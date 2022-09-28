A 28-year-old Bridgeport man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday morning. Police say that around 1:35 on the morning of September 28th, a white male entered Damore’s Party Store with what was believed to be a real handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money. Bridgeport Township Police responded and called for Michigan State Police K-9 units to track the suspect, but they were unsuccessful in attempts to find him. After an investigation was conducted, the 28-year-old man was located Wednesday evening along with a BB gun and other evidence. The suspect was arrested, and charges have been issued by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

BRIDGEPORT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO