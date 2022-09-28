ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

28-year-old accused of robbing Bridgeport convenience store at gunpoint

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-yeaer-old man from Bridgeport is accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday. The armed robbery was reported around 1:35 a.m. at Damore's Party Store in the 4400 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a man walked in the store, displayed a gun that appeared real and demanded money.
Suspect arrested after armed robbery at party store

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 28-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested after an armed robbery at a party store. The crime took place at 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 28 at Damore’s Party Store in Bridgeport Township. The suspect entered the store, displayed what was believed to be a real...
POLICE: Bridgeport resident arrested for allegedly robbing party store with BB gun

SAGINAW, Mich. — Police arrested a Bridgeport resident for allegedly robbing a Saginaw party store Wednesday with a BB gun. Allegedly, the 28-year-old male suspect entered Damore's Party Store on September 28, at around 1:30 a.m., and demanded money while displaying what was believed to be a real gun. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Bridgeport Man Arrested for Armed Robbery

A 28-year-old Bridgeport man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday morning. Police say that around 1:35 on the morning of September 28th, a white male entered Damore’s Party Store with what was believed to be a real handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money. Bridgeport Township Police responded and called for Michigan State Police K-9 units to track the suspect, but they were unsuccessful in attempts to find him. After an investigation was conducted, the 28-year-old man was located Wednesday evening along with a BB gun and other evidence. The suspect was arrested, and charges have been issued by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
