World's largest bobblehead unveiled in Pennsylvania

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based store chain celebrated its 40th anniversary by breaking a Guinness World Record with a bobblehead figure measuring 16 feet, 6.73 inches high.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet unveiled the giant bobblehead, made in the image of store mascot Ollie, on Wednesday at the chain's flagship location in Harrisburg.

"For 40 years, we've been committed to offering huge deals on brand name merchandise, so we wanted to create something big to help honor our anniversary, and what better than a 16-foot bobblehead?" said Ollie's CEO and President John Swygert said in a news release.

Guinness World Records rules required the bobblehead to be an oversized replica of an existing model, which Ollie's sells as a promotional item.

The team behind the giant bobblehead used 3D modeling, hand sculpting, carving and painting to create the fully-functional bobblehead over the course of four months.

The previous record was set in 2016, when Florida-based Applied Underwriters unveiled a bobblehead that measured 15 feet, 4.75 inches high.