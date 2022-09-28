ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sahuarita, AZ

PCSD: Plane crashes Wednesday near Sahuarita

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
A plane crashed near Sahuarita Wednesday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the crash was in the 17000 block of South Lone Saguaro.

There were no road closures as a result.

PCSD later confirmed there was one fatality in the single-occupant plane crash.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

