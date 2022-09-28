Read full article on original website
Police: Stolen firearm recovered from backpack after stabbing at Bridgeport High School
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A stolen firearm was recovered from the backpack of a student after a stabbing at Bridgeport High School on Sept. 22. The stabbing resulted in the injuries of two 17-year-old students, and the arrest of 18-year-old Louie Miller Jr., who is also a student at the high school.
Lansing man charged with murder after Friday shooting
Gabriel Dixon, 28, has been charged in the Friday homicide of 24-year-old Arianna Reed.
Burglars assault mother of 3 in Lansing home
Denise Johnson told 6 News that she was home alone with her three children ages 12, 9, and 8 when five men barged into her home, armed with guns and demanding cash.
Police find firearm following traffic stop of stolen car, arrest 2 men
(WJAR) — Two men face multiple charges following the traffic stop of a stolen vehicle, the Rhode Island State Police Department announced on Thursday. Police say troopers made a vehicle stop on Connell Highway in Newport on Wednesday that lead to the arrests. Police discovered the vehicle was stolen...
Bridgeport Man Arrested for Armed Robbery
A 28-year-old Bridgeport man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday morning. Police say that around 1:35 on the morning of September 28th, a white male entered Damore’s Party Store with what was believed to be a real handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money. Bridgeport Township Police responded and called for Michigan State Police K-9 units to track the suspect, but they were unsuccessful in attempts to find him. After an investigation was conducted, the 28-year-old man was located Wednesday evening along with a BB gun and other evidence. The suspect was arrested, and charges have been issued by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
Deadly Saginaw Co. crash remains under investigation
BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 29. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Gera Road in Blumfield Township. A 26-year-old Saginaw man was driving a red dump truck north on Gera Road when he...
Pickard Road fatal victim identified
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office identified the 75-year-old Stanwood woman killed in a Tuesday evening accident just northwest of Mt. Pleasant. Ruth Tebo was identified as the woman driving a 2017 Ford Escape in the 2200 block of East Pickard Road in Union Township at approximately 7:30 p.m. when her car veered off the road and hit two parked cars in a driveway, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Main.
1 Man Died After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Blumfield Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
Collectible sneaker store loses thousands in burglary
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -A store that sells high-value collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. “A lot of these items, they’re not cheap one, and two, they’re very difficult to get,” said owner of Kingdom Kicks Don Evans, Jr. $8,000 worth of merchandise was...
Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
Police investigating threat against Alma High School
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Alma Police Department is investigating a threat made against Alma High School. An anonymous tip regarding a threat of school violence at the school was made through OK2SAY on Thursday, Sept. 22, police said. The Alma Police Department worked with the school administration on the...
Lansing police searching for missing woman
Wagner is 53-years-old and has been reported missing.
Saginaw man gets jail credit for involvement in fatal shooting jury said was not murder
SAGINAW, MI — Charged with murder along with his younger brother stemming from the fatal shooting of a man on a Saginaw street, Johnnie L. Jackson III opted to take a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. In exchange for the dismissal of the open...
"Guns, guns and more guns", plus drugs seized from Washtenaw County home: MSP
MSP said the gun were found and seized on Tuesday when officers with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in Washtenaw County.
