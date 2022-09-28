ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Center Square

Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
thecentersquare.com

Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
fox32chicago.com

Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
advantagenews.com

Pritzker leads Bailey in recent poll

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is leading in a new poll on the race for the top seat in state government. The incumbent Democrat would get 51% of the vote according to the WGN/The Hill/Emerson College Poll of likely voters, with his Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey pulling in 36%. Of those polled, 8% said they were undecided and 5% said they would vote for someone else.
wmay.com

Illinois’ 6th Congressional District candidates take sides on abortion

(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, candidates for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District shared their thoughts on abortion. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, spoke at a Planned Parenthood event this week in Aurora to support women’s access to abortion. He said Illinois is an example of what to do regarding abortion care.
wmay.com

As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow

(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
News Break
Politics
edglentoday.com

Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views

Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
The Center Square

Mills widens fundraising edge over LePage in Maine governor's race

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Maine Gov. Janet Mills is widening her fundraising edge over Republican rival Paul LePage, according to the latest campaign disclosures. Mills, a Democrat seeking a second term, has raised $4.8 million to date – including $994,000 between July 20 and Sept. 20. That's more than double the nearly $2.2 million raised by LePage, according to filings. LePage, a former Maine governor, drummed up $442,000 during the most recent reporting period, according to disclosures.
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech

Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
The Center Square

New Hampshire GOP files complaint over Democrats' mailers

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republicans have filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission over "misleading" Democratic mailers that portrayed a GOP congressional candidate as pro-Trump. The complaint alleges that the state's Democratic Party sent "illegal" mailers with contrasting claims about two GOP candidates who were seeking...
suburbanchicagoland.com

Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house

Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attacked his critics recently and called for people to resign from office, especially those that challenge his lobbyist cronies. But he doesn’t hesitate to manipulate real estate to reduce the amount of state property taxes he owes on his multi-million properties. In one property, he removed the toilets from his $6.3 million mansion when he moved into a less expensive one next door so the old property would be deemed uninhabitable so he could significantly reduce his property tax bill. He wants others to resign for allegations, but shouldn’t he be the first official to step down?
advantagenews.com

Lawmaker's plan reduces Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down

Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat percentage of 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment and a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
