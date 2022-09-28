ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

High school football Saturday highlights – week 7

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week seven of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Longtime rivals St. Pius X and Albuquerque Academy met on the Chargers home turf as Academy looked to beat the Satrans for the first time this century. Pius did their best to keep […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks to host 5-star recruit on surprise visit for game vs. Stanford

The Oregon Ducks just added a massive visitor to their lengthy list of highly-rated recruits that will be in attendance for the game against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night in Eugene. Ducks Wire can confirm that 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II, a verbal commit to the Texas Longhorns, is on campus and will be at Autzen Stadium. Cook is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 WR in the 2023 class, and the No. 30 overall player in the nation. Cook had the Ducks among his top 3 schools before committing to the Longhorns on June 29 of this year....
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy