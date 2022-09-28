The Oregon Ducks just added a massive visitor to their lengthy list of highly-rated recruits that will be in attendance for the game against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night in Eugene. Ducks Wire can confirm that 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II, a verbal commit to the Texas Longhorns, is on campus and will be at Autzen Stadium. Cook is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 WR in the 2023 class, and the No. 30 overall player in the nation. Cook had the Ducks among his top 3 schools before committing to the Longhorns on June 29 of this year....

EUGENE, OR ・ 32 MINUTES AGO