allred was among three candidates sent to the governor by the state Republican Central Committee. "I have selected Mr. Allred from the candidates forwarded to me by Wyoming Republican...
Mills widens fundraising edge over LePage in Maine governor's race
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Maine Gov. Janet Mills is widening her fundraising edge over Republican rival Paul LePage, according to the latest campaign disclosures. Mills, a Democrat seeking a second term, has raised $4.8 million to date – including $994,000 between July 20 and Sept. 20. That's more than double the nearly $2.2 million raised by LePage, according to filings. LePage, a former Maine governor, drummed up $442,000 during the most recent reporting period, according to disclosures.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech
Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
New Hampshire GOP files complaint over Democrats' mailers
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republicans have filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission over "misleading" Democratic mailers that portrayed a GOP congressional candidate as pro-Trump. The complaint alleges that the state's Democratic Party sent "illegal" mailers with contrasting claims about two GOP candidates who were seeking...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house
Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attacked his critics recently and called for people to resign from office, especially those that challenge his lobbyist cronies. But he doesn’t hesitate to manipulate real estate to reduce the amount of state property taxes he owes on his multi-million properties. In one property, he removed the toilets from his $6.3 million mansion when he moved into a less expensive one next door so the old property would be deemed uninhabitable so he could significantly reduce his property tax bill. He wants others to resign for allegations, but shouldn’t he be the first official to step down?
advantagenews.com
Lawmaker's plan reduces Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down
Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat percentage of 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment and a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
Noem proposes grocery tax elimination; opponent calls move political
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced via her campaign on Wednesday that she is backing the elimination of the state's grocery tax, a plan her opponent in the November gubernatorial race called political. Noem cited figures from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis that showed the price...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 0